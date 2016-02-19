Surface Active Ethylene Oxide Adducts
1st Edition
Description
Surface Active Ethylene Oxide Adducts covers the fundamental problems associated with the surface active ethylene oxide adduct. This book contains six chapters that consider the progress on modifications of ethylene oxide adducts.
The opening chapters examine the preparation and industrial application of ethylene oxide adducts. These chapters provide a formulation based on the starting materials and divides the ethylene oxide adducts in different classes according to the bond between the hydrophobic and the hydrophilic part of the molecule. The next chapters describe the physical, chemical, and functional properties of these adducts. These chapters also look into the biodegradability and industrial uses of ethoxylated products, with an emphasis on their applications to the mineral oil industry. These topics are followed by discussions of the chemical modifications of ethylene oxide adducts, including etherification of the terminal hydroxyl group with aliphatic or cyclic, hydrophobic radicals and carboxymethylation of adducts. The final chapter focuses on the analytical methods used in the industrial control laboratory an in product analysis.
This book is intended primarily for laboratory chemists, plant chemists, and chemical engineers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Ethylene Oxide
1.1 Properties
Physical and Chemical Properties
Explosive Properties
Physiological Properties
Storage
Safety Measures
1.2 Manufacturing Processes
1.2.1 Raw Material
1.2.2 Manufacture of Ethylene Oxide
Chapter 2 Production of Ethylene Oxide Adducts
History
2.1 Ethylene Oxide Addition
2.1.1 Reaction Mechanism
2.1.2 Distribution of Polymer Homologues
2.2 Classification of Ethylene Oxide Adducts on the Basis of Bond
Types
2.3 Industrial Production of Adducts
2.3.1 Processes in Common Use
2.3.2 Free-Flowing Solid Products
2.3.3 Production Figures
2.4 Surface Active Ethylene Oxide Adducts Produced by the Former IG-Farbenindustrie AG
I Ester Adducts
II Aliphatic Ether Adducts
III Cyclic Ether Adducts
IV Amide Adducts
V Amine Adducts
Chapter 3 Description of Ethylene Oxide Adducts
3.1 Physical and Chemical Properties
3.1.1 Structure
3.1.2 Solubility
3.1.3 Viscosity
3.1.4 Surface Activity
3.1.5 Adsorption of Adducts by Other Substances
3.1.6 Micelle Formation
3.1.7 Effect of Electrokinetic Potential
3.1.8 Antistatic Activity
3.1.9 Other Physical Properties
3.1.10 Chemical Stability
3.2 Functional Properties
3.2.1 Wetting Power
3.2.2 Foaming Power
3.2.3 Emulsifying Power
3.2.4 Dispersing Power and Protective Colloid Action
3.2.5 Solubilization
3.2.6 Levelling Power
3.2.7 Detergency and Cleansing
3.3 Biological Properties
3.3.1 Dermatological Activity
3.3.2 Medical Effect
3.3.3 Toxicity
3.3.4 Bactericidal Effect
3.3.5 Biodegradation and Waste Water Purification
3.4 Corrosion
3.5 Comparison of the Properties of Adducts Having Varying Numbers of Etho-Groups
3.6 Pure (Homogeneous) Surface Active Alkyl- and Alkylaryl-Polyoxyethylene Glycol Ethers
Preparation
Cloud Point
Surface Tension, Surface Films
Micelle Formation
Solubilization
Effect on Dispersion Stability
Comparison of Various Functional Properties of Pure and Technical Polyoxyethylene Derivatives
Chapter 4 Uses of Ethylene Oxide Adducts
4.1 Detergents and Cleaning Agents
4.1.1 Domestic and Industrial Laundry Detergents
4.1.2 Dishwashing Agents
4.1.3 Dry-Cleaning Detergents
4.1.4 Cleaners (Hard Surfaces)
4.1.5 Detergent Sanitizers
4.1.6 Polishes
4.2 The Pulp and Paper Industry
4.2.1 Reduction of Resin Content
4.2.2 Dispersion of Resin
4.2.3 Other Uses
4.3 The Man-Made Fibre Industry: Manufacture
4.3.1 Regenerated Natural Fibres Based on Cellulose: The Viscose Process
4.3.2 Synthetic Fibres: Manufacture
4.4 The Textile Industry
4.4.1 Wool
4.4.2 Silk
4.4.3 Cotton
4.4.4 Rayon
4.4.5 Man-Made Fibres: Processing
4.5 Pesticides
4.6 Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Preparations
4.6.1 Pharmaceutical Preparations
4.6.2 Cosmetic Preparations
4.6.3 Iodophors
4.7 Foods and Feeds
4.7.1 Foods
4.7.2 Feeds
4.8 Leather and Fur Industry
4.8.1 Leather Industry
4.8.2 The Fur Industry
4.9 The Metal Industry
4.9.1 Metal Cleaning
4.9.2 Metal Working
4.10 Paint, Varnish, and Plastics Industries
4.11 Mineral Oil Industry
4.11.1 Crude Oil Production
4.11.2 Breaking of Crude Oil Emulsions
4.11.3 Additives
4.12 Other Uses
4.12.1 Stabilization of Natural Rubber Latex
4.12.2 Self-Glazing Emulsions
4.12.3 Bitumen Emulsions and Additives
4.12.4 Photographic Emulsions
4.12.5 Silicone Emulsions
4.12.6 Emulsifiers
4.12.7 Mineral Technology
4.12.8 Mortar and Concrete Additives
4.12.9 Dispersing or Precipitating Agents for Inorganic Compounds
4.12.10 Dust Control
4.12.11 Antifoams
4.12.12 Fire Prevention
4.12.13 Antioxidants
4.12.14 Fertilizer Additives
4.12.15 Corrosion Inhibitors
4.12.16 Surface Coating for Glass
4.12.17 Antimist and De-Icing Products
4.12.19 Miscellaneous
Chapter 5 Modified Ethylene Oxide Adducts
5.1 Ether Esters
5.1.1 Ether Sulphates
5.1.2 Ether Phosphates
5.1.3 Miscellaneous Ether Esters
5.2 Etherified Adducts
5.2.1 Aliphatic Ethers of Adducts
5.2.2 Cyclic Ethers of Adducts
5.3 Carboxymethylated Adducts
5.4 Miscellaneous Terminal Groups
5.5 Quarternary Ammonium Compounds Having Etho-Groups
Chapter 6 Analysis of Ethylene Oxide Adducts
6.1 Qualitative Chemical Analysis
6.2 Quantitative Chemical Analysis
6.2.1 Gravimetric Determination of Adducts
6.2.2 Volumetric Determination of Adducts
6.2.3 Colorimetric Determination of Adducts
6.2.4 Determination of Oxyethylene Groups
6.2.5 Determination of the Hydroxyl Number
6.3 Other Methods
Cloud Point; Cloud-Point Titration
Physical Characteristics
Chromatographic Techniques
Spectroscopic Methods
Miscellaneous Methods
6.4 Microchemical Methods
6.5 Determination of Free Polyoxyethylene Glycols Present in Adducts
Salting-Out Methods
Chromatographic Techniques
Liquid-Liquid Extraction Techniques
Evaluation of Total Ethylene Oxide Content and of % OH-Groups
6.6 Determination of Adducts Present in Mixtures with Other Types of Surfactant
Chromatographic Techniques
Other Methods
6.7 Analysis of Anionic Adducts (Also in Mixtures with Other Surfactants)
6.8 Analysis of Cationic Surfactants in Mixtures with Adducts
List of Products
Introduction
Author Index
Firm Index
Subject Index
Register of Patents (Arranged in Order of Countries and Numbers)
