Superconductivity in d- and f-Band Metals focuses on the establishment of systematics among d- and f-band metals, with emphasis towards developing a fundamental theory with predictive capability for these complex materials. This book examines the unique physical qualities of the d- and f-band metals that challenge our basic understanding of several general aspects of superconductivity. Organized into 59 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the homogeneity in d- and f-band systems that offer the opportunity for relating superconductivity to the normal state microscopic parameters. This book then explores several topics, including superconductors, phonon effects, electronic structure, A-15 systematics, as well as disorder and transport. Other chapters discuss the interrelationships between superconductivity and magnetism. This text discusses as well the magnetic field dependent effects in the rare-earth ternary compounds. The final chapter deals with the complexity of the crystal structures. This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists and physicists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

d- and/-Band Superconductivity—Some Experimental Aspects

Theoretical Overview—Emphasis on New Mechanisms

Working Hypotheses

Thin Films and Metastable Phases

Superconductivity in the Actinides

Superconductivity in Irradiated Palladium

Characteristics of Getter Sputtered Thin Films of Nb3Ge and Multilayered Films of Nb3Ge/Nb3Ir

Low Temperature Specific Heat of Protactinium

The Additive Pressure Dependence on the Superconducting Transition Temperature of Th-Y Alloys

On the Electronic Structure of A15 Compounds

Fermi Surface Measurements in A-15 Compounds

Theoretical Evidence for an Electronically Driven Isostructural Phase Transition in fee Lanthanum

Superconductivity and Charge-Density Waves

Anisotropy of Electron-Phonon Interaction and Superconducting Energy Gap in Niobium

Fermi Surface of Nb3Sb: Microscopic Comparison of Theory and Experiment

Recent Calculations of Phonon Spectra of Transition Metals and Compounds

Soft Modes and Lattice Instabilities in a-U

The Current Status of Experimental Tunneling Results on Niobium

A Proximity Electron Tunneling Study of V and V3Ga

An Elastic Neutron Diffraction Study of Transforming and Non-Transforming Single Crystal ZrV2

Frozen Phonon Calculations for the L(2/3, 2/3, 2/3) Phonon of Niobium and Molybdenum

Interrelation Between Weak Itinerant Magnetism and Superconductivity in Some d-Band Metal Compounds

The Current Experimental Status of CuCl-Research

The Pairing Interaction in Surface Superconductivity

Superconductivity in 2D Inhomogeneous NbN Films

Exotic Pairing in Metals: Formalism and Application to Nb and Pd

Properties of s-p and s-d Type A-15 Superconductors—a Comparison

A-15 Compounds and Their Amorphous Counterparts

X-Ray Determination of Anharmonicity in V3Si

Preferred Orientation and Lattice Registry Effects of Nb3Sn Diffusion Layers

Effects of Atomic Order on the Upper Critical Field and Resistivity of A-15 Superconductors

Positron Annihilation Experiment on V3Si

Studies of the Fermi Surface of V3Si by 2D ACAR Measurements

Theory of Resistivity "Saturation"

Density of States and Tc of Disordered A15 Compounds

Resistivity of A-15 Compounds

Superconductivity and Atomic Ordering in Neutron-Irradiated Nb3Ge

Direct Observation of Defects in A-15 Compounds Produced by Fast Neutron Irradiation

Recovery of Tc by Annealing in Disordered Nb3Pt

Radiation Damage in A-15 Materials: EXAFS Studies

Transport Properties, Electronic Density of States and Tc in Disordered A-15 Compounds

Magnetic Ordering in Rare-Earth Ternary Superconductors

Transitions of Superconductors into Ferro- and Antiferro-Magnets

Low Temperature Thermal Conductivity of ErRh4B4

Ion Damage, Critical Current and Tunneling Studies of ErRh4B4 Films

Microprobe Field Measurements in ErRh4B4

Neutron Scattering Study of the Magnetic Transition in the Reentrant Superconductor Ho0.6Er0.4Rh4B4

Equilibrium Properties of the Fluxoid Lattice in Single-Crystal Niobium

Progress in Calculations of the Superconducting Properties of Transition Metals

Calculations of the Superconducting and Transport Properties of A-15 Structure Compounds

The Eliashberg Function and the Superconducting Tc of Transition Metal Hexaborides

Superconducting Hydrides of Transition Metal Alloys

Low Temperature Normal-State Electrical Resistivity Anomalies in Some Disordered d-Band Superconductors

New Ternary Molybdenum Chalcogenides

Magnetic Interactions in Ternary Superconductors

Heat Capacity and Electrical Resistivity of Chevrel Phase Superconductors

Mossbauer Study of Metal Cations in the Chevrel Phases

The Influence of the Formal Electric Charge on the Size of the Transition Metal Atom Cluster in YRI14B4, YRu4B4, and PbMo6S8 Related Compounds

Self-Consistent Electronic Band Structure of Chevrel Phase Compounds

