Superlubricity
1st Edition
Description
Superlubricity is defined as a sliding regime in which friction or resistance to sliding vanishes. It has been shown that energy can be conserved by further reducing/removing friction in moving mechanical systems and this book includes contributions from world-renowned scientists who address some of the most fundamental research issues in overcoming friction. Superlubricity reviews the latest methods and materials in this area of research that are aimed at removing friction in nano-to-micro scale machines and large scale engineering components. Insight is also given into the atomic-scale origins of friction in general and superlubricity while other chapters focus on experimental and practical aspects or impacts of superlubricity that will be very useful for broader industrial community.
Key Features
- Reviews the latest fundamental research in superlubricity today
- Presents 'state-of-the-art' methods, materials, and experimental techniques
- Latest developments in tribomaterials, coatings, and lubricants providing superlubricity
Readership
With both the scientific and industrial appeal, this book is for scientists, engineers, and other professionals in the field.
Table of Contents
Theoretical Aspects of Superlubricity
Chapter 1: Super-lubricity for incommensurate crystalline and disordered interfaces (J. Sokoloff).
Chapter 2: Superlubricity of clean Surfaces (M. Hirano).
Chapter 3: Theoretical studies of superlubricity (C.E. Campana, M.H. Müser).
Chapter 4: Ab-initio atomic scale study of nearly frictionless surfaces (S. Ciraci et al.).
Chapter 5: Molecular dynamics simulations of tribology (J.A. Harrison et al.).
Chapter 6: What causes low Friction, what causes high Friction (Y. Zhu, S. Granick).
Chapter 7: Frictional dynamics at the atomic scale in presence of small oscillations of the sliding surfaces (Sangmin Jeon et al.).
Experimental Studies on Superlubricity at Nanoscale
Chapter 8: The effect of surface roughness and adsorbates on superlubricity (V.N. Samoilov et al.).
Chapter 9: Atomic-scale investigation of superlubricity on insulating surfaces (E. Gnecco et al.).
Chapter 10: Superlubricity of fullerene intercalated graphite composite (Kouji Miura, Naruo Sasaki).
Chapter 11: Superlubricity of the Ag nanometer-thick layers under macroscopic sliding system in UHV condition (Minoru Goto, Fumihiro Honda).
Superlubricity of Lamellar Solids
Chapter 12: Superlubricity between graphite surfaces
(M. Dienwiebel, J.W.M. Frenken).
Chapter 13: Superlubricity of Molybdenum Disulfide (J.M. Martin).
Chapter 14: Superlubricity of tungsten disulfide coatings in ultra high vacuum (L. Joly-Pottuz, M. Iwaki).
Chapter 15 Superlubricity by H2S gas lubrication of Mo (I.L. Singer, T. Le Mogne).
Superlubricity of Carbon-Based Coatings
Chapter 16: Superlubricity in carbon films (A. Erdemir, O.L. Eryilmaz).
Chapter 17: Superlow friction of a-C:H films: tribochemical and rheological effects (J. Fontaine, C. Donnet).
Chapter 18: Suppression of moisture sensitivity of friction in carbon-based coatings (C. Freyman et al.).
Chapter 19: Application of carbon based nano-materials to aeronautics and space lubrication (K.W. Street et al.).
Chapter 20: Nitrogen gas lubrication of carbon nitride coatings (K. Kato, K. Adachi).
Superlubricity under Boundary and EHD Lubrication
Chapter 21: Achieving ultralow friction by aqueous, brush-assisted lubrication (Seunghwan Lee, N.D. Spencer).
Chapter 22: Friction control at the molecular level:from superlubricity to stick-slip (D. Mazuyer et al.).
Chapter 23: Super low traction under EHD and mixed lubrication regimes (P. Vergne).
Chapter 24: Superlubricity of in situ generated protective layer on worn metal surfaces in presence of Mg6Si4O10(OH)8 (Jin Yuansheng, Li Shenghua).
Chapter 25: Superlubricity of diamond/glycerol technology (M.I. De Barros, M. Kano).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 30th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525303
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527721
About the Editor
Ali Erdemir
Ali Erdemir is a Distinguished Fellow and Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, USA. His discoveries of nearly frictionless carbon and superhard nanocomposite coatings, as well as a range of novel nanolubricants and lubrication additives, have been hailed as major breakthroughs in the field. In addition to receiving numerous awards for his work, he holds 15 U.S. patents and has published more than 300 papers, 18 invited chapters, and 3 edited books, with his publications generating over 10,000 citations to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory, Energy Technology Division,Tribology Section, Argonne, IL, USA
Jean-Michel Martin
Jean-Michel Martin is Professor Emeritus with the Chemistry department at the Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France. Prof Martin has over 35 years’ experience in fundamental and applied tribology, with specializations in surface chemistry, tribochemistry and chemical nano-analysis. He has published 14 patents and over 340 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Centrale de Lyon, Departement de Sciences et Techniques, France