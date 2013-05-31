Summer Issues and Accidents, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Krau
eBook ISBN: 9781455771509
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770786
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2013
Description
This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Stephen D. Krau, PhD, RN, CNE, from Vanderbilt University, will focus on Summer Trauma. Article topics will include Tick bites, Rabies, Snake bites, West Nile Virus, Spider bites, Allergic Reactions to Bee and Wasp Stings, Heat Exhaustation and Stroke, Near Drowning, and Musculoskeletal Injuries.
About the Authors
Stephen Krau Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN
