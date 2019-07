Summary of International Energy Research and Development Activities 1974-1976

EDITOR’S NOTE

PREFACE

DESCRIPTION OF RESEARCH TASKS

Chapter 1: ORGANIC SOURCES OF ENERGY

1A GAS AND OIL

Chapter 2: THERMONUCLEAR ENERGY & PLASMA PHYSICS

2.0001 ELECTRON EMISSION FROM SOLIDS UNDER HYDROGEN AND DEUTERIUM ION IMPACT

2.0002 FUNDAMENTAL AND APPLIED RESEARCH IN PLASMAS

2.0003 DEVELOPMENT AND ASSESSMENT OF SURFACE ANALYSIS TECHNIQUES FOR FUSION MATERIALS RESEARCH

2.0004 STUDY OF FUSION OF THERMONUCLEAR CONTROL

2.0005 PLASMA PHYSICS (WAVES AND TURBULENT HEATING)

2.0006 DEVELOPMENT OF AN INTENSE, 14 MEV NEUTRON SOURCE

2.0007 PLASMA PHYSICS RESEARCH (PART II)

2.0008 PLASMA PHYSICS RESEARCH (PART III)

2.0009 PLASMA PHYSICS RESEARCH (PART I)

2.0010 FUSION RESEARCH

2.0011 BASIC PROGRAM FOR PLASMA TECHNOLOGY - SUPPLEMENTARY INVESTIGATIONS

2.0012 PLASMA TECHNOLOGY BASIS PROGRAM

2.0013 NUCLEAR FUSION REACTOR BEHAVIOR UNDER HYPOTHETICAL FAILURES CONSIDERING FAST MELTDOWN, THE BOILING & THE SOLIDIFICATION OF THE MELT

2.0014 RELATIVISTIC PLASMAS

2.0015 LASER FUSION AND WAVE HEATING, LASER AND MICROWAVE DIAGNOSTICS

2.0016 LASER FUSION AND WAVE HEATING, LIWEREX MEANS LINEAR WAVE RELAXATION EXPERIMENT

2.0017 TOKAMAKS, JET - JOINT EUROPEAN TORUS

2.0018 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, HBSII - WALL STABILIZED HIGH BETA STELLARATOR

2.0019 TOKAMAKS, TOKAMAK ASDEX

2.0020 TOKAMAKS, PULSATOR ML

2.0021 TOKAMAKS, PULSATOR I

2.0022 TECHNOLOGY, FUSION REACTOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

2.0023 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, ISAR II

2.0024 LOW BETA STELLARATORS, 1.5 GJ SHOCK CURRENT GENERATOR

2.0025 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, BELT PINCH II

2.0026 INFORMATION PROCESSING, DATA ACQUISITION

2.0027 TOKAMAKS, MICROWAVES

2.0028 RELATIVISTIC PLASMAS, THEORY

2.0029 LOW BETA STELLARATORS, STELLARATOR W IIA

2.0030 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, ISAR TL

2.0031 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, PURE THEORY

2.0032 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, NUMERICAL PLASMA DYNAMICS

2.0033 THEORY, AND SURFACE PHYSICS, DEVELOPMENT OF NUMERICAL METHODS

2.0034 TECHNOLOGY, SYSTEM STUDIES

2.0035 TECHNOLOGY, SYSTEM STUDIES - APPLIED SYSTEM ANALYSIS AGF

2.0036 LOW BETA STELLARATORS, STELLARATOR W II B

2.0037 TECHNOLOGY, LASER PELLET SOURCE

2.0038 RELATIVISTIC PLASMAS, NEUTRAL GAS INJECTION

2.0039 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, SURFACE DIAGNOSTICS IN PLASMA MACHINES (QWASS)

2.0040 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, SHOCK WAVE HEATING

2.0041 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, BELT-PINCH ISAR II

2.0042 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, BOMBARDON, PHARAOH, 2.5 MEV ACCELERATOR

