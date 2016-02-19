Surface & Coatings Technology
1st Edition
Papers Presented at the 20th International Conference on Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films, San Diego, CA, USA, April 19–23, 1993
Surface & Coatings Technology, Volume 61 presents the proceeding of the 20th International Conference on Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films, held in San Diego, California, on April 19–23, 1993. This book discusses a variety of topics related to surface and coatings technology, including coatings for use at high temperature, hard coatings, and vapor deposition technology. Organized into 141 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the coating requirements for long-life bucket protection, how each of these coating systems has performed, and the advantages and disadvantages of each. This text then discusses the gradient-free transition step achieved in the element analysis of the depth profiles. Other chapters consider the metastable yttrium oxide films that are synthesized using reactive sputter deposition. This book discusses as well the use of appropriate copper-based alloy coatings on structural components. The final chapter deals with the particle mechanical and thermal behavior in the process of high velocity oxy-fuel spraying. This book is a valuable resource for chemical engineers and metallurgists.
Coatings for use at High Temperatures
Coatings to Resist High-Temperature Corrosion
Comparison of Coating Performance and Degradation Modes in Heavy-Duty Land-Based Gas Turbines
Diffusion Barrier Design Against Rapid Interdiffusion of MCrAlY and Ni-Base Material
Metastability of Yttrium Oxides
Oxidation Studies of Cu-Cr-Coated Cu-Nb Microcomposite
Coatings to Resist Wear at High Temperatures
Preparation of Silver Coatings to Obtain Low Friction in Alternative Sliding at 570 °C
(TiAlV)N1-x Thin Films Deposited by Reactive Sputtering: Chemical Composition
Piston Ring Coatings for High Horsepower Diesel Engines
Electrochemical Characterization of TiN Coatings
Thermal Barrier Coatings
X-Ray Residual Stress Measurement of Laminated Coating Layers Produced by Plasma Spraying
Microstructural Characterization of Plasma-Sprayed Zirconia Thermal Barrier Coatings by X-Ray Diffraction Full Pattern Analysis
Thermal Barrier Coating Development for Diesel Engine Aluminum Pistons
Thermal Diffusivity of Plasma-Sprayed Tungsten Coatings
Coatings for Composites Used at High Temperatures
Nickel Matrix Composites Strengthened by Ion-Plated Titanium Films
Fabrication of Tungsten Coatings and Monoliths Using the Vacuum Plasma Spray Process
Multiple-Knudsen-Cell Mass Spectrometry Investigation of the Evaporation of Silicon Oxycarbide Glass
Mechanically Enhanced Capillary Columns
Coatings for Use at High Temperatures (Poster Session)
PVD Coatings with High IR Emissivity for High Temperature Applications of Co-Based Alloys
Hard Coatings and Vapor Deposition Technology
PVD Hard Coatings and ARC Technologies
Processes in a Plasma ARC Installation for Vacuum Coating Depositions. Part 1. Plasma Generation
Processes in Plasma ARC Installation for Vacuum Coating Depositions. Part 2. Plasma Propagation
Development of Arc Evaporation of Non-Stoichiometric Titanium Nitride Coatings
PVD Hard Coatings and Sputter Technologies
Ionization in Plasma-Assisted Physical Vapour Deposition Systems
Fundamental Studies of the ABS-Enhanced Magnetron Sputter Technique
Physical Vapour Deposition of Complex Hard Coatings on Ceramic Substrates
Reactive Unbalanced Magnetron Sputtering of the Nitrides of Ti, Zr, Hf, Cr, Mo, Ti-Al, Ti-Zr and Ti-Al-V
Preparation of W-C:H Coatings by Reactive Magnetron Sputtering
Study of the Formation of a Carbon Layer on a Sputtering Target During Magnetron-Enhanced Reactive Sputtering
CVD Hard Coatings and Technologies
Deposition of Hard Material Coatings Using an Organometallic Precursor
High Frequency, Inductively Coupled Plasma Torch for Pure and Doped Silica Deposition
Effect of Chemical Vapor Deposition Process Parameters on the Growth Aspects of Titanium Carbide Whiskers
Microstructural Investigation of CVD α-Al2O3/κ-Al2O3 Multilayer Coatings
Influence of Plasma Exposure in the Preparation of A1N Films by Facing-Target Sputtering
Plasma Processing and Materials Properties
Analysis of the Compatibility of Plasma-Nitrided Steels with Ceramic Coatings Deposited by the Ion-Plating Technique
Interface Study of Physical Vapour Deposition Tin Coatings on Plasma-Nitrided Steels
Using Nanoindentation Techniques for the Characterization of Coated Systems: a Critique
The Architecture and Performance of Multilayer and Compositionally Gradient Coatings Made by Cathodic ARC Evaporation
Decorative Hard Coatings: New Layer Systems Without Allergy Risk
Properties of Chromium Nitride Coatings Deposited by Cathodic Arc Evaporation
Hard Films Characterization and Properties
Correlation Between the Interface Structure of a Tin Coating Deposited Onto AISI 304 and the Coating Adhesion
Relationship Between Interfacial Reaction and Adhesion at PVD Ti02 Film-Metal (Ti Or Al) Interfaces
Crystallographic Structure of Sputtered Cubic <5-Vnx Films: Influence of Basic Deposition Parameters
Chemical and Structural Analysis of Tial Thin Films Sputter Deposited on Carbon Substrates
Emerging Deposition Technologies
Mechanical Properties and Microstructures of Polycrystalline Ceramic/Metal Superlattices: TiN/Ni and TiN/Ni0-9Cr0-1
Vacuum Arc Deposition of Multilayer X-Ray Mirrors
Additional Ion Bombardment in PVD Processes Generated by a Superimposed Pulse Bias Voltage
Development and Application of Pulsed-Air-Arc Deposition
Critical Issues in Vacuum Deposition
Numerical Modelling for CVD Simulation and Process Optimization: Coupled Thermochemical and Mass Transport Approaches
A Simple Model for the Prediction of Coating Thickness Uniformity From Limited Measured Data
Serial Cosputtering of Metals: Modelling of Sputtering From a Periodically Codeposited Surface
Design of Coatings to Minimize Tool Crater Wear
Some Metal Vapour Ionization Measurements in Plasma Beam Evaporation Systems
Advances in Cathodic Arc Technology Using Electrons Extracted From the Vacuum ARC
Large-Area Coverage of High Tc YBa2Cu3O7-x Thin Films Deposited with the Activated Reactive Evaporation Technique
Hard Coatings and Applications
Deposition of TiB2 at Low Temperature with Low Residual Stress by a Vacuum ARC Plasma Source
Hard Coatings
Deposition, Properties and Performance Behaviour of Carbide and Carbonitride PVD Coatings
New Multilayer PVD-Coating Technique for Cutting Tools
Pulsed Magnetron Sputter Technology
Hard Coatings and Vapor Deposition Technology (Poster Session)
Plasma Nitriding of Ti and Ti-Al Coatings
Structural Characteristics of Electron Cyclotron Resonance-Chemical Vapor Deposition SiC Coatings
