Supply Chain Design and Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122941511, 9780080518183

Supply Chain Design and Management

1st Edition

Strategic and Tactical Perspectives

Authors: Manish Govil Jean-Marie Proth
eBook ISBN: 9780080518183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122941511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st December 2001
Page Count: 246
Description

Supply Chain Design and Management introduces the concept of a sharing mechanism that will ensure the sustainability of a supply chain by fair distribution of costs and benefits. This book provides a holistic view of the supply chain from product development, purchasing, manufacturing, distribution and storage, to retailing. The presentation of the enabling technologies in supply chain management will help companies better understand their options.

§ Provides a step-by-step framework for designing supply chains at the strategic level § Written for those who deal with the supply chains on a day-to-day basis as well as those new to the field § Provides a synthesis of best practices for managing supply chains at the tactical level § Provides a review of the state-of-the-art in enabling information technologies and business applications § Explains the concepts with examples from the industry and simple mathematical formulations § Is accessible to graduate students for an excellent understanding of how supply chains work and can join the industry armed with the knowledge of the workings of supply chains

Readership

Manufacturing managers, industrial engineers, IT management, and business and marketing management professionals.

Table of Contents

Foreword
1 Introduction 2 Definition of a Supply Chain 3 Supply Chain at the Strategic Level 4 Supply Chain at the Tactical Level 5 Product Development in a Supply Chain 6 Enabling Technologies 7 Conclusion App. A

About the Author

Manish Govil

Affiliations and Expertise

i2 Technologies, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.

Jean-Marie Proth

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Metz, France

