Superconductivity, Third Edition is an encyclopedic treatment of all aspects of the subject, from classic materials to fullerenes. Emphasis is on balanced coverage, with a comprehensive reference list and significant graphics from all areas of the published literature. Widely used theoretical approaches are explained in detail. Topics of special interest include high temperature superconductors, spectroscopy, critical states, transport properties, and tunneling.
This book covers the whole field of superconductivity from both the theoretical and the experimental point of view. This third edition features extensive revisions throughout, and new chapters on second critical field and iron based superconductors.
- Comprehensive coverage of the field of superconductivity
- New content on magnetic properties, fluxons, anisotropies, and more
- Over 2500 references to the literature
- Enhanced data tables
Research workers in Universities, industry and government laboratories, graduate students, physics and engineering professors
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the First Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the Third Edition
- 1. Properties of the normal state
- I Introduction
- II Conducting electron transport
- III Chemical potential and screening
- IV Electrical conductivity
- V Frequency-dependent electrical conductivity
- VI Electron–phonon interaction
- VII Resistivity
- VIII Thermal conductivity
- IX Fermi surface
- X Energy gap and effective mass
- XI Electronic specific heat
- XII Phonon specific heat
- XIII Electromagnetic fields
- XIV Boundary conditions
- XV Magnetic susceptibility
- XVI Hall effect
- Problems
- Further Reading
- References
- 2. Phenomenon of superconductivity
- I Introduction
- II Brief history
- III Resistivity
- IV Zero resistance
- V Transition temperature
- VI Perfect diamagnetism
- VII Magnetic fields inside a superconductor
- VIII Shielding current
- IX Hole in superconductor
- X Perfect conductivity
- XI Transport current
- XII Critical field and current
- XIII Temperature dependences
- XIV Two-fluid model
- XV Critical magnetic field slope
- XVI Critical surface
- Problems
- References
- 3. Transport properties
- I Introduction
- II Inductive superconducting circuits
- III Current density equilibration
- IV Critical current
- V Magnetoresistance
- VI Hall effect
- VII Thermal conductivity
- VIII Thermoelectric and thermomagnetic effects
- IX Photoconductivity
- X Transport entropy
- Problems
- References
- 4. Thermodynamic properties
- I Introduction
- II Specific heat above Tc
- III Discontinuity at Tc
- IV Specific heat below Tc
- V Density of states and Debye temperature
- VI Thermodynamic variables
- VII Thermodynamics of a normal conductor
- VIII Thermodynamics of a superconductor
- IX Superconductor in zero field
- X Superconductor in a magnetic field
- XI Normalized thermodynamic equations
- XII Specific heat in a magnetic field
- XIII Further discussion of the specific heat
- XIV Order of the transition
- XV Thermodynamic conventions
- XVI Concluding remarks
- Problems
- References
- 5. Magnetic properties
- I Introduction
- II Susceptibility
- III Magnetization and magnetic moment
- IV Magnetization hysteresis
- V ZFC and FC
- VI Granular samples and porosity
- VII Magnetization anisotropy
- VIII Measurement techniques
- IX Comparison of susceptibility and resistivity results
- X Ellipsoids in magnetic fields
- XI Demagnetization factors
- XII Measured susceptibilities
- XIII Sphere in a magnetic field
- XIV Cylinder in a magnetic field
- XV ac susceptibility
- XVI Temperature-dependent magnetization
- XVII Pauli limit and upper-critical field
- XVIII Ideal Type II superconductor
- XIX Magnets
- Problems
- References
- 6. Ginzburg–Landau phenomenological theory
- I Introduction
- II Order parameter
- III Ginzburg–Landau equations
- IV Zero-field case deep inside superconductor
- V Zero-field case near superconductor boundary
- VI Fluxoid quantization
- VII Penetration depth
- VIII Critical current density
- IX London equations
- X Exponential penetration
- XI Normalized Ginzburg–Landau equations
- XII Type I and Type II superconductivity
- XIII Upper critical field BC2
- XIV Structure of a vortex
- Problems
- Further reading
- References
- 7. Bardeen–Cooper–Schrieffer microscopic theory
- I Introduction
- II Cooper pairs
- III The BCS order parameter
- IV The BCS Hamiltonian
- V The Bogoliubov transformation and the self-consistent gap equation
- VI Response of a superconductor to a magnetic field
- VII Hubbard models
- VIII Electron configurations
- IX Hubbard model
- X Band structure of YBa2Cu3O7
- XI Fermi liquids
- XII Fermi surface nesting
- XIII CDWs, SDWs, and spin bags
- XIV Mott insulator transition
- Problems
- Further Reading
- References
- 8. Type I superconductivity and the intermediate state
- I Introduction
- II Intermediate state
- III Surface fields and intermediate-state configurations
- IV Type I ellipsoid
- V Susceptibility
