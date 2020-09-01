Superlubricity
2nd Edition
Description
Superlubricity - the state between sliding systems where friction is reduced to almost immeasurable amounts - holds great potential for improving both the economic and environmental credentials of moving mechanical systems. Research in this field has progressed tremendously in recent years, and there now exist several theoretical models, recognised techniques for computational simulations and interesting experimental evidence of superlubricity in practise.
Superlubricity, Second Edition presents an extensively revised and updated overview of these important developments, providing a comprehensive guide to the physical chemistry underpinning molecular mechanisms of friction and lubrication, current theoretical models used to explore and assess superlubricity, examples of its achievement in experimental systems, and discussion of potential future applications.
Drawing on the extensive knowledge of its expert editors and global team of authors from across academia and industry, Superlubricity, Second Edition is a great resource for all those with a need to understand, model or manipulate surface interactions for improved performance.
Key Features
- Fully expanded and updated to include the latest developments in the field, including a new section on liquid superlubricity
- Highlights the key superlubricity theoretical models and reviews state of the art tools and techniques for superlubricity simulation
- Includes information on the practical aspects and potential impact of superlubricity in moving mechanical systems ranging from nano/micro scales to meso/macro scales
Readership
Physical Chemists, Computational Chemists, Materials Scientists, Mechanical Engineers, and Tribologists across both academia and industry
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical aspects of superlubricity
III. Evidencing superlubricity at atomic-to-nanoscales (experiments and simulations)
IV. Superlubricty of lamellar solids (i.e., MeS2, graphite, coatings etc.) and other 2D materials
V. Superlubricity of carbon-based coatings (H-mediated superlubricity)
VI. Approaching superlubricity under liquid conditions and boundary lubrication
VII. Other systems where superlubricity has been observed or achieved
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643131
About the Editor
Ali Erdemir
Ali Erdemir is a Distinguished Fellow and Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, USA. His discoveries of nearly frictionless carbon and superhard nanocomposite coatings, as well as a range of novel nanolubricants and lubrication additives, have been hailed as major breakthroughs in the field. In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, he holds 15 U.S. patents and has published more than 300 papers, 18 invited chapters, and 3 edited books, with his publications generating over 10,000 citations to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory, Energy Technology Division,Tribology Section, Argonne, IL, USA
Jean-Michel Martin
Jean-Michel Martin is Professor Emeritus with the Chemistry department at the Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France. Prof Martin has over 35 years’ experience in fundamental and applied tribology, with specializations in surface chemistry, tribochemistry and chemical nano-analysis. He has published 14 patents and over 340 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Centrale de Lyon, Departement de Sciences et Techniques, France
Jianbin Luo
Jianbin Luo is Dean of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and former Director of the State Key Laboratory of Tribology at Tsinghua University, China. He is a member of numerous professional organisations, has been the Vice-President of the International Tribology Council since 2008, and has received multiple honours and awards for his work. Professor Luo has published 53 patents and over 250 papers in leading journals. In addition, he holds editorial positions at four journals and is a board member for an additional five.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Department of Mechanical Engineering and former Director, State Key Laboratory of Tribology, Tsinghua University, China