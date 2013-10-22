Supercritical Fluid Extraction
2nd Edition
Principles and Practice
Supercritical Fluid Extraction is a technique in which CO2 is used under extremely high pressure to separate solution (e.g., removing caffeine from coffee). Separations is basic to all process industries and supercritical fluid extraction is a specific type which is receiving a high level of attention. The book will combine basic fundamentals with industrial applications. The second edition has been expanded and updated and includes new chapters on chromatography and food processing.
"...this is an excellent book which is both instructive and amusing to read. Its true value is neatly summarised in one of the closing sentences: 'We have supplied you with the guidelines and criteria which you can now apply when considering supercritical fluids for your own needs.'' - Chemistry in Britain, February 1995
Chemical engineers in the process industries and polymer and petroleum chemists.
Introduction; Higher perspective; Phase diagrams for supercritical fluid-solute mixtures; experimental techniques in high-pressure studies; Thermodynamic modelling of supercritical fluid-solute phase behavior; Process operations; Early industrial applications; supercritical fluid process-development studies; Polymers and monomers processing; Processing pharmaceutical, natural products, speciality chemical and waste streams; Chemical reactions in supercritical fluids; Special applications; Epilogue; References.
- 608
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- 22nd October 2013
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080518176
Mark McHugh
Chemical Engineering Dept, John Hopkins University
Val Krukonis
President, Phasex Corp.
Howard Brenner
Massachusetts Institute of Technology