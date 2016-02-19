Surface-Active Quaternary Ammonium Germicides
1st Edition
Authors: Carl A. Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9781483267685
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 258
Description
Surface-Active Quaternary Ammonium Germicides accumulates in the pages of one volume a review of the history, chemistry, biology, and application of the quaternary ammonium salts that have appeared in print to date. The quaternary ammonium surface-active antiseptics have secured a prominent and important place in the fields of medicinal and general disinfection during the past decade. These compounds are of particular interest in that, unlike most other disinfectants, they exhibit not only germicidal action but also surface-active, detergent, and wetting properties.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Historical
3. Definition
4. Chemistry
Synthesis
Ionization
Action on Metals
Compatibilities and Incompatibilities
Interfering Action of Tap Waters
Chemical Assays
5. Physical Properties
Surface Tension
Detergent Action
Stability
6. Biology
Phenol Coefficient
Use Dilution
Bactericidal Tests
Influence of pH on Antibacterial Efficiency
Germicidal Action in Organic Matter
Agar-Plate Tests
Infection-Protection Tests
Sanitizing Tests
Action against Mycobacteria
Sporicidal Properties
Fungicidal Properties
Protozoacidal Tests
Invertebrate Tests
Virucidal Tests
Mode of Action
Inactivation of Quaternaries
7. Pharmacology and Toxicology
8. Practical Application—Surgical
Preoperative Germicide
Sterilization of Instruments
Wound Irrigation
Urology
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Otology
Oralogy
Dermatology
Germicidal Aerosols
9. Practical Application—General Disinfection
Eating and Drinking Establishments
Dairy Industry
Food Processing Plants
Drinking Water
Quaternary
Oil Emulsions
10. Miscellaneous
Textile Industry
Laundry Industry
Paper Industry
Mining Industry
Preservation of Plants and Organic Matter
Soap-like Preparations
Poultry Industry
Fish Hatcheries
11. Surface-Active Agents and Germicides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267685
About the Author
Carl A. Lawrence
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.