2.0043 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, SORBAS

2.0044 THEORY AND SURFACE PHYSICS, WALL EROSION AND VACUUM TECHNOLOGY

2.0045 LOW BETA STELLARATORS, VEGA

2.0046 HIGH BETA PLASMAS, BELT PINCH II

2.0047 LOW-BETA STELLARATORS, STELLARATOR W VII

2.0048 PART OF A COORDINATED PROGRAMME ON ENERGETIC PARTICLE INTERACTIONS WITH MATERIALS OF IMPORTANCE TO FUSION REACTORS (ABBREV)

2.0049 COORDINATED PROGRAMME ON ENERGETIC PARTICLE INTERACTIONS WITH MATERIALS OF IMPORTANCE TO FUSION REACTORS

2.0050 HIGH BETA PLASMA COLUMN IN TOROIDAL CONFIGURATIONS

2.0051 LINEAR SUPERSONIC TURBULENCE OF GASES

2.0052 BEAM-PLASMA INTERACTION

2.0053 WELDING OF INCONEL AS CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL OF THE TORUS FOR FUSION PLASMA CONFINEMENT (JOINT EUROPEAN TOKAMAK PROJECT)

2.0054 RADIATIONAL DAMAGE OF METAL LATTICES (FUSION REACTOR CONDITIONS)

2.0055 HIGH POWER LASERS FOR INDUCING NUCLEAR FUSION REACTIONS

2.0056 TURBULENT HEATING OF PLASMA

2.0057 PLASMA-WALL INTERACTION THROUGH GAS BLANKET

2.0058 PLASMA THEORY

2.0059 SCREW PINCH CONFINEMENT

2.0060 DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION OF FUSION REACTOR PARTS

2.0061 SYSTEM STUDIES OF HIGH-BETA FUSION REACTORS

2.0062 SPECIAL FOREIGN CURRENCY AWARD FOR BOILING OF LIQUID METALS IN STRONG MAGNETIC FIELDS

2.0063 STUDY OF SURFACE EFFECTS INDUCED BY LIGHT IONS IN THERMONUCLEAR REACTORS

2.0064 LASER-PRODUCED PLASMAS IN SUPER-HIGH PRESSURE GASES

Chapter 3: FISSION SOURCES & ENERGY PRODUCTION

3A REACTOR FUELS

3B REACTOR MATERIALS

3C REACTOR COMPONENTS

3D REACTOR THERMODYNAMICS, THERMOHYDRAULICS AND MECHANICS

3E REACTOR SAFETY AND CONTROL

3F REACTOR TESTING, OPERATIONS AND ANALYSIS

3G REACTOR AND NUCLEAR PHYSICS

3H URANIUM EXPLORATION AND MINING

3I REACTORS - GENERAL

Chapter 4: GEOPHYSICAL ENERGY SOURCES

4.0001 STUDY OF THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THE INCREASED USAGE OF SOLAR ENERGY IN THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

4.0002 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF TIDAL ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

4.0003 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF TIDAL ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

4.0004 DEVELOPMNT AND MONITORING OF A DOMESTIC WATER PREHEATING SYSTEM USING SOLAR ENERGY-PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0005 DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS IN DEMONSTRATION HOUSES - ONE WATER SYSTEM INSTALLATION IN VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

4.0006 PLANNING AND CO-ORDINATION OF THE BAY OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER STUDIES

4.0007 MONITORING OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEM OF THE FREE STANDING AIR HEATING SOLAR FURNACE TYPE-PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0008 STUDY OF GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES IN SEDIMENTARY BASINS FROM EXISTING DATA

4.0009 INVESTIGATION OF THE POTENTIAL FOR GEOTHERMAL EXPLORATION OF SEDIMENTARY BASINS OF WESTERN CANADA

4.0010 THE MEASUREMENT OF DIRECT BEAM, HORIZONTAL SURFACE, AND DIFFUSE SURFACE, SOLAR INSOLATION

4.0011 DEVELOPMENT OF HEAT STORAGE SUBSYSTEM FOR SOLAR HEATING-PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0012 DEVELOPENT OF A FIXED POSITION FIXED CONFIGURATION SOLAR COLLECTOR - PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0013 RESEARCH INTO SOLAR ENERGY STORAGE VIA PHOTOCHEMISTRY

4.0014 DEVELOPMENT OF METHODS OF REDUCING CORROSION IN SOLAR COLLECTORS — PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0015 PROJECTION OF COST PARAMETERS AND ASSESSMENT OF SOCIO-ECONOMIC CONSIDERATIONS FOR THE BAY OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER STUDY

4.0016 PROTOTYPE HOUSING FOR QUEBEC INDIAN COMMUNITIES

4.0017 DEVELOPMENT, TESTING AND OPERATION OF NUMERICAL TIDAL ENERGY MODELS FOR THE BAY OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER

4.0018 ALTERNATE GENERATION SUPPLIES AND TRANSMISSION STUDIES FOR THE BAY OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER STUDY

4.0019 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS & SUBSYSTEMS-IN-GROUND HEAT STORAGE - PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0020 FEASIBILITY STUDY AND CONCEPTUAL DESIGN OF A SOLAR POWERHOUSE FOR THE ARCTIC

4.0021 PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION OF THE GEOTHERMAL POTENTIAL OF THE CANADIAN CORDILLERA

4.0022 PRELIMINARY STUDIES OF TIDE INLETS ON THE ATLANTIC COAST

4.0023 ENVIRONMENT AND TERRAIN STUDIES

4.0024 STUDY OF SOLAR ENERGY CONVERSION AND STORAGE BY PHOTO-ELECTROLYSIS OF WATER AT A SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRODE

4.0025 GEOTHERMAL INVESTIGATIONS

4.0026 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN CANADA - COORDINATION OF RESEARCH

4.0027 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN CANADA - SEDIMENTARY BASINS

4.0028 GEOPHYSICAL TECHNIQUE STUDIES

4.0029 GEOCHEMICAL TECHNIQUE STUDIES

4.0030 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN CANADA GEOPHYSICAL INVESTIGATIONS

4.0031 FUNDY TIDAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES

4.0032 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY RESOURCES IN CANADA

4.0033 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INTO NEW TECHNOLOGIES ASSOCIATED WITH LOW COST THIN FILM SOLAR CELLS

4.0034 ANALYSIS OF TIDAL POWER PLANT DESIGN

4.0035 ASSESSMENT OF TIDAL POWER PLANT DESIGN AND COSTS FOR THE BAY OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER STUDIES

4.0036 COLLECTION & REVIEW OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH LONG-TERM ENERGY ASSESSMENT OF SOLAR HEATING, WIND ENERGY & FORESTRY BIOMASS ENERGY OPTIONS

4.0037 DEVELOPMENT AND EVALUATION OF VARIOUS SYSTEM COMPONENTS OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS FOR URBAN DWELLINGS

4.0038 STUDY OF THE POTENTIAL OF CANADA’S RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES

4.0039 DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS IN DEMONSTRATION HOUSES

4.0040 ASSESSMENT OF GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES IN CORDILLERAN YUKON AND NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

4.0041 MONITORING OF A SOLAR HEATING SYSTEM OF THE TROMBE-MICHEL TYPE WALL-PART OF THE PROGRAM OF SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0042 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF AN ACOUSTIC TELEMETERING MARINE GEOTHERMAL HEAT FLUX PROBE

4.0043 DEVELOPMENT OF A STRATEGY TO STIMULATE THE ADOPTION OF SOLAR ENERGY TECHNOLOGY IN CANADA

4.0044 CONTINUATION STUDY OF THE POTENTIAL FOR SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS IN CANADA

4.0045 DEVELOPMENT OF A FIXED POSITION AND FIXED CONFIGURATION SOLAR COLLECTOR—PART OF THE PROGRAM ON SOLAR HEATING OF BUILDINGS

