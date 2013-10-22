Supercritical Fluid Extraction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080518176

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

2nd Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Mark McHugh Val Krukonis
Editors: Howard Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080518176
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 608
Description

Supercritical Fluid Extraction is a technique in which CO2 is used under extremely high pressure to separate solution (e.g., removing caffeine from coffee). Separations is basic to all process industries and supercritical fluid extraction is a specific type which is receiving a high level of attention. The book will combine basic fundamentals with industrial applications. The second edition has been expanded and updated and includes new chapters on chromatography and food processing.

"...this is an excellent book which is both instructive and amusing to read. Its true value is neatly summarised in one of the closing sentences: 'We have supplied you with the guidelines and criteria which you can now apply when considering supercritical fluids for your own needs.'' - Chemistry in Britain, February 1995

Readership

Chemical engineers in the process industries and polymer and petroleum chemists.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Higher perspective; Phase diagrams for supercritical fluid-solute mixtures; experimental techniques in high-pressure studies; Thermodynamic modelling of supercritical fluid-solute phase behavior; Process operations; Early industrial applications; supercritical fluid process-development studies; Polymers and monomers processing; Processing pharmaceutical, natural products, speciality chemical and waste streams; Chemical reactions in supercritical fluids; Special applications; Epilogue; References.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080518176

About the Author

Mark McHugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemical Engineering Dept, John Hopkins University

Val Krukonis

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Phasex Corp.

About the Editor

Howard Brenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ratings and Reviews

