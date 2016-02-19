Superalloys, Supercomposites and Superceramics
1st Edition
Description
Superalloys, Supercomposites and Superceramics reviews the state of superalloy technology and some of the more salient aspects of alternative high temperature systems such as superceramics and supercomposites. Superalloy topics range from resource availability to advanced processing such as VIM, VAR, and VADAR, along with investment casting and single crystal growth, new superplastic forming techniques and powder metallurgy, structure property relationships, strengthening mechanisms, oxidation, hydrogen embrittlement, and phase predictions. This book is comprised of 22 chapters that explore key issues of high temperature materials in a synergistic manner. The first chapter reflects on the growth of the superalloy industry and its technology over the past 40 years. The discussion then turns to some of the trends in superalloy development, focusing on what is understood to be meant by the term strategic materials and the current status of resources and reserves in the United States. Particular attention is given to the supply sources and availability of strategic materials. The results achieved from the research program undertaken by NASA Lewis Research Center named Conservation Of Strategic Aerospace Materials (COSAM) are also presented. The chapters that follow explore alternative high temperature systems such as intermetallics, fiber reinforced superalloys, and the processing and high temperature properties of ceramics and carbon-carbon composites. This book will be a valuable resource for professionals and graduate students interested in learning about superalloys, supercomposites, and superceramics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
1. Introduction—Superalloys
I. Superalloys
II. Superalloy Applications
III. Superalloy History
References
2. Resources—Supply and Availability
I. Introduction
II. Strategic Materials
III. Reserves and Resources
IV. The Superalloys
V. COSAM Program Summary
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Primary and Secondary Melt Processing—Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Defects
III. Cleanliness Evaluation
IV. Melting Alternatives
V. Vacuum Induction Melting
VI. Vacuum Arc Remelting
VII. Electroslag Remelting
VIII. Electron Beam Cold Hearth Refining
IX. Plasma Cold Hearth Refining
X. Powder Metallurgy
XI. Fine-Grain Casting
XII. Melt Processing Summary
XIII. The Future
References
4. Metallurgy of Investment Cast Superalloy Components
I. History of Superalloy Investment Casting
II. Making the Superalloy Investment Casting Shell
III. Production and Melting of Superalloy Ingot for Investment Casting
IV. Investment Casting Superalloy Components
V. Control of Microstructure through Solidification
VI. Post-Cast Processing
VII. Nondestructive Inspection of Superalloy Castings
VIII. Future of Investment Cast Superalloy Components
Acknowledgments
References
5. Single Crystal Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Directional Solidification Process
III. Microstructure
IV. Phase Stability
V. Heat Treatment
VI. Compositional Effects
VII. Mechanical Properties
VIII. Oxidation/Hot Corrosion Resistance
IX. Future Directions
References
6. Thermomechanical Processing of Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Selection of the Optimum Manufacturing Practice
III. Control of the Selected Process
IV. Summary
References
7. Alloying Effects on Hot Deformation
I. Introduction
II. Deformation Resistance at High Strain Rate
III. Deformation Resistance at Slow Strain Rate
IV. Hot Workability
V. Summary
Acknowledgment
References
8. Powder Metallurgy and Oxide Dispersion Processing of Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Powder Production and Characterization
III. Consolidation
IV. Defects and Cleanliness
V. Post-Consolidation Processing
VI. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
9. Oxide Dispersion Strengthened Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Microstructure of ODS Alloys
III. Nanostructural and Microstructural Effects on Strength
IV. Microstructural Instabilities
V. Summary
Acknowledgments
References
10. Creep-Fatigue Interaction in Structural Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Creep-Fatigue Interaction
III. Mechanisms and Models
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Creep and Stress Rupture—Long Term
I. Introduction
II. Data Sources
III. Evaluation of Creep-Rupture Data
IV. Strain-Time Behavior
V. Microstructural Stability and Ductility Consideration
VI. Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
12. Cyclic Deformation, Fatigue and Fatigue Crack Propagation in Ni-Base Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Deformation in Superalloys
III. Damage Accumulation
IV. Fatigue Crack Propagation in Ni-Base Alloys
V. Concluding Remarks
References
13. Life Prediction and Fatigue
I. Introduction
II. High Temperature Alloys Investigated
III. Development of Life Prediction Methods
IV. Characterization of Crack Propagation in Superalloys
V. Factors Influencing the Fatigue Strength of Superalloys
VI. Development of New Alloys
VII. Fatigue of Other Superalloys
VIII. Closing Remarks
References
14. High Temperature Corrosion
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamics
III. Fundamentals of High Temperature Corrosion
IV. Corrosion by Mixed Oxidants
V. Hot Corrosion of Metals and Alloys
VI. Coatings
VII. Summary
References
Appendix A
15. Hydrogen Embrittlement—Rocket Engine Applications
I. Introduction
II. Tensile Properties
III. Creep Rupture
IV. Fatigue
V. Fracture Mechanics
VI. Summary
References
16. Modeling of Ternary Phase Equilibrium by the Cluster Variation Method
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamic Model
III. Results for Ternary Alloys
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
17. Role of Refractory Elements in Strengthening of γ' and γ" Precipitation Hardened Nickel-Base Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Planar Faults and Dislocation Configurations in the L12 Structure
III. Deformation of Ni3Al ("-phase)
IV. Deformation of /"Alloys
V. Future Perspective
References
18. Strength and Ductility of Intermetallic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Structure of L12 Ordered Alloys
III. Planar Faults and Dislocation Dissociation
IV. Flow of L12 Materials
V. Intergranular Fracture and Alloy Design
VI. Summary
Acknowledgment
References
19. Fiber Reinforced Superalloys
I. Introduction
II. Fiber Development
III. Matrix-Alloy Development
IV. Composite Fabrication
V. Composite Properties
VI. Stress-Rupture Strength
VII. Creep Resistance
VIII. Fatigue
IX. Impact Strength
X. Oxidation and Corrosion
XI. Thermal Conductivity
XII. Composite Component Fabrication
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
20. Structural Ceramics: Processing and Properties
I. Introduction
II. The Advanced Structural Ceramic Families and Their General Properties
III. The Effect of Service Environment on Properties
IV. Applications
V. The Future
References
21. Some Aspects of the High Temperature Performance of Ceramics and Ceramic Composites
I. Introduction
II. Creep Ductility
III. Creep Crack Growth
IV. High Temperature Flaws
V. Ceramic Composites
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
22. The Processing and Properties of Some C/C Systems
I. Introduction
II. Process Description
III. Properties of C/C Composites
IV. Improvement in Properties of 3-D C/C Composites
V. Conclusion
References
Index