4.0046 DEVELOPMENT OF A VERTICAL AXIS WIND POWER CONVERSION SYSTEM IN THE 1-10KW RANGE

4.0047 DEVELOPMENT OF SOLAR ENERGY IN MANITOBA

4.0048 ELECTRICAL MACHINES AND POWER SYSTEMS

4.0049 ORGANIZATION OF AN ENVIRONMENTAL WORKSHOP ON THE IMPLICATIONS OF FUNDY TIDAL POWER

4.0050 INTEGRATED WIND POWER INSTALLATION FOR HEATING

4.0051 MEASURING THE WIND PROFILE

4.0052 WINDMILL GENERATOR DESIGN

4.0053 THEORETICAL AND EXPERIMENTAL GEOTHERMAL RESEARCH IN SOUTHERN SCANDINAVIA

4.0054 WIND POWER FOR HEATING AGRICULTURAL BUILDINGS

4.0055 WIND GENERATOR

4.0056 UNINSULATED HEAT ACCUMULATORS IN THE GROUND

4.0057 SOLAR HEATING SYSTEM WITH HEAT PUMP

4.0058 SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS FOR DANISH CLIMATE

4.0059 LONG PERIOD STORAGE OF THERMAL ENERGY

4.0060 COMBINATION WINDMILL AND TORQUE CONVERTER

4.0061 SOLAR CELLS FOR GENERAL ENERGY PRODUCTION

4.0062 UTILIZATION OF SOLAR HEAT AS SUPPLEMENT TO HEATING OF EXISTING HOUSES

4.0063 ZERO-ENERGY HOUSE

4.0064 MEASURING THE VARIATIONS OF DAYLIGHT

4.0065 SYSTEMS FOR USING SOLAR ENERGY AND RATIONAL ENERGY APPLICATION IN BUILDINGS

4.0066 UTILIZATION OF SOLAR ENERGY FOR HEATING AND HOT WATER PREPARATION IN BUILDINGS

4.0067 DATA ON OBTAINING GEOTHERMAL ENERGY FROM DRY HOT ROCK

4.0068 TEST AND DEMONSTRATION CENTER FOR A SOLAR HEATED PUBIC POOL IN WIEHL

4.0069 HEAT-PIPE SOLAR ABSORBER

4.0070 10 KW SOLAR POWER PLANT

4.0071 DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH TEMPERATURE RESISTANT SOLAR ABSORBER SURFACES

4.0072 EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEVELOPMENT OF TERRESTRIAL SOLAR CELL GENERATORS

4.0073 TEMPERATURE FIELD EIFEL

4.0074 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY FROM HOT DRY ROCKS

4.0075 STUDY USING GEOTHERMAL ENERGY FOR HEATING PURPOSES IN THE GERMAN FEDERAL REPUBLIC

4.0076 LONG-TERM ENERGY STORAGE TANKS FOR RESIDENTIAL BUILDING - SOLAR HOUSE ARCHITECTURE

4.0077 WIEHL TEST AND DEMONSTRATION PLANT FOR A SOLAR HEATED OPEN RESERVOIR

4.0078 SEARCH FOR ECONOMICALLY ADVANTAGEOUS PHOTODIODES AND METHODS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0079 HOT WATER SUPPLY BY SOLAR ENERGY WITH PLASTIC SOLAR COLLECTORS

4.0080 FLAT SOLAR ENERGY COLLECTOR

4.0081 CONSTRUCTION OF A SOLAR COLLECTOR PLANT FOR HEATING OF AN OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL

4.0082 MODULAR SOLAR HOUSE HEATING SYSTEM

4.0083 10 KW SOLAR POWER STATION

4.0084 COMPARISON OF VARIOUS BASIC DESIGNS OF SOLAR ENERGY POWER PLANTS IN THE RANGE 100 W TO 10 MW

4.0085 WIND ENERGY - MEASURING PROGRAM AT THE SYLTER WIND POWER PLANT

4.0086 SYSTEM STUDY FOR THE USE OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0087 A SYSTEMS STUDY OF A HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND POWER PLANT OF ALTERNATIVE DESIGN

