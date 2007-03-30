Theoretical Aspects of Superlubricity Chapter 1: Super-lubricity for incommensurate crystalline and disordered interfaces (J. Sokoloff).

Chapter 2: Superlubricity of clean Surfaces (M. Hirano).

Chapter 3: Theoretical studies of superlubricity (C.E. Campana, M.H. Müser).

Chapter 4: Ab-initio atomic scale study of nearly frictionless surfaces (S. Ciraci et al.).

Chapter 5: Molecular dynamics simulations of tribology (J.A. Harrison et al.).

Chapter 6: What causes low Friction, what causes high Friction (Y. Zhu, S. Granick).

Chapter 7: Frictional dynamics at the atomic scale in presence of small oscillations of the sliding surfaces (Sangmin Jeon et al.).



Experimental Studies on Superlubricity at Nanoscale Chapter 8: The effect of surface roughness and adsorbates on superlubricity (V.N. Samoilov et al.).

Chapter 9: Atomic-scale investigation of superlubricity on insulating surfaces (E. Gnecco et al.).

Chapter 10: Superlubricity of fullerene intercalated graphite composite (Kouji Miura, Naruo Sasaki).

Chapter 11: Superlubricity of the Ag nanometer-thick layers under macroscopic sliding system in UHV condition (Minoru Goto, Fumihiro Honda).

Superlubricity of Lamellar Solids Chapter 12: Superlubricity between graphite surfaces (M. Dienwiebel, J.W.M. Frenken).

Chapter 13: Superlubricity of Molybdenum Disulfide (J.M. Martin).

Chapter 14: Superlubricity of tungsten disulfide coatings in ultra high vacuum (L. Joly-Pottuz, M. Iwaki).

Chapter 15 Superlubricity by H2S gas lubrication of Mo (I.L. Singer, T. Le Mogne).

Superlubricity of Carbon-Based Coatings Chapter 16: Superlubricity in carbon films (A. Erdemir, O.L. Eryilmaz).

Chapter 17: Superlow friction of a-C:H films: tribochemical and rheological effects (J. Fontaine, C. Donnet).

Chapter 18: Suppression of moisture sensitivity of friction in carbon-based coatings (C. Freyman et al.).

Chapter 19: Application of carbon based nano-materials to aeronautics and space lubrication (K.W. Street et al.).

Chapter 20: Nitrogen gas lubrication of carbon nitride coatings (K. Kato, K. Adachi).

Superlubricity under Boundary and EHD Lubrication Chapter 21: Achieving ultralow friction by aqueous, brush-assisted lubrication (Seunghwan Lee, N.D. Spencer).

Chapter 22: Friction control at the molecular level:from superlubricity to stick-slip (D. Mazuyer et al.).

Chapter 23: Super low traction under EHD and mixed lubrication regimes (P. Vergne).

Chapter 24: Superlubricity of in situ generated protective layer on worn metal surfaces in presence of Mg6Si4O10(OH)8 (Jin Yuansheng, Li Shenghua).

Chapter 25: Superlubricity of diamond/glycerol technology (M.I. De Barros, M. Kano).