Surface Anatomy

This innovative and highly praised book describes the visible and palpable anatomy that forms the basis of clinical examination. The first chapter considers the anatomical terms needed for precise description of the parts of the body and movements from the anatomical positions. The remaining chapters are regionally organised and colour photographs demonstrate visible anatomy. Many of the photographs are reproduced with numbered overlays, indicating structures that can be seen, felt, moved or listened to. The surface markings of deeper structures are indicated together with common sites for injection of local anaesthetic, accessing blood vessels, biopsying organs and making incisions. The accompanying text describes the anatomical features of the illustrated structures.