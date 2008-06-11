Surface Anatomy
4th Edition
The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Examination
Description
This innovative and highly praised book describes the visible and palpable anatomy that forms the basis of clinical examination. The first chapter considers the anatomical terms needed for precise description of the parts of the body and movements from the anatomical positions. The remaining chapters are regionally organised and colour photographs demonstrate visible anatomy. Many of the photographs are reproduced with numbered overlays, indicating structures that can be seen, felt, moved or listened to. The surface markings of deeper structures are indicated together with common sites for injection of local anaesthetic, accessing blood vessels, biopsying organs and making incisions. The accompanying text describes the anatomical features of the illustrated structures.
Key Features
- Over 250 colour photographs with accompanying line drawings to indicate the position of major structures.
- The seven regionally organised chapters cover all areas of male and female anatomy.
- The text is closely aligned with the illustrations and highlights the relevance for the clinical examination of a patient.
- Includes appropriate radiological images to aid understanding.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Head. Neck. Thorax. Abdomen and pelvis. Back. Upper limb. Lower limb.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 11th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060953
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047763
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443067945
About the Author
John Lumley
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Vascular Surgery, University of London; Civilian Consultant to the Royal Navy in Vascular Surgery; Honorary Consultant Surgeon, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
Reviews
"An extraordinary work of art that in my opinion deserves a prize. Structures are shown on anatomical figures by means of numbers, or outlines in the case of bones, or coloured green or brown for other organs. The author says that one of the objects is to illustrate palpable anatomy that ‘can be seen, felt, moved or listened to’ and should be ‘supplemented by self examination.'"
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments