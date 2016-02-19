Superconductivity and Quantum Fluids, Volume 29 presents the microscopic theory of superconductivity and superfluidity. This book discusses the characteristics of niobium, which is a type II superconductor. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the special Bogoliubov transformation that connects fermions with opposite spins and momenta. This text then describes the collective oscillations of the system in the cases of charged and uncharged particles. Other chapters consider the dynamical system of Fermi particles in a weak external field. This book discusses as well the theoretical explanation of superfluidity, which is as a second, very interesting phenomenon observed at low temperatures. The final chapter illustrates the linearized hydrodynamic equations and explains the mean value expressed in terms of the Fourier components of the retarded Green functions. This book is a valuable resource for physicists. Students and researchers who are interested in the fields of superconductivity and superfluidity will also find this book useful.

Preface

Part I. Superconductivity

Introduction

Chapter I. Theory of the Ground State

§ 1. The Generalized Bogoliubov Transformations and the Principle of Compensation of "Dangerous" Diagrams

§ 2. The Generalized Variational Principle in Many-Body Theory

§ 3. Solution of the General Variational Principle Describing the Superconducting State

§ 4. Stability of the Solution Describing the Superconducting State

Chapter II. Thermodynamics

§ 1. The Mean Value of the Hamiltonian

§ 2. Temperature Dependence of the Energy Gap

§ 3. Thermodynamic Potential

§ 4. Entropy and Specific Heat

§ 5. Critical Magnetic Field

Chapter III. Collective Oscillations

§ 1. The Approximate Second Quantization Hamiltonian

§ 2. Diagonalization of the Asq Hamiltonian and Collective Oscillations

Chapter IV. Electrodynamics

§ 1. The Asq Hamiltonian in the Case of Weak External Fields

§ 2. Sum Rule

§ 3. Gauge Invariance of the Current and the Meissner Effect

Part II. Quantum Fluids

Introduction

Chapter V. Basic Identities and Relations

§ 1. Time Derivatives of Some "Local Quantities" for Bose Systems

§ 2. Time Derivatives of Some "Local Quantities" for Fermi Systems

§ 3. The Relations Between the Retarded Green Functions and the Variations of Average Values

§ 4. Gauge Transformations and Green Functions

Chapter VI. Ordinary Bose and Fermi Fluids

§ 1. Hydrodynamic Equations for Ordinary Bose and Fermi Fluids

§ 2. Linearized Hydrodynamic Equations and the Retarded Green Functions

Chapter VII. The Bose Superfluid

§ 1. Hydrodynamic Equations without Viscous Terms

§ 2. Hydrodynamic Equations with Viscous Terms

§ 3. Hydrodynamic Equations in the Acoustic Approximation

§ 4. The Solution of the Acoustic Equations and the Calculation of the Green Functions

Chapter VIII. The Fermi Superfluid

§ 1. Hydrodynamic Equations

§ 2. The Linearized Hydrodynamic Equations and the Green Functions

