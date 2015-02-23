Superhydrophobic Surfaces
1st Edition
Description
Superhydrophobic Surfaces analyzes the fundamental concepts of superhydrophobicity and gives insight into the design of superhydrophobic surfaces. The book serves as a reference for the manufacturing of materials with superior water-repellency, self-cleaning, anti-icing and corrosion resistance. It thoroughly discusses many types of hydrophobic surfaces such as natural superhydrophobic surfaces, superhydrophobic polymers, metallic superhydrophobic surfaces, biological interfaces, and advanced/hybrid superhydrophobic surfaces.
Key Features
- Provides an adequate blend of complex engineering concepts with in-depth explanations of biological principles guiding the advancement of these technologies
- Describes complex ideas in simple scientific language, avoiding overcomplicated equations and discipline-specific jargon
- Includes practical information for manufacturing superhydrophobic surfaces
- Written by experts with complementary skills and diverse scientific backgrounds in engineering, microbiology and surface sciences
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry and chemical engineers working in surface chemistry, physical chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, (micro)biology, nanotechnology, medicine, and dentistry
Table of Contents
- Editors Biographies
- Preface
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter One. Superhydrophobicity – An Introductory Review
- Chapter Two. Natural Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Introduction
- Self-Cleaning Properties Arising from Hierarchical Structures
- Hierarchical Structure of Surfaces on Aquatic Species
- Summary
- Chapter Three. The Design of Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Methods to Prepare Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter Four. Hydrophobicity of Nonwetting Soils
- Nonwetting Soil and Its Impact on Water Transport
- Superhydrophobicity of Soil Surfaces
- Role of Soil Organic Matter on Water Repellency
- Microstructure of Soil Organic Matter Coatings
- Assessment of Water Repellency of Soil Surfaces
- Influence of Surfactants on Nonwetting Soils
- Chapter Five. Superhydrophobic Polymers
- Introduction
- Design of Superhydrophobic Polymers
- Fabrication Techniques
- Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Metallic Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Introduction
- Structuring of Metal Surfaces by Ultra-Short Pulsed Laser Irradiation
- Influence of Laser Irradiation on the Chemical Composition of Metal Surfaces
- Wetting Characterization
- Combination of Laser Structuring with Coatings and Lubricants
- Summary
- Chapter Seven. Applications of Nanotextured Surfaces: Three-dimensional Aspects of Nanofabrication
- Introduction
- Nanoscale Structures and Their Functions
- Emerging 3D Nanostructuring Technologies
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter Eight. Biological Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Introduction
- Complexity and Dynamics
- Protein Adsorption on Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Bacterial Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Eukaryotic Cell–Tissue Interactions with Superhydrophobic Surfaces
- Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 23rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128011096
About the Author
Russell Crawford
Professor Russell Crawford is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Life & Social Sciences at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. He obtained his MSc from Swinburne in 1987, followed by a PhD from The University of Melbourne in 1995. He is the President of the Australian Council of Deans of Science and is a Fellow of the Royal Austraian Chemical Institute. His research is in the area of surface and colloid science, with his early work focusing on the surface chemistry of mineral flotation and the removal of heavy metals from aqueous environments. His more recent research has investigated the ways in which biological organisms interact with solid substrate surfaces, particularly those used in the construction of medical implants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the Faculty of Life & Social Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia
Elena Ivanova
Professor Elena P. Ivanova received PhD from the Institute of Microbiology and Virology, Ukraine; ScD from the Pacific Institute of Bio-organic Chemistry, RF; JD from the Melbourne University. EI worked at Osaka National Research Institute, AIST (Japan) as a Postdoctoral Fellow; at the Center of Marine Biotechnology, University of Maryland, USA; and joined Swinburne University of Technology, Australia in 2001. Recipient of AIST, JSPS and UNESCO Fellowships; Research Excellence Award Governor of Primorye (RF, 1998), Morrison Rogosa Award, ASM; Prominent Young Doctor of Science Award, RAS, RF; author and co-author of 200+ research papers, patents, books and book chapters. Professional interests are concentrated on development and coordination of research in fundamental and applied fields of Bio/nano/technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry and Biotechnology, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia