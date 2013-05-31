Summer Issues and Accidents, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 25-2

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Stephen D. Krau, PhD, RN, CNE, from Vanderbilt University, will focus on Summer Trauma. Article topics will include Tick bites, Rabies, Snake bites, West Nile Virus, Spider bites, Allergic Reactions to Bee and Wasp Stings, Heat Exhaustation and Stroke, Near Drowning, and Musculoskeletal Injuries.