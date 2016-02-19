Superconducting and Low-Temperature Particle Detectors, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cryogenic detectors and materials research in physics and astrophysics (E. Fiorini). Historical Papers on Thermal Detection. Prehistory and future of thermal detectors (T.O. Niinikoski). Cosmic-ray disturbances in thermometry and refrigeration (T.O. Niinikoski). Cryogenic detection of neutrinos? (T.O. Niinikoski, F. Udo). Symposium Papers. WIMPS: A short review (C. Tao). Solar neutrinos with an indium detector (N.E. Booth). The development of Si thermistor detector arrays for a UK matter experiment (C.C. Zammit et al.). Low temperature bolometers in RBS analysis (S. Woiwod et al.). Thermal spectrometry of particles and &ggr;-Rays with cooled composite bolometers of mass up to 25 Grams (N. Coron et al.). Tests of a non-equilibrium phonon detector (T. Peterreins et al.). Low temperature particle detectors for on-line separated and oriented nuclei (J. Wouters et al.). On the dynamical behaviour of superheated superconducting granules used as particle detectors (N. Perrin). On superconducting superheated granules (SSG) devices as double beta decay detectors (A. Larrea et al.). Magnetostatic interactions between superconducting spheres (U. Geigenmüller). Experimental study of dielectric and diamagnetic properties of dispersions of tin superconducting microspheres (B. Mettout et al.). Perspectives in the design of low-noise low-temperature front-end electronics for cryogenic particle detectors (D.V. Camin). High sensitivity silicon bolometers (M.I. Buraschi, G.U. Pignatel). Real time detection of the transition of superconducting grains from normal to superconducting state (R. Bruere-Dawson, P. Espigat). Some speculations and techniques for the detection of dark matter at very low temperatures (M. Chapellier). Heavy ion detection by the transient response of a superconductor (E. Paumier et al.). Development of a magnetic calorimeter for neutrino detection (E. Umlauf, M. Bühler).
Description
As demonstrated by the contributions in this volume, the domain of superconducting and low-temperature devices is in a rapidly expanding phase. Interactions between materials sciences, low-temperature physics, astrophysics, nuclear and particle physics have provided the incentive for new experiments, which could ultimately record such rare interactions as double beta decay, neutrino scattering, or collisions of the elusive dark matter halo particles. The theoretical and experimental improvements achieved during the last year have been impressive. Detection of 60 keV resolution with a non-zero spin material as a target seems therefore realizable in the near future. Similarly, impressive achievements on ballistic phonons detection and superheated superconducting detectors have been presented, together with reliable techniques for developing ultra low noise electronics required by these ambitious experiments. Apart from the contributions presented during the symposium, the two original papers by Niinikoski proposing the use of bolometers as particle detectors have been included in this volume. These papers, despite their current interest, have never been published before.
The comprehensive style of the papers will appeal to specialists and non-specialists alike, in particular solid-state physicists will find the volume of considerable interest, as the field of materials research continues to benefit from the type of work presented here.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st May 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983615