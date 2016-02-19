Superconductivity in d-and f=Band Metals
1st Edition
Superconductivity in d- and f-Band Metals focuses on the establishment of systematics among d- and f-band metals, with emphasis towards developing a fundamental theory with predictive capability for these complex materials. This book examines the unique physical qualities of the d- and f-band metals that challenge our basic understanding of several general aspects of superconductivity.
Organized into 59 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the homogeneity in d- and f-band systems that offer the opportunity for relating superconductivity to the normal state microscopic parameters. This book then explores several topics, including superconductors, phonon effects, electronic structure, A-15 systematics, as well as disorder and transport. Other chapters discuss the interrelationships between superconductivity and magnetism. This text discusses as well the magnetic field dependent effects in the rare-earth ternary compounds. The final chapter deals with the complexity of the crystal structures. This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists and physicists.
d- and/-Band Superconductivity—Some Experimental Aspects
Theoretical Overview—Emphasis on New Mechanisms
Working Hypotheses
Thin Films and Metastable Phases
Superconductivity in the Actinides
Superconductivity in Irradiated Palladium
Characteristics of Getter Sputtered Thin Films of Nb3Ge and Multilayered Films of Nb3Ge/Nb3Ir
Low Temperature Specific Heat of Protactinium
The Additive Pressure Dependence on the Superconducting Transition Temperature of Th-Y Alloys
On the Electronic Structure of A15 Compounds
Fermi Surface Measurements in A-15 Compounds
Theoretical Evidence for an Electronically Driven Isostructural Phase Transition in fee Lanthanum
Superconductivity and Charge-Density Waves
Anisotropy of Electron-Phonon Interaction and Superconducting Energy Gap in Niobium
Fermi Surface of Nb3Sb: Microscopic Comparison of Theory and Experiment
Recent Calculations of Phonon Spectra of Transition Metals and Compounds
Soft Modes and Lattice Instabilities in a-U
The Current Status of Experimental Tunneling Results on Niobium
A Proximity Electron Tunneling Study of V and V3Ga
An Elastic Neutron Diffraction Study of Transforming and Non-Transforming Single Crystal ZrV2
Frozen Phonon Calculations for the L(2/3, 2/3, 2/3) Phonon of Niobium and Molybdenum
Interrelation Between Weak Itinerant Magnetism and Superconductivity in Some d-Band Metal Compounds
The Current Experimental Status of CuCl-Research
The Pairing Interaction in Surface Superconductivity
Superconductivity in 2D Inhomogeneous NbN Films
Exotic Pairing in Metals: Formalism and Application to Nb and Pd
Properties of s-p and s-d Type A-15 Superconductors—a Comparison
A-15 Compounds and Their Amorphous Counterparts
X-Ray Determination of Anharmonicity in V3Si
Preferred Orientation and Lattice Registry Effects of Nb3Sn Diffusion Layers
Effects of Atomic Order on the Upper Critical Field and Resistivity of A-15 Superconductors
Positron Annihilation Experiment on V3Si
Studies of the Fermi Surface of V3Si by 2D ACAR Measurements
Theory of Resistivity "Saturation"
Density of States and Tc of Disordered A15 Compounds
Resistivity of A-15 Compounds
Superconductivity and Atomic Ordering in Neutron-Irradiated Nb3Ge
Direct Observation of Defects in A-15 Compounds Produced by Fast Neutron Irradiation
Recovery of Tc by Annealing in Disordered Nb3Pt
Radiation Damage in A-15 Materials: EXAFS Studies
Transport Properties, Electronic Density of States and Tc in Disordered A-15 Compounds
Magnetic Ordering in Rare-Earth Ternary Superconductors
Transitions of Superconductors into Ferro- and Antiferro-Magnets
Low Temperature Thermal Conductivity of ErRh4B4
Ion Damage, Critical Current and Tunneling Studies of ErRh4B4 Films
Microprobe Field Measurements in ErRh4B4
Neutron Scattering Study of the Magnetic Transition in the Reentrant Superconductor Ho0.6Er0.4Rh4B4
Equilibrium Properties of the Fluxoid Lattice in Single-Crystal Niobium
Progress in Calculations of the Superconducting Properties of Transition Metals
Calculations of the Superconducting and Transport Properties of A-15 Structure Compounds
The Eliashberg Function and the Superconducting Tc of Transition Metal Hexaborides
Superconducting Hydrides of Transition Metal Alloys
Low Temperature Normal-State Electrical Resistivity Anomalies in Some Disordered d-Band Superconductors
New Ternary Molybdenum Chalcogenides
Magnetic Interactions in Ternary Superconductors
Heat Capacity and Electrical Resistivity of Chevrel Phase Superconductors
Mossbauer Study of Metal Cations in the Chevrel Phases
The Influence of the Formal Electric Charge on the Size of the Transition Metal Atom Cluster in YRI14B4, YRu4B4, and PbMo6S8 Related Compounds
Self-Consistent Electronic Band Structure of Chevrel Phase Compounds
- 544
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323146517