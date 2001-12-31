Supply Chain Design and Management introduces the concept of a sharing mechanism that will ensure the sustainability of a supply chain by fair distribution of costs and benefits. This book provides a holistic view of the supply chain from product development, purchasing, manufacturing, distribution and storage, to retailing. The presentation of the enabling technologies in supply chain management will help companies better understand their options.

§ Provides a step-by-step framework for designing supply chains at the strategic level § Written for those who deal with the supply chains on a day-to-day basis as well as those new to the field § Provides a synthesis of best practices for managing supply chains at the tactical level § Provides a review of the state-of-the-art in enabling information technologies and business applications § Explains the concepts with examples from the industry and simple mathematical formulations § Is accessible to graduate students for an excellent understanding of how supply chains work and can join the industry armed with the knowledge of the workings of supply chains