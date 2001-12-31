Supply Chain Design and Management
1st Edition
Strategic and Tactical Perspectives
Description
Supply Chain Design and Management introduces the concept of a sharing mechanism that will ensure the sustainability of a supply chain by fair distribution of costs and benefits. This book provides a holistic view of the supply chain from product development, purchasing, manufacturing, distribution and storage, to retailing. The presentation of the enabling technologies in supply chain management will help companies better understand their options.
§ Provides a step-by-step framework for designing supply chains at the strategic level § Written for those who deal with the supply chains on a day-to-day basis as well as those new to the field § Provides a synthesis of best practices for managing supply chains at the tactical level § Provides a review of the state-of-the-art in enabling information technologies and business applications § Explains the concepts with examples from the industry and simple mathematical formulations § Is accessible to graduate students for an excellent understanding of how supply chains work and can join the industry armed with the knowledge of the workings of supply chains
Readership
Manufacturing managers, industrial engineers, IT management, and business and marketing management professionals.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Introduction 2 Definition of a Supply Chain 3 Supply Chain at the Strategic Level 4 Supply Chain at the Tactical Level 5 Product Development in a Supply Chain 6 Enabling Technologies 7 Conclusion App. A
Details
No. of pages:
- 246
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
Published:
- 31st December 2001
Imprint:
- Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518183
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122941511
About the Author
Manish Govil
Affiliations and Expertise
i2 Technologies, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.
Jean-Marie Proth
Affiliations and Expertise
Université de Metz, France