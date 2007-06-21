Surface Acoustic Wave Filters

1. Basic Survey

1.1. Acoustic waves in solids

1.2. Propagation effects and materials

1.3. Basic Properties of interdigital transducers

1.4. Apodization and transversal filtering

1.5. Correlation and signal processing

1.6. Wireless interrogation - sensors and tags

1.7. Resonators and low-loss filters

1.8. Summary of devices and applications



2. Acoustic waves in elastic solids

2.1. Elasticity in anisotropic materials

2.2. Waves in isotropic materials

2.3. Waves in anisotropic materials



3. Electrical excitation at a plane surface

3.1. Electrostatic case

3.2. Piezoelectric half-space

3.3. Some properties of the effective permittivity

3.4. Green’s function

3.5. Other applications of the effective permittivity



4. Propagation effects and materials

4.1. Diffraction and beam steering

4.2. Propagation loss and non-linear effects

4.3. Temperature effects and velocity errors

4.4. Materials for surface-wave devices



5. Non-reflective transducers

5.1. Analysis for a general array of electrodes

5.2. Quasi-static analysis of transducers

5.3. Summary and P-matrix formulation

5.4. Transducers with regular electrodes - element factor

5.5. Admittance of uniform transducers

5.6. Two-transducer devices



6. Bandpass filtering using non-reflective transducers

6.1. Basic properties of uniform transducers

6.2. Apodised transducer as a transversal filter

6.3. Design of transversal filters

6.4. Filter design and performance



7. Correlators for pulse compression radar and communications

7.1. Pulse compression radar

7.2. Chirp waveforms

7.3. Interdigital chirp transducers and filters

7.4. Reflective array compressors 7.5. Doppler effects and spectral analysis

7.6. Correlation in spread-spectrum communications



8. Reflective gratings and transducers

8.1. Reflective array method for gratings and transducers

8.2. Coupling-of-modes (COM) equations

8.3. Numerical evaluation of COM parameters



9. Unidirectional transducers and their application to bandpass filtering

9.1. General considerations

9.2. DART mechanism and analysis

9.3. Bandpass filtering using DART’s

9.4. Other SPUDT structures and analysis for parameters

9.5. Other SPUDT filters

9.6. Other low-loss techniques



10. Waveguides and transversely-coupled resonator (TCR) filters

10.1. Basic strip waveguides

10.2. Waveguide modes in interdigital devices

10.3. Analysis for general waveguides

10.4. Transversely-coupled resonator (TCR) filter

10.5. Unbound waveguide modes

10.6. Waveguides including electrode reflectivity



11. Resonators and resonator filters

11.1. Resonator types

11.2. Surface-wave oscillators

11.3. Impedance element filters using resonators

11.4. Leaky waves

11.5. Longitudinally-coupled resonator (LCR) filters`



Appendix A. Fourier transforms and linear filters

A.1. Fourier transforms

A.2. Linear filters

A.3. Matched filtering

A.4. Non-uniform sampling

A.5. Some properties of bandpass waveforms

A.6. Hilbert transforms



Appendix B. Reciprocity

B.1. General relation for a mechanically free surface

B.2. Reciprocity for two-terminal transducers

B.3. Symmetry of the Green’s function

B.4. Reciprocity for surface excitation of a half-space

B.5. Reciprocity for surface-wave transducers

B.6. Surface wave generation



Appendix C. Elemental charge density for regular electrodes

C.1. Some properties of Legendre functions

C.2. Elemental charge density

C.3. Net charges on electrodes



Appendix D. P-matrix relations

D.1. General relations

D.2. Cascading formulae



Appendix E. Electrical loading in an array of regular electrodes

E.1. General solution for low frequencies

E.2. Propagation outside the stop band

E.3. Stop bands

E.4. Theory of the multistrip coupler