4.0088 DRAWING UP AS WELL AS INVESTIGATION OF WORKING CONDITIONS OF A WIND ENERGY CONVERTER WITH 10 M DIAMETER IN MODULAR STYLE

4.0089 SYSTEM STUDY FOR THE USE OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0090 USING THE HEAT CAPACITY OF EARTH

4.0091 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF TIDAL ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

4.0092 SOLAR PHOTOCELLS WITH VARIABLE SUSPENDED BAND WIDTH

4.0093 POSSIBILITY OF USING THERMAL ENERGY FOR HEATING BUILDINGS

4.0094 AID FOR ORGANIZING GEOTHERMAL COLLOQUIUM

4.0095 EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF A HYDROTHERMAL JACKET

4.0096 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF TIDAL ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

4.0097 NEW SOLUTIONS FOR HEATING DOMICILES USING THERMAL ENERGY

4.0098 HETEROSTRUCTURE FOR SOLAR CELLS

4.0099 ELECTRICAL, OPTICAL, AND PHOTOELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF THE CDS ‘SPRAY’ LAYERS IN RELATION TO THEIR STRUCTURE

4.0100 EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF A HYDROTHERMAL JACKET

4.0101 STUDY OF PRODUCTION PROBLEMS AND CORROSION PROBLEMS POSED BY THE EXPLOITATION OF THE GEOTHERMAL SOLUTIONS

4.0102 EVALUATION OF GEOTHERMAL BOREHOLES IN THE T.F.A.I.

4.0103 CHAUDES-AIGUES (CANTAL) - AREA WHERE THERMOMINERAL WATER EMERGES

4.0104 PROSPECTION, EXPLOITATION, AND CONDITIONING OF PRIMARY ENERGY SOURCES

4.0105 AUTOMATIC CONTROL OF HYDROELECTRIC POWER STATIONS

4.0106 HEAT STORAGE

4.0107 AUTOMATIC OPERATION IN HYDRAULIC STATIONS

4.0108 HABITAT AND ECOLOGY

4.0109 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

4.0110 DRAFT OF A SOLAR ENERGY STATION

4.0111 EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF A HYDROTHERMAL JACKET

4.0112 OPTIMAL IMPLANTATION CONDITIONS FOR CAPTURING WIND ENERGY IN A GIVEN SITE

4.0113 DETERMINING THE AMOUNT OF SOLAR ENERGY THAT CAN BE USED FOR HEATING HOMES

4.0114 USING LOW TEMPERATURE THERMAL ENERGY

4.0115 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY FOR HOME HEATING - HOW TO MAKE IT COMPETITIVE

4.0116 GEOLOGY OF THE SOUTHWEST REGION OF THE FRENCH TERRITORY OF AFAR AND ISSA (FTAI) - 1/100,000 GEOLOGICAL MAP OF LAKE ABHE AND LAKE ASAL REGION

4.0117 EXPPRIMENTAL DRILLING OF CHALK FOR COOLING BUILDINGS, VICTOR BOULEVARD, PARIS-15

4.0118 TEMPERATURES IN PETROLEUM DRILL SITES IN THE PARIS AREA AND IN AQUITAINE

4.0119 SIMULATING HEAT TRANSFER IN HETEROGENEOUS AQUIFEROUS SEDIMENTS

4.0120 GEOPHYSICAL CONTRIBUTION TO DETECTING GEOTHERMAL ENERGY SOURCES

4.0121 EVALUATING THE GEOTHERMAL POTENTIAL OF THE PARIS REGION

4.0122 THE ASAL RIFT - EXAMPLE OF A GEOTHERMAL FIELD IN A ZONE OF OCEANIC EXPANSION (AFAR ISSA, AFAR DEPRESSION, EAST AFRICA) (ABBREV)

