Superplastic Forming of Advanced Metallic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697532, 9780857092779

Superplastic Forming of Advanced Metallic Materials

1st Edition

Methods and Applications

Editors: G Giuliano
eBook ISBN: 9780857092779
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697532
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th June 2011
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
247.27
210.18
190.00
161.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Superplastic forming methods

Chapter 1: Metals for superplastic forming

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historical aspects of superplasticity

1.3 Types of superplastic materials

1.4 Grain refinement

1.5 Processing of commercially significant alloys to develop superplastic microstructures

1.6 High strain rate superplasticity

1.7 Grain refinement by severe plastic deformation

1.8 Mechanisms of superplasticity

1.9 Sources of further information and advice

1.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Standards for superplastic forming of metals

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Need for standards

2.3 Existing standards

2.4 Issues with existing standards

2.5 Towards improved standards

Chapter 3: Processes and equipment for superplastic forming of metals

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Superplastic forming processes

3.3 Forming equipment

3.4 Forming dies

Conclusion

Chapter 4: High-temperature lubricants for superplastic forming of metals

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Lubrication mechanisms

4.3 SPF lubricants

4.4 Influence of friction and lubricant on forming

4.5 Testing and evaluation of lubricants

4.6 Production issues

4.7 Conclusions

Chapter 5: The use of laser surface modification in combined superplastic forming and diffusion bonding of metals

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Effect of laser surface modification on alloy surface

5.3 Diffusion bonding of laser surface modified alloys

5.4 Simulation of the bonding process

5.5 Conclusion

5.7 Appendix: List of symbols

Part II: Modelling of superplastic forming

Chapter 6: Mathematical modelling of superplastic metal sheet forming processes

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Membrane theory

6.3 Flow rule

6.4 Analysis of superplastic free forming processes

6.5 Material constants from bulging tests

Chapter 7: Finite element modelling of thin metal sheet forming

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuum model

7.3 Finite element formulation and time integration schemes

7.4 The incremental flow formulation

7.5 Pressure cycle algorithms

7.6 Die representation and contact algorithms

7.7 Commercial codes

7.8 Applications

7.9 Future trends and recommendations for further research

Chapter 8: Constitutive equations for modelling superplastic forming of metals

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Constitutive equations for superplastic alloys

8.3 Determination of constitutive equations from experimental data

8.4 Case study: simulation of superplastic forming

8.5 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Predicting instability in superplastic forming of metals

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Theoretical considerations

9.3 Forming analyses and experiments

9.4 Results and discussion

9.5 Conclusions and future trends

Part III: Applications of superplastic forming

Chapter 10: Superplastic forming and diffusion bonding of titanium alloys

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Titanium alloys

10.3 The superplastic forming/diffusion bonding process

10.4 Applications

10.5 Sources of further information and advice

10.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Superplastic forming of aluminium alloys

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 History

11.3 Superplastic aluminium alloys

11.4 Cavitation in superplastic aluminium alloys

11.5 High strain rate superplasticity

11.6 Exploitation of superplastic aluminium alloys

Chapter 12: Quick Plastic Forming of aluminium alloys

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 QPF process overview

12.3 Hot forming systems: prior deficiencies and new concepts

12.4 Integrally heated tool system

12.5 Tool heating system

12.6 Temperature distribution in a deck-lid inner panel tool

12.7 Ancillary benefits of integrally heated tools

12.9 Material development

12.10 Lubrication

12.11 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Superplastic forming of magnesium alloys

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 History

13.3 Properties of magnesium

13.4 Superplasticity in magnesium alloys

13.5 Manufacture of superplastic magnesium alloy sheet

13.6 Superplastic forming of magnesium components

Chapter 14: Superplastic micro-tubes fabricated by dieless drawing processes

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Industrial application of micro-tubes

14.3 Fundamentals of dieless drawing processes

14.4 Superplastic dieless drawing processes

14.5 FE simulation of superplastic dieless drawing processes

14.6 Grain refinement process of metal tubes for superplastic dieless drawing process

14.7 Other applications

14.8 Conclusion

Index

Description

Ultra fine-grained metals can show exceptional ductility, known as superplasticity, during sheet forming. The higher ductility of superplastic metals makes it possible to form large and complex components in a single operation without joints or rivets. The result is less waste, lower weight and manufacturing costs, high precision and lack of residual stress associated with welding which makes components ideal for aerospace, automotive and other applications. Superplastic forming of advanced metallic materials summarises key recent research on this important process.

Part one reviews types of superplastic metals, standards for superplastic forming, processes and equipment. Part two discusses ways of modelling superplastic forming processes whilst the final part of the book considers applications, including superplastic forming of titanium, aluminium and magnesium alloys.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Superplastic forming of advanced metallic materials is a valuable reference for metallurgists and engineers in such sectors as aerospace and automotive engineering.

Note: The Publishers wish to point out an error in the authorship of Chapter 3 which was originally listed as: G. Bernhart, Clément Ader Institute, France. The correct authorship is: G Bernhart, P. Lours, T. Cutard, V. Velay, Ecole des Mines Albi, France and F. Nazaret, Aurock, France. The Publishers apologise to the authors for this error.

Key Features

  • Reviews types of superplastic metals and standards for superplastic forming
  • Discusses the modelling of superplastic forming, including mathematical and finite element modelling
  • Examines various applications, including superplastic forming of titanium, aluminiun and magnesium alloys

Readership

metallurgists, engineers in such sectors as aerospace and automotive engineering, students and academics

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092779
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697532

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G Giuliano Editor

Gillo Giuliano works in the Department of Mechanics, Structures and Environment at the University of Cassino, Italy. Professor Giuliano is internationally-known for his work on superplasticity.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cassino, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.