- VI Gibbs free energy for the intermediate state
- VII Boundary-wall energy and domains
- VIII Current-induced intermediate state
- IX Recent developments in Type I superconductivity
- Problems
- References
- 9. Type II superconductivity
- I Introduction
- II Internal and critical fields
- III Vortices
- IV Vortex anisotropies
- V Individual vortex motion
- VI Flux motion
- VII Fluctuations
- Problems
- References
- 10. Irreversible magnetic properties
- I Introduction
- II Critical states
- III Current–field relationships
- IV Critical-state models
- V Reversed critical states and hysteresis
- VI Perfect Type I superconductor
- VII Concluding remarks
- References
- 11. Magnetic penetration depth
- I Isotropic London electrodynamics
- II Penetration depth in anisotropic samples
- III Experimental methods
- IV Absolute value of the penetration depth
- V Penetration depth and the superconducting gap
- VI Effect of disorder and impurities on the penetration depth
- VII Surface ABS
- VIII Nonlocal electrodynamics of nodal superconductors
- IX Nonlinear Meissner effect
- X AC penetration depth in the mixed state (small amplitude linear response)
- XI The proximity effect and its identification by using AC penetration depth measurements
- XII Eilenberger two-gap scheme: the γ-model
- References
- 12. Upper critical field with magnetic and non-magnetic scattering
- I Introduction
- II The Bc2 Problem
- III Field-dependent spin-flip scattering
- IV The d-wave case
- V Discussion
- References
- 13. Energy gap and tunneling
- I Introduction
- II Phenomenon of tunneling
- III Energy-level schemes
- IV Tunneling processes
- V Quantitative treatment of tunneling
- VI Tunneling measurements
- VII Josephson effect
- VIII Magnetic field and size effects
- Problems
- References
- 14. Spectroscopic properties
- I Introduction
- II Vibrational spectroscopy
- III Optical spectroscopy
- IV Photoemission
- V X-ray absorption edges
- VI Inelastic neutron scattering
- VII Positron annihilation
- VIII Magnetic resonance
- Problems
- References
- 15. Classical superconductors
- I Introduction
- II Elements
- III Physical properties of superconducting elements
- IV Compounds
- V Alloys
- VI Miedema’s empirical rules
- VII Compounds with the NaCl structure
- VIII Type A15 compounds
- IX Laves phases
- X Chevrel phases
- XI Chalcogenides and oxides
- Problems
- References
- 16. Cuprate high-Tc superconductors
- I Introduction
- II Perovskites
- III Perovskite-type superconducting structures
- IV Aligned YBa2Cu3O7
- V Aligned HgBaCaCuO
- VI Body centering
- VII Body-centered La2CuO4, Nd2CuO4, and Sr2RuO4
- VIII Body-centered BiSrCaCuO and TlBaCaCuO
- IX Symmetries
- X Layered structure of the cuprates
- XI Infinite layer phases
- XII Conclusion
- Problems
- Further reading
- References
- 17. Noncuprate superconductors
- I Introduction
- II Heavy-electron systems
- III Magnesium diboride
- IV Borocarbides and boronitrides
- V Perovskites
- VI Charge-transfer organics
- VII Buckminsterfullerenes
- VIII Symmetry of the order parameter in unconventional superconductors
- IX Magnetic superconductors
- References
- 18. London penetration depth in iron base superconductors
- I Introduction
- II TDR measurements
- III London penetration depth and superconducting gap
- IV Effects of scattering
- V Experimental results
- Conclusion
- References
Charles Poole
Charles P. Poole, Jr., professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of South Carolina, Fellow of the American Physical Society and the EPR/ESR Society, Editor of Handbook of Superconductivity and Encyclopedic Dictionary of Condensed Matter Physics. He passed away in 2015.
Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA
Horacio Farach
Dr. Farach has received international, national, and university awards. He is a member of the Academy of Science of Argentina and a Fellow of the American Society.
Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA
Richard Creswick
My research is in the area of theoretical condensed matter physics, especially the foundations of statistical physics. I have published extensively in the area of critical phenomena and phase transitions, including the text "Introduction to Renormalization Group Methods in Physics" with my co-authors Horacio Farach and Charles Poole. My most recent interests focus on numerical simulation of the mixed state in type-I superconductors, the analytical properties of the partition function, and the origins irreversibility.
Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA
Ruslan Prozorov
Ruslan Prozorov is an experimentalist working in the field of superconductivity for about 20 years. He published more than eighty papers in peer-reviewed journals. His work has led to some important contributions, such as clarification of the mechanisms of superconductors in electron-doped cuprates and development of techniques for mapping magnetic and electric fields in superconductor interior.
Iowa State Univ., Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA