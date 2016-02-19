Surface-Active Quaternary Ammonium Germicides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232751, 9781483267685

Surface-Active Quaternary Ammonium Germicides

1st Edition

Authors: Carl A. Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9781483267685
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Surface-Active Quaternary Ammonium Germicides accumulates in the pages of one volume a review of the history, chemistry, biology, and application of the quaternary ammonium salts that have appeared in print to date. The quaternary ammonium surface-active antiseptics have secured a prominent and important place in the fields of medicinal and general disinfection during the past decade. These compounds are of particular interest in that, unlike most other disinfectants, they exhibit not only germicidal action but also surface-active, detergent, and wetting properties.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Historical

3. Definition

4. Chemistry

Synthesis

Ionization

Action on Metals

Compatibilities and Incompatibilities

Interfering Action of Tap Waters

Chemical Assays

5. Physical Properties

Surface Tension

Detergent Action

Stability

6. Biology

Phenol Coefficient

Use Dilution

Bactericidal Tests

Influence of pH on Antibacterial Efficiency

Germicidal Action in Organic Matter

Agar-Plate Tests

Infection-Protection Tests

Sanitizing Tests

Action against Mycobacteria

Sporicidal Properties

Fungicidal Properties

Protozoacidal Tests

Invertebrate Tests

Virucidal Tests

Mode of Action

Inactivation of Quaternaries

7. Pharmacology and Toxicology

8. Practical Application—Surgical

Preoperative Germicide

Sterilization of Instruments

Wound Irrigation

Urology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Otology

Oralogy

Dermatology

Germicidal Aerosols

9. Practical Application—General Disinfection

Eating and Drinking Establishments

Dairy Industry

Food Processing Plants

Drinking Water

Quaternary

Oil Emulsions

10. Miscellaneous

Textile Industry

Laundry Industry

Paper Industry

Mining Industry

Preservation of Plants and Organic Matter

Soap-like Preparations

Poultry Industry

Fish Hatcheries

11. Surface-Active Agents and Germicides

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267685

About the Author

Carl A. Lawrence

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.