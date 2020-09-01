Superlubricity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444643131

Superlubricity

2nd Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Ali Erdemir Jean-Michel Martin Jianbin Luo
Paperback ISBN: 9780444643131
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
235.00
215.00
329.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Superlubricity - the state between sliding systems where friction is reduced to almost immeasurable amounts - holds great potential for improving both the economic and environmental credentials of moving mechanical systems. Research in this field has progressed tremendously in recent years, and there now exist several theoretical models, recognised techniques for computational simulations and interesting experimental evidence of superlubricity in practise.

Superlubricity, Second Edition presents an extensively revised and updated overview of these important developments, providing a comprehensive guide to the physical chemistry underpinning molecular mechanisms of friction and lubrication, current theoretical models used to explore and assess superlubricity, examples of its achievement in experimental systems, and discussion of potential future applications.

Drawing on the extensive knowledge of its expert editors and global team of authors from across academia and industry, Superlubricity, Second Edition is a great resource for all those with a need to understand, model or manipulate surface interactions for improved performance.

Key Features

  • Fully expanded and updated to include the latest developments in the field, including a new section on liquid superlubricity
  • Highlights the key superlubricity theoretical models and reviews state of the art tools and techniques for superlubricity simulation
  • Includes information on the practical aspects and potential impact of superlubricity in moving mechanical systems ranging from nano/micro scales to meso/macro scales

Readership

Physical Chemists, Computational Chemists, Materials Scientists, Mechanical Engineers, and Tribologists across both academia and industry

Table of Contents

I. Introduction
II. Theoretical aspects of superlubricity
III. Evidencing superlubricity at atomic-to-nanoscales (experiments and simulations)
IV. Superlubricty of lamellar solids (i.e., MeS2, graphite, coatings etc.) and other 2D materials
V. Superlubricity of carbon-based coatings (H-mediated superlubricity)
VI. Approaching superlubricity under liquid conditions and boundary lubrication
VII. Other systems where superlubricity has been observed or achieved

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780444643131

About the Editor

Ali Erdemir

Ali Erdemir is a Distinguished Fellow and Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, USA. His discoveries of nearly frictionless carbon and superhard nanocomposite coatings, as well as a range of novel nanolubricants and lubrication additives, have been hailed as major breakthroughs in the field. In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, he holds 15 U.S. patents and has published more than 300 papers, 18 invited chapters, and 3 edited books, with his publications generating over 10,000 citations to date.

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory, Energy Technology Division,Tribology Section, Argonne, IL, USA

Jean-Michel Martin

Jean-Michel Martin is Professor Emeritus with the Chemistry department at the Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France. Prof Martin has over 35 years’ experience in fundamental and applied tribology, with specializations in surface chemistry, tribochemistry and chemical nano-analysis. He has published 14 patents and over 340 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole Centrale de Lyon, Departement de Sciences et Techniques, France

Jianbin Luo

Jianbin Luo is Dean of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and former Director of the State Key Laboratory of Tribology at Tsinghua University, China. He is a member of numerous professional organisations, has been the Vice-President of the International Tribology Council since 2008, and has received multiple honours and awards for his work. Professor Luo has published 53 patents and over 250 papers in leading journals. In addition, he holds editorial positions at four journals and is a board member for an additional five.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Department of Mechanical Engineering and former Director, State Key Laboratory of Tribology, Tsinghua University, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.