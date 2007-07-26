Superconductivity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120887613, 9780080550480

Superconductivity

2nd Edition

Authors: Charles Poole Horacio Farach Richard Creswick Ruslan Prozorov
eBook ISBN: 9780080550480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120887613
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 2007
Page Count: 670
Description

Superconductivity, 2E is an encyclopedic treatment of all aspects of the subject, from classic materials to fullerenes. Emphasis is on balanced coverage, with a comprehensive reference list and significant graphicsfrom all areas of the published literature. Widely used theoretical approaches are explained in detail. Topics of special interest include high temperature superconductors, spectroscopy, critical states, transport properties, and tunneling.

This book covers the whole field of superconductivity from both the theoretical and the experimental point of view.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of the field of superconductivity
  • Very up-to date on magnetic properties, fluxons, anisotropies, etc.
  • Over 2500 references to the literature
  • Long lists of data on the various types of superconductors

Readership

Research workers in Universities, industry and government laboratories, graduate students, physics and engineering professors

Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 1. Properties of the Normal State Chapter 2. Phenomenon of Superconductivity Chapter 3. Classical Superconductors Chapter 4. Thermodynamic Properties Chapter 5. Magnetic Properties Chapter 6. Ginzburg-Landau Theory Chapter 7. BCS Theory Chapter 8. Cuprate Crystallographic Structures Chapter 9. Unconventional Superconductors Chapter 10. Hubbard Models and Band Structure Chapter 11. Type I Superconductors and the Intermediate State Chapter 12. Type II Superconductivity Chapter 13. Irreversible Properties Chapter 14. Magnetic Penetration Depth Chapter 15. Energy Gap and Tunneling Chapter 16. Transport Properties Chapter 17. Spectroscopic Properties

No. of pages: 670
670
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080550480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120887613

About the Author

Charles Poole

Charles P. Poole, Jr., professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of South Carolina, Fellow of the American Physical Society and the EPR/ESR Society, Editor of Handbook of Superconductivity and Encyclopedic Dictionary of Condensed Matter Physics. He passed away in 2015.

Affiliations and Expertise

Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA

Horacio Farach

Dr. Farach has received international, national, and university awards. He is a member of the Academy of Science of Argentina and a Fellow of the American Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA

Richard Creswick

My research is in the area of theoretical condensed matter physics, especially the foundations of statistical physics. I have published extensively in the area of critical phenomena and phase transitions, including the text "Introduction to Renormalization Group Methods in Physics" with my co-authors Horacio Farach and Charles Poole. My most recent interests focus on numerical simulation of the mixed state in type-I superconductors, the analytical properties of the partition function, and the origins irreversibility.

Affiliations and Expertise

Univ. South Carolina, Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA

Ruslan Prozorov

Ruslan Prozorov is an experimentalist working in the field of superconductivity for about 20 years. He published more than eighty papers in peer-reviewed journals. His work has led to some important contributions, such as clarification of the mechanisms of superconductors in electron-doped cuprates and development of techniques for mapping magnetic and electric fields in superconductor interior.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State Univ., Dept. Physics & Astronomy, USA

