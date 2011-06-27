Superplastic Forming of Advanced Metallic Materials
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Superplastic forming methods
Chapter 1: Metals for superplastic forming
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Historical aspects of superplasticity
1.3 Types of superplastic materials
1.4 Grain refinement
1.5 Processing of commercially significant alloys to develop superplastic microstructures
1.6 High strain rate superplasticity
1.7 Grain refinement by severe plastic deformation
1.8 Mechanisms of superplasticity
1.9 Sources of further information and advice
1.10 Acknowledgements
Chapter 2: Standards for superplastic forming of metals
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Need for standards
2.3 Existing standards
2.4 Issues with existing standards
2.5 Towards improved standards
Chapter 3: Processes and equipment for superplastic forming of metals
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Superplastic forming processes
3.3 Forming equipment
3.4 Forming dies
Conclusion
Chapter 4: High-temperature lubricants for superplastic forming of metals
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Lubrication mechanisms
4.3 SPF lubricants
4.4 Influence of friction and lubricant on forming
4.5 Testing and evaluation of lubricants
4.6 Production issues
4.7 Conclusions
Chapter 5: The use of laser surface modification in combined superplastic forming and diffusion bonding of metals
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Effect of laser surface modification on alloy surface
5.3 Diffusion bonding of laser surface modified alloys
5.4 Simulation of the bonding process
5.5 Conclusion
5.7 Appendix: List of symbols
Part II: Modelling of superplastic forming
Chapter 6: Mathematical modelling of superplastic metal sheet forming processes
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Membrane theory
6.3 Flow rule
6.4 Analysis of superplastic free forming processes
6.5 Material constants from bulging tests
Chapter 7: Finite element modelling of thin metal sheet forming
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Continuum model
7.3 Finite element formulation and time integration schemes
7.4 The incremental flow formulation
7.5 Pressure cycle algorithms
7.6 Die representation and contact algorithms
7.7 Commercial codes
7.8 Applications
7.9 Future trends and recommendations for further research
Chapter 8: Constitutive equations for modelling superplastic forming of metals
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Constitutive equations for superplastic alloys
8.3 Determination of constitutive equations from experimental data
8.4 Case study: simulation of superplastic forming
8.5 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Predicting instability in superplastic forming of metals
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Theoretical considerations
9.3 Forming analyses and experiments
9.4 Results and discussion
9.5 Conclusions and future trends
Part III: Applications of superplastic forming
Chapter 10: Superplastic forming and diffusion bonding of titanium alloys
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Titanium alloys
10.3 The superplastic forming/diffusion bonding process
10.4 Applications
10.5 Sources of further information and advice
10.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Superplastic forming of aluminium alloys
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 History
11.3 Superplastic aluminium alloys
11.4 Cavitation in superplastic aluminium alloys
11.5 High strain rate superplasticity
11.6 Exploitation of superplastic aluminium alloys
Chapter 12: Quick Plastic Forming of aluminium alloys
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 QPF process overview
12.3 Hot forming systems: prior deficiencies and new concepts
12.4 Integrally heated tool system
12.5 Tool heating system
12.6 Temperature distribution in a deck-lid inner panel tool
12.7 Ancillary benefits of integrally heated tools
12.9 Material development
12.10 Lubrication
12.11 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Superplastic forming of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 History
13.3 Properties of magnesium
13.4 Superplasticity in magnesium alloys
13.5 Manufacture of superplastic magnesium alloy sheet
13.6 Superplastic forming of magnesium components
Chapter 14: Superplastic micro-tubes fabricated by dieless drawing processes
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Industrial application of micro-tubes
14.3 Fundamentals of dieless drawing processes
14.4 Superplastic dieless drawing processes
14.5 FE simulation of superplastic dieless drawing processes
14.6 Grain refinement process of metal tubes for superplastic dieless drawing process
14.7 Other applications
14.8 Conclusion
Index
Description
Ultra fine-grained metals can show exceptional ductility, known as superplasticity, during sheet forming. The higher ductility of superplastic metals makes it possible to form large and complex components in a single operation without joints or rivets. The result is less waste, lower weight and manufacturing costs, high precision and lack of residual stress associated with welding which makes components ideal for aerospace, automotive and other applications. Superplastic forming of advanced metallic materials summarises key recent research on this important process.
Part one reviews types of superplastic metals, standards for superplastic forming, processes and equipment. Part two discusses ways of modelling superplastic forming processes whilst the final part of the book considers applications, including superplastic forming of titanium, aluminium and magnesium alloys.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Superplastic forming of advanced metallic materials is a valuable reference for metallurgists and engineers in such sectors as aerospace and automotive engineering.
Note: The Publishers wish to point out an error in the authorship of Chapter 3 which was originally listed as: G. Bernhart, Clément Ader Institute, France. The correct authorship is: G Bernhart, P. Lours, T. Cutard, V. Velay, Ecole des Mines Albi, France and F. Nazaret, Aurock, France. The Publishers apologise to the authors for this error.
Key Features
- Reviews types of superplastic metals and standards for superplastic forming
- Discusses the modelling of superplastic forming, including mathematical and finite element modelling
- Examines various applications, including superplastic forming of titanium, aluminiun and magnesium alloys
Readership
metallurgists, engineers in such sectors as aerospace and automotive engineering, students and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 27th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697532
About the Editors
G Giuliano Editor
Gillo Giuliano works in the Department of Mechanics, Structures and Environment at the University of Cassino, Italy. Professor Giuliano is internationally-known for his work on superplasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cassino, Italy