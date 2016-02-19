Surface & Coatings Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232737, 9781483257228

Surface & Coatings Technology

1st Edition

Volume 27-29

Editors: J. P. G. Farr B. D. Sartwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483257228
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 1223
Description

Surface & Coatings Technology represents the start of a new era for the journal, not only with the change in title to Surface and Coatings Technology, but also with the significant change in the journal's scope, which is intended to place it in the forefront of the coatings and surface modification field.
This presents volume contains 100 contributions. It is intended to become the principal forum for the interchange of information on the science, technology, and application of coatings and modified surfaces as they relate to modification of the mechanical, chemical, or optical properties of materials. The aim of the journal is to publish research papers and invited review articles on various subjects. A new feature will be the addition of a short section at the beginning of each issue in which each author states which technical problems are being addressed in his article. These will be catalogued at the end of each year in order that a scientist or engineer who has a particular problem related to coatings can determine whether there were any papers that addressed the problem. It is hoped that Surface and Coatings Technology will have a significant impact in one of the most exciting areas of materials research being investigated today.

Table of Contents


Editorial

Invited Review

Plasma-Assisted Vapor Deposition Processes and Some Applications

Low Temperature Metalization of Debased Alumina

Grand Canonical Monte Carlo Simulation of Double-Layer Capacity

Use of Deuteron-Induced Nuclear Reactions for Quantitative Surface Analysis

In Situ X-Ray Study of the Structure of Electrolytic Coatings

Electro Deposition of Copper on a Copper Single-Crystal (111) Plane in the Presence of Thiobarbituric Acid

Investigation of the Electrodeposition Conditions of Ni-Fe-Mo Ternary Alloys

Magnetic Field Effects on the Electrodeposition of Nickel from a High pH Watt's Bath

The Effect of Applied Voltage on the Cathodic Electrodeposition Process

Corrosion of Anodically Polarized Zn-Al Alloys in Saturated Ca(OH)2 Containing Cl-

Notice of Meetings

