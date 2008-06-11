Surface Anatomy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443067945, 9780702060953

Surface Anatomy

4th Edition

The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Examination

Authors: John Lumley
eBook ISBN: 9780702060953
Paperback ISBN: 9780443067945
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th June 2008
Page Count: 136
Description

This innovative and highly praised book describes the visible and palpable anatomy that forms the basis of clinical examination. The first chapter considers the anatomical terms needed for precise description of the parts of the body and movements from the anatomical positions. The remaining chapters are regionally organised and colour photographs demonstrate visible anatomy. Many of the photographs are reproduced with numbered overlays, indicating structures that can be seen, felt, moved or listened to. The surface markings of deeper structures are indicated together with common sites for injection of local anaesthetic, accessing blood vessels, biopsying organs and making incisions. The accompanying text describes the anatomical features of the illustrated structures.

Key Features

  • Over 250 colour photographs with accompanying line drawings to indicate the position of major structures.

  • The seven regionally organised chapters cover all areas of male and female anatomy.

  • The text is closely aligned with the illustrations and highlights the relevance for the clinical examination of a patient.

  • Includes appropriate radiological images to aid understanding.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Head. Neck. Thorax. Abdomen and pelvis. Back. Upper limb. Lower limb.

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
About the Author

John Lumley

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Vascular Surgery, University of London; Civilian Consultant to the Royal Navy in Vascular Surgery; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK

Reviews

"An extraordinary work of art that in my opinion deserves a prize. Structures are shown on anatomical figures by means of numbers, or outlines in the case of bones, or coloured green or brown for other organs. The author says that one of the objects is to illustrate palpable anatomy that ‘can be seen, felt, moved or listened to’ and should be ‘supplemented by self examination.'"
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments

