Surface & Coatings Technology, Volume 61 presents the proceeding of the 20th International Conference on Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films, held in San Diego, California, on April 19–23, 1993. This book discusses a variety of topics related to surface and coatings technology, including coatings for use at high temperature, hard coatings, and vapor deposition technology. Organized into 141 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the coating requirements for long-life bucket protection, how each of these coating systems has performed, and the advantages and disadvantages of each. This text then discusses the gradient-free transition step achieved in the element analysis of the depth profiles. Other chapters consider the metastable yttrium oxide films that are synthesized using reactive sputter deposition. This book discusses as well the use of appropriate copper-based alloy coatings on structural components. The final chapter deals with the particle mechanical and thermal behavior in the process of high velocity oxy-fuel spraying. This book is a valuable resource for chemical engineers and metallurgists.

Coatings for use at High Temperatures

Coatings to Resist High-Temperature Corrosion

Comparison of Coating Performance and Degradation Modes in Heavy-Duty Land-Based Gas Turbines

Diffusion Barrier Design Against Rapid Interdiffusion of MCrAlY and Ni-Base Material

Metastability of Yttrium Oxides

Oxidation Studies of Cu-Cr-Coated Cu-Nb Microcomposite

Coatings to Resist Wear at High Temperatures

Preparation of Silver Coatings to Obtain Low Friction in Alternative Sliding at 570 °C

(TiAlV)N1-x Thin Films Deposited by Reactive Sputtering: Chemical Composition

Piston Ring Coatings for High Horsepower Diesel Engines

Electrochemical Characterization of TiN Coatings

Thermal Barrier Coatings

X-Ray Residual Stress Measurement of Laminated Coating Layers Produced by Plasma Spraying

Microstructural Characterization of Plasma-Sprayed Zirconia Thermal Barrier Coatings by X-Ray Diffraction Full Pattern Analysis

Thermal Barrier Coating Development for Diesel Engine Aluminum Pistons

Thermal Diffusivity of Plasma-Sprayed Tungsten Coatings

Coatings for Composites Used at High Temperatures

Nickel Matrix Composites Strengthened by Ion-Plated Titanium Films

Fabrication of Tungsten Coatings and Monoliths Using the Vacuum Plasma Spray Process

Multiple-Knudsen-Cell Mass Spectrometry Investigation of the Evaporation of Silicon Oxycarbide Glass

Mechanically Enhanced Capillary Columns

Coatings for Use at High Temperatures (Poster Session)

PVD Coatings with High IR Emissivity for High Temperature Applications of Co-Based Alloys

Hard Coatings and Vapor Deposition Technology

PVD Hard Coatings and ARC Technologies

Processes in a Plasma ARC Installation for Vacuum Coating Depositions. Part 1. Plasma Generation

Processes in Plasma ARC Installation for Vacuum Coating Depositions. Part 2. Plasma Propagation

Development of Arc Evaporation of Non-Stoichiometric Titanium Nitride Coatings

PVD Hard Coatings and Sputter Technologies

Ionization in Plasma-Assisted Physical Vapour Deposition Systems

Fundamental Studies of the ABS-Enhanced Magnetron Sputter Technique

Physical Vapour Deposition of Complex Hard Coatings on Ceramic Substrates

Reactive Unbalanced Magnetron Sputtering of the Nitrides of Ti, Zr, Hf, Cr, Mo, Ti-Al, Ti-Zr and Ti-Al-V

Preparation of W-C:H Coatings by Reactive Magnetron Sputtering

Study of the Formation of a Carbon Layer on a Sputtering Target During Magnetron-Enhanced Reactive Sputtering

CVD Hard Coatings and Technologies

Deposition of Hard Material Coatings Using an Organometallic Precursor

High Frequency, Inductively Coupled Plasma Torch for Pure and Doped Silica Deposition

Effect of Chemical Vapor Deposition Process Parameters on the Growth Aspects of Titanium Carbide Whiskers

Microstructural Investigation of CVD α-Al2O3/κ-Al2O3 Multilayer Coatings

Influence of Plasma Exposure in the Preparation of A1N Films by Facing-Target Sputtering

Plasma Processing and Materials Properties

Analysis of the Compatibility of Plasma-Nitrided Steels with Ceramic Coatings Deposited by the Ion-Plating Technique

Interface Study of Physical Vapour Deposition Tin Coatings on Plasma-Nitrided Steels

Using Nanoindentation Techniques for the Characterization of Coated Systems: a Critique

The Architecture and Performance of Multilayer and Compositionally Gradient Coatings Made by Cathodic ARC Evaporation

Decorative Hard Coatings: New Layer Systems Without Allergy Risk

Properties of Chromium Nitride Coatings Deposited by Cathodic Arc Evaporation

Hard Films Characterization and Properties

Correlation Between the Interface Structure of a Tin Coating Deposited Onto AISI 304 and the Coating Adhesion

Relationship Between Interfacial Reaction and Adhesion at PVD Ti02 Film-Metal (Ti Or Al) Interfaces

Crystallographic Structure of Sputtered Cubic <5-Vnx Films: Influence of Basic Deposition Parameters

Chemical and Structural Analysis of Tial Thin Films Sputter Deposited on Carbon Substrates

Emerging Deposition Technologies

Mechanical Properties and Microstructures of Polycrystalline Ceramic/Metal Superlattices: TiN/Ni and TiN/Ni0-9Cr0-1

Vacuum Arc Deposition of Multilayer X-Ray Mirrors

Additional Ion Bombardment in PVD Processes Generated by a Superimposed Pulse Bias Voltage

Development and Application of Pulsed-Air-Arc Deposition

Critical Issues in Vacuum Deposition

Numerical Modelling for CVD Simulation and Process Optimization: Coupled Thermochemical and Mass Transport Approaches

A Simple Model for the Prediction of Coating Thickness Uniformity From Limited Measured Data

Serial Cosputtering of Metals: Modelling of Sputtering From a Periodically Codeposited Surface

Design of Coatings to Minimize Tool Crater Wear

Some Metal Vapour Ionization Measurements in Plasma Beam Evaporation Systems

Advances in Cathodic Arc Technology Using Electrons Extracted From the Vacuum ARC

Large-Area Coverage of High Tc YBa2Cu3O7-x Thin Films Deposited with the Activated Reactive Evaporation Technique

Hard Coatings and Applications

Deposition of TiB2 at Low Temperature with Low Residual Stress by a Vacuum ARC Plasma Source

Hard Coatings

Deposition, Properties and Performance Behaviour of Carbide and Carbonitride PVD Coatings

New Multilayer PVD-Coating Technique for Cutting Tools

Pulsed Magnetron Sputter Technology

Hard Coatings and Vapor Deposition Technology (Poster Session)

Plasma Nitriding of Ti and Ti-Al Coatings

Structural Characteristics of Electron Cyclotron Resonance-Chemical Vapor Deposition SiC Coatings



