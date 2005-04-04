Superlattice to Nanoelectronics

Preface



Introduction



CHAPTER 1

SUPERLATTICE

1.1 The Birth of the Man-Made Superlattice 1.2 A Model for the Creation of Man-Made Energy Bands 1.3 Transport Properties of a Superlattice 6 1.4 More Rigorous Derivation of the Negative Differential Conductance 1.5 Response of a Time-Dependent Electric Field 1.6 NDC from the Hopping Model and Electric Field Induced Localization 1.7 Experiments 1.8 Type II Superlattice 1.9 Physical Realization and Characterization of a Superlattice 1.10 Summary References



CHAPTER 2

RESONANT TUNNELING VIA MAN-MADE QUANTUM WELL STATES

2.1 The Birth of Resonant Tunneling 2.2 Some Fundamentals 2.3 Conductance from the Tsu–Esaki Formula 2.4 Tunneling Time from the Time-Dependent Schro¨dinger Equation 2.5 Damping in Resonant Tunneling 2.6 Very Short ‘ and w for an Amorphous Quantum Well 2.7 Self-Consistent Potential Correction of DBRT 2.8 Experimental Confirmation of Resonant Tunneling 2.9 Instability in RTD 2.10 Summary References



CHAPTER 3

OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND RAMAN SCATTERING IN MAN-MADE QUANTUM SYSTEMS

3.1 Optical Absorption in a Superlattice 3.2 Photoconductivity in a Superlattice 3.3 Raman Scattering in a Superlattice and Quantum Well 3.4 Summary References



CHAPTER 4

DIELECTRIC FUNCTION AND DOPING OF A SUPERLATTICE

4.1 Dielectric Function of a Superlattice and a Quantum Well 4.2 Doping a Superlattice 4.3 Summary References



CHAPTER 5 QUANTUM STEP AND ACTIVATION ENERGY

5.1 Optical Properties of Quantum Steps 5.2 Determination of Activation Energy in Quantum Wells 5.3 Summary References



CHAPTER 6 SEMICONDUCTOR ATOMIC SUPERLATTICE (SAS)

6.1 Silicon-Based Quantum Wells 6.2 Si-Interface Adsorbed Gas (IAG) Superlattice 6.3 Amorphous Silicon/Silicon Oxide Superlattice 6.4 Silicon–Oxygen (Si–O) Superlattice 6.5 Estimate of the Band-Edge Alignment Using Atomic States 6.6 Estimate of the Band-Edge Alignment with HOMO–LUMO 6.7 Estimation of Strain from a Ball and Stick Model 6.8 Electroluminescence and Photoluminescence 6.9 Transport through a Si–O Superlattice 6.10 Comparison of a Si–O Superlattice and a Ge–Si Monolayer Superlattice 6.11 Summary References



CHAPTER 7 Si QUANTUM DOTS

7.1 Energy States of Silicon Quantum Dots 7.2 Resonant Tunneling in Silicon Quantum Dots 7.3 Slow Oscillations and Hysteresis 7.4 Avalanche Multiplication from Resonant Tunneling 7.5 Influence of Light and Repeatability under Multiple Scans 7.6 Summary References



CHAPTER 8 CAPACITANCE, DIELECTRIC CONSTANT AND DOPING QUANTUM DOTS

8.1 Capacitance of Silicon Quantum Dots 8.2 Dielectric Constant of a Silicon Quantum Dot 8.3 Doping a Silicon Quantum Dot 8.4 Summary References



CHAPTER 9 POROUS SILICON

9.1 Porous Silicon—Light Emitting Silicon 9.2 Porous Silicon—Other Applications 9.3 Summary References



CHAPTER 10 SOME NOVEL DEVICES

10.1 Cold Cathode 10.2 Saturation Intensity of PbS Quantum Dots 10.3 Multipole Electrode Heterojunction Hybrid Structures 10.4 Some Fundamental Issues: Mainly Difficulties 10.5 Comments on Quantum Computing 10.6 Summary References



CHAPTER 11 QUANTUM IMPEDANCE OF ELECTRONS

11.1 Landauer Conductance Formula 11.2 Electron Quantum Waveguide (EQW) 11.3 Wave Impedance of Electrons 11.4 Summary References



CHAPTER 12 NANOELECTRONICS: WHERE ARE YOU?

References