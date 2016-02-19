Supercomputers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171243, 9781483296197

Supercomputers

1st Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483296197
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th October 1991
Page Count: 105
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
330.50
247.88
247.88
247.88
264.40
247.88
247.88
264.40
410.00
307.50
307.50
307.50
328.00
307.50
307.50
328.00
690.00
517.50
517.50
517.50
552.00
517.50
517.50
552.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

Thoroughly revised and updated, this year's report contains invaluable information investigating the impact of supercomputing technology on data processing in the near term and its influence for the next five years.

The information and data in this report are critical in supplying: information on the size of each of the technical computing segments, what percentage of each is comprised of vector and parallel systems now, and what that percentage will be by 1995.

For each technical computing segments, the report gives dollar volumes, units shipped, user industries, applications, operating system requirements, vector shares of market and installations. Find out which computing segments and vectors show the greatest promise for growth and profitability.

The technical aspects influencing the development of supercomputing architectures and the features driving their user acceptance are analyzed. The report also provides immediate market opportunities by discussing types of applications that will benefit most from supercomputing technology.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Scope methodology. Audience. Definitions. Background. Cray dominates. Management summary. Performance requirements. Market forces. Supercomputing requirements. Performance requirements. Market forces. Industry response. Installed base. Recent product announcements. Software developments. Market forecast. Industry structure. Vendor strategies. Vendor profiles. Vendor directory.

Details

No. of pages:
105
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483296197

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.