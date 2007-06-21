Surface Acoustic Wave Filters
2nd Edition
With Applications to Electronic Communications and Signal Processing
Table of Contents
1. Basic Survey
1.1. Acoustic waves in solids
1.2. Propagation effects and materials
1.3. Basic Properties of interdigital transducers
1.4. Apodization and transversal filtering
1.5. Correlation and signal processing
1.6. Wireless interrogation - sensors and tags
1.7. Resonators and low-loss filters
1.8. Summary of devices and applications
2. Acoustic waves in elastic solids
2.1. Elasticity in anisotropic materials
2.2. Waves in isotropic materials
2.3. Waves in anisotropic materials
3. Electrical excitation at a plane surface
3.1. Electrostatic case
3.2. Piezoelectric half-space
3.3. Some properties of the effective permittivity
3.4. Green’s function
3.5. Other applications of the effective permittivity
4. Propagation effects and materials
4.1. Diffraction and beam steering
4.2. Propagation loss and non-linear effects
4.3. Temperature effects and velocity errors
4.4. Materials for surface-wave devices
5. Non-reflective transducers
5.1. Analysis for a general array of electrodes
5.2. Quasi-static analysis of transducers
5.3. Summary and P-matrix formulation
5.4. Transducers with regular electrodes - element factor
5.5. Admittance of uniform transducers
5.6. Two-transducer devices
6. Bandpass filtering using non-reflective transducers
6.1. Basic properties of uniform transducers
6.2. Apodised transducer as a transversal filter
6.3. Design of transversal filters
6.4. Filter design and performance
7. Correlators for pulse compression radar and communications
7.1. Pulse compression radar
7.2. Chirp waveforms
7.3. Interdigital chirp transducers and filters
7.4. Reflective array compressors 7.5. Doppler effects and spectral analysis
7.6. Correlation in spread-spectrum communications
8. Reflective gratings and transducers
8.1. Reflective array method for gratings and transducers
8.2. Coupling-of-modes (COM) equations
8.3. Numerical evaluation of COM parameters
9. Unidirectional transducers and their application to bandpass filtering
9.1. General considerations
9.2. DART mechanism and analysis
9.3. Bandpass filtering using DART’s
9.4. Other SPUDT structures and analysis for parameters
9.5. Other SPUDT filters
9.6. Other low-loss techniques
10. Waveguides and transversely-coupled resonator (TCR) filters
10.1. Basic strip waveguides
10.2. Waveguide modes in interdigital devices
10.3. Analysis for general waveguides
10.4. Transversely-coupled resonator (TCR) filter
10.5. Unbound waveguide modes
10.6. Waveguides including electrode reflectivity
11. Resonators and resonator filters
11.1. Resonator types
11.2. Surface-wave oscillators
11.3. Impedance element filters using resonators
11.4. Leaky waves
11.5. Longitudinally-coupled resonator (LCR) filters`
Appendix A. Fourier transforms and linear filters
A.1. Fourier transforms
A.2. Linear filters
A.3. Matched filtering
A.4. Non-uniform sampling
A.5. Some properties of bandpass waveforms
A.6. Hilbert transforms
Appendix B. Reciprocity
B.1. General relation for a mechanically free surface
B.2. Reciprocity for two-terminal transducers
B.3. Symmetry of the Green’s function
B.4. Reciprocity for surface excitation of a half-space
B.5. Reciprocity for surface-wave transducers
B.6. Surface wave generation
Appendix C. Elemental charge density for regular electrodes
C.1. Some properties of Legendre functions
C.2. Elemental charge density
C.3. Net charges on electrodes
Appendix D. P-matrix relations
D.1. General relations
D.2. Cascading formulae
Appendix E. Electrical loading in an array of regular electrodes
E.1. General solution for low frequencies
E.2. Propagation outside the stop band
E.3. Stop bands
E.4. Theory of the multistrip coupler
Surface Acoustic Wave Filters gives the fundamental principles and device design techniques for surface acoustic wave filters. It covers the devices in widespread use today: bandpass and pulse compression filters, correlators and non-linear convolvers and resonators. The newest technologies for low bandpass filters are fully covered such as unidirectional transducers, resonators in impedance element filters, resonators in double-mode surface acoustic wave filters and transverse-coupled resonators using waveguides.
The book covers the theory of acoustic wave physics, the piezoelectric effect, electrostatics at a surface, effective permittivity, piezoelectric SAW excitation and reception, and the SAW element factor. These are the main requirements for developing quasi-static theory, which gives a basis for the non-reflective transducers in transversal bandpass filters and interdigital pulse compression filters. It is also needed for the reflective transducers used in the newer devices.
- A thorough revision of a classic on surface acoustic wave filters first published in 1985 and still in print
- Uniquely combines easy-to-understand principles with practical design techniques for all the devices in widespread use today
- Complete coverage of all the latest devices which are key to mobile phones, TVs and radar systems
- Includes a new foreword by Sir Eric Albert Ash
R&D electrical and electronic engineers developing electronic systems (with applications mainly in mobile communications, radar and broadcasting) using surface acoustic wave devices; academic researchers; graduate level electrical and electronic engineering students.
David Morgan Author
David P. Morgan received a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from London University, for work on radar pulse compression using Surface Acoustic Waves. Since then he has been involved in research and development in a wide variety of topics, mostly in SAW, working at Nippon Electric Company (Kawasaki) 1970-71, University of Edinburgh 1971-77 and Plessey Research Caswell (Northampton, UK) 1977-86, where he was Group Leader for Surface Acoustic Waves. He is now a Consultant in this area. Dr. Morgan is author of the well-known text ‘Surface Wave Devices for Signal Processing’, and has also published over 100 technical papers. His knowledge of the SAW area has led to his being invited to lecture on the subject in the U.S., Russia, Finland, Japan, China and Korea. He is a Life Senior Member of the IEEE.
Consultant, UK