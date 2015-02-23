Superhydrophobic Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128011096, 9780128013311

Superhydrophobic Surfaces

1st Edition

Authors: Russell Crawford Elena Ivanova
eBook ISBN: 9780128013311
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128011096
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2015
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
193.59
164.55
179.95
152.96
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
109.65
179.95
152.96
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Superhydrophobic Surfaces analyzes the fundamental concepts of superhydrophobicity and gives insight into the design of superhydrophobic surfaces. The book serves as a reference for the manufacturing of materials with superior water-repellency, self-cleaning, anti-icing and corrosion resistance. It thoroughly discusses many types of hydrophobic surfaces such as natural superhydrophobic surfaces, superhydrophobic polymers, metallic superhydrophobic surfaces, biological interfaces, and advanced/hybrid superhydrophobic surfaces.

Key Features

  • Provides an adequate blend of complex engineering concepts with in-depth explanations of biological principles guiding the advancement of these technologies
  • Describes complex ideas in simple scientific language, avoiding overcomplicated equations and discipline-specific jargon
  • Includes practical information for manufacturing superhydrophobic surfaces
  • Written by experts with complementary skills and diverse scientific backgrounds in engineering, microbiology and surface sciences

Readership

Researchers in academia and industry and chemical engineers working in surface chemistry, physical chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, (micro)biology, nanotechnology, medicine, and dentistry

Table of Contents

  • Editors Biographies
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgement
  • Chapter One. Superhydrophobicity – An Introductory Review
  • Chapter Two. Natural Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Introduction
    • Self-Cleaning Properties Arising from Hierarchical Structures
    • Hierarchical Structure of Surfaces on Aquatic Species
    • Summary
  • Chapter Three. The Design of Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Methods to Prepare Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Conclusions and Outlook
  • Chapter Four. Hydrophobicity of Nonwetting Soils
    • Nonwetting Soil and Its Impact on Water Transport
    • Superhydrophobicity of Soil Surfaces
    • Role of Soil Organic Matter on Water Repellency
    • Microstructure of Soil Organic Matter Coatings
    • Assessment of Water Repellency of Soil Surfaces
    • Influence of Surfactants on Nonwetting Soils
  • Chapter Five. Superhydrophobic Polymers
    • Introduction
    • Design of Superhydrophobic Polymers
    • Fabrication Techniques
    • Conclusions
  • Chapter Six. Metallic Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Introduction
    • Structuring of Metal Surfaces by Ultra-Short Pulsed Laser Irradiation
    • Influence of Laser Irradiation on the Chemical Composition of Metal Surfaces
    • Wetting Characterization
    • Combination of Laser Structuring with Coatings and Lubricants
    • Summary
  • Chapter Seven. Applications of Nanotextured Surfaces: Three-dimensional Aspects of Nanofabrication
    • Introduction
    • Nanoscale Structures and Their Functions
    • Emerging 3D Nanostructuring Technologies
    • Conclusions and Outlook
  • Chapter Eight. Biological Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Introduction
    • Complexity and Dynamics
    • Protein Adsorption on Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Bacterial Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Eukaryotic Cell–Tissue Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
    • Summary
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128013311
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128011096

About the Author

Russell Crawford

Professor Russell Crawford is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Life & Social Sciences at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. He obtained his MSc from Swinburne in 1987, followed by a PhD from The University of Melbourne in 1995. He is the President of the Australian Council of Deans of Science and is a Fellow of the Royal Austraian Chemical Institute. His research is in the area of surface and colloid science, with his early work focusing on the surface chemistry of mineral flotation and the removal of heavy metals from aqueous environments. His more recent research has investigated the ways in which biological organisms interact with solid substrate surfaces, particularly those used in the construction of medical implants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of the Faculty of Life & Social Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

Elena Ivanova

Professor Elena P. Ivanova received PhD from the Institute of Microbiology and Virology, Ukraine; ScD from the Pacific Institute of Bio-organic Chemistry, RF; JD from the Melbourne University. EI worked at Osaka National Research Institute, AIST (Japan) as a Postdoctoral Fellow; at the Center of Marine Biotechnology, University of Maryland, USA; and joined Swinburne University of Technology, Australia in 2001. Recipient of AIST, JSPS and UNESCO Fellowships; Research Excellence Award Governor of Primorye (RF, 1998), Morrison Rogosa Award, ASM; Prominent Young Doctor of Science Award, RAS, RF; author and co-author of 200+ research papers, patents, books and book chapters. Professional interests are concentrated on development and coordination of research in fundamental and applied fields of Bio/nano/technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemistry and Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.