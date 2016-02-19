Superionic Solids And Solid Electrolytes Recent Trends
Superionic Solids and Solid Electrolytes: Recent Trends describes the fundamental aspects, unique properties, and potential applications of superionic solids and solid electrolytes. These materials significantly contribute to the development of the solid state ionics technology. This book is divided into 17 chapters, and begins with an overview of various materials, such as glasses, heterogeneous or dispersed phase conductors, proton conductors, Nasicon, and fluorites. These topics are followed by a discussion on the problems related with entropy effects, subsurface space charge, and defect formation parameters. Significant chapters deal with the phenomenological, fractal, molecular dynamics, fluctuations, and correlations in superionic solid and solid electrolyte materials. A chapter tackles the solid state battery applications of solid electrolytes. This text ends with a chapter on the prediction of the potentials of activity in superionics. This book will be of value to graduate students and researchers who are interested in the solid state ionics technology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Recent Trends in High Conductivity Solid Electrolytes and Their Applications: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Recent Trends in Solid Electrolyte Materials
III. Applications of Solid Ionic Conductors
IV. Conclusion
References
Fast Ion Transport in Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Glasses Exhibiting Fast Ion Conduction
IV. Discussion and Summary
V. Acknowledgment
References
Fast Ion Conducting Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Mass Transport in Elastomers on the Molecular Scale
III. Ion Transport in Polymers
IV. The Choice of Polymer Electrolytes for Specific Applications
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Heterogeneous Solid Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. The System Ionic Conductor/Insulator (MX/A)
III. The Contact of Two Ionic Conductors (ΜΧ/ΜΧ')
IV. Grain Boundaries (MX/MX)
V. Thin Films and Microcrystals
VI. Outlook
References
Proton Conductors
I. Introduction
II. Materials
III. Experimental Techniques for Studying Proton Conductors
IV. Mechanism of Proton Transport
V. Applications
References
Nasicon Material
I. Introduction
II. Preparation
III. Crystalline Nasicon
IV. Amorphous Nasicon
V. Nasicon Solid Electrolyte
References
Defect Properties and Their Transport in Silver Halides and Composites
I. Introduction
II. Defect Structure and Simple Theory
III. Ionic Transport Equations
IV. Design of Experiments and Techniques
V. Results and Discussion
VI. Enhanced Ionic Transport in AgX-Oxide Composites
VII. Conclusion
VIII. Acknowledgment
References
Superionic Fluorites
I. Introduction
II. Basic Defect Structure and Transport Mechanism
III. Stoichiometric Systems
IV. Anion Deficient System
V. Anion Excess Fluorites
VI. Mixed Metal Fluorites
VII. Anti-Fluorite Structured Compounds
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
The Conductivity Pre-Exponential of Solid Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Low-Defect Ionic Crystals
III. Extension to Disordered Systems
IV. Question of the M-N Rule
V. Survey of Data
VI. Summary
Appendix
Acknowledgments
References
The Sub-Surface Space Charge and Defect Formation Parameters
I. Introduction
II. Phenomena Associated with the Surface Charge
III. The Equilibrium Distribution
IV. Experimental Results on Silver Halide Crystals
V. Point Defect Formation Enthalpies and Entropies
References
Phenomenological Theory for Superionic Transport
I. Introduction
II. Lattice Gas Model for Superionic Conductors
III. Formalism of the Path Probability Method
IV. The Application of the Path Probability Method to Problems of Ionic Transport
V. Percolation Efficiency in Binary Systems
References
Fractal Physics and Superionic Conductors
I. Fractal Physics and Superionic Conductors; What Are Fractals and What Is Their Interest?
II. Fractal Electrodes
III. How Aggregation or Diffusion Could Build Fractal Interfaces
IV. Fractal Related Transport in Superionic Conductors
References
Fluctuations, Structure Factors and Correlations: Ionic Transport in Framework Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. Lattice Gas Models
III. Continuous Models: Liquid-like Models
IV. Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
New Forms of Molecular Dynamics and Superionic Conductors
I. Introduction
II. Forms of Molecular Dynamics
III. Phase Transformations of AGI
References
Fast Ion Dynamics Studied by Neutron Scattering and High Frequency Conductivity
I. Introduction
II. Quasielastic Neutron Scattering and Dynamic Conductivity
III. A Clear-Cut Example of Jump Diffusion: SrC12
IV. Non-Periodic Local Motion: ß-Ag3SI
V. Non-Hopping Translational Motion: α-Ag2Se
VI. Observation of Trial-and-Error Hops: RbAg4I5
VII. The Case of α-AgI: Preference for Backward Hops
VIII. More Examples and the "Universal Dielectric Response"
IX. A Simple Jump-Relaxation Model
X. Predictions from the Model and Comparison to Experiment
References
Solid State Battery
I. Evolution of the Solid State Battery
II. Design Characteristics
III. Silver System
IV. Copper Systems
V. Lithium Systems
VI. Polymer Electrolyte Lithium Batteries
VII. Other Novel Systems
VIII. Applications and Future Prospects
References
The Future of Superionics
I. How Far Can We Predict The Future of Advanced Fast Ionic Conductors?
II. What Are the Prospects of Fast Ionic Conductors in Future Applications?
References
Index