4.0123 STUDIES ON GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN DRY ROCKS

4.0124 HEAT TRANSFER IN POROUS AREAS - APPLICATION OF GEOTHERMAL METHODS

4.0125 OPTIMAL USE OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

4.0126 STUDY OF PRODUCTION PROBLEMS AND CORRROSION PROBLEMS POSED BY THE EXPLOITATION OF GEOTHERMAL SOLUTIONS

4.0127 A TRANSPARENT ELECTRODE PHOTOELECTRIC CONVERTER

4.0128 COPPER SULFIDES-CHARACTERIZATION OF THE MATERIAL OBTAINED BY THE SPRAY METHOD-INFLUENCE OF DOPING ON THE ELECTRICAL AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES

4.0129 EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF A HYDROTHERMAL JACKET

4.0130 STUDYING DOPING PROFILES MADE BY IONIC IMPLANTATION AND THEIR EFFECT ON THE OUTPUT OF DIFFERENT GRADES OF SILICON

4.0131 USING SOLAR ENERGY FOR AIR CONDITIONING

4.0132 CADMIUM SULFIDE SOLAR CELLS STUDYING AND ANALYZING THE SPRAY METHOD

4.0133 OPTIMIZATION OF THE HIGH-EFFICIENCY SILICON CELL AND CONTACTS

4.0134 STUDY TO INCREASE THE ENERGY CONVERSION EFFICIENCY OF HETEROJUNCTION CU2S/CDS SOLAR CELLS

4.0135 CHARACTERISTICS OF SILICON FOR HIGH EFFICIENCY SOLAR CELLS

4.0136 A SHROUDED AEROGENERATOR TO EXPLOIT WIND POWER

4.0137 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR COLLECTORS CONSTRUCTED FROM PLASTIC MATERIALS

4.0138 CENTRAL SOLAR HOT WATER SYSTEM IN A MULTI-STORIED BUILDING

4.0139 COOLING UNIT OPERATED BY LOW THERMAL POTENTIAL ENERGY SOURCES

4.0140 EXPLOITATION OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN AGRICULTURE

4.0141 SOLAR AIR-CONDITIONING WITH AN ABSORPTION SYSTEM

4.0142 AN EXPERIMENTAL AND ANALYTICAL INVESTIGATION OF A NATURAL - CIRCULATION SOLAR WATER HEATER

4.0143 DESIGN OF AN IMPROVED SOLAR STILL

4.0144 DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF SOLAR ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

4.0145 SOLAR AIR-CONDITIONING WITH DESICCANTS

4.0146 SPACE HEATING

4.0147 CENTRAL HOT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM

4.0148 EXPERIMENTAL AND ANALYTICAL STUDY OF AIR HEATERS

4.0149 CONCENTRATING COLLECTORS

4.0150 EXPERIMENTAL AND ANALYTICAL STUDY OF FLAT PLATE COLLECTORS

4.0151 ELECTROCHEMICAL SOLAR CELLS

4.0152 A SEARCH FOR ALGAE STRAINS WITH HIGH PHOTOSYNTHETIC EFFICIENCY FOR SOLAR ENERGY CONVERSION

4.0153 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF TIDAL ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

4.0154 ENERGY CONSERVATION AND SOLAR ENERGY FOR SPACE HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING

4.0155 WINDPOWER

4.0156 HYDROGENASE, A SYSTEM FOR HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

4.0157 BACTERIORHODOPSIN

4.0158 INVESTIGATION REGARDING THE UTILIZATION OF WIND POWER APPLYING AEROTURBINE GENERATORS BUILT ON ARTIFICIAL ISLANDS

4.0159 SCOUTING THE POSSIBILITIES OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCTS AND SYSTEMS NECESSARY FOR THE UTILIZATION OF SOLAR ENERGY (ABBREV)

4.0160 AERO-TURBINES AS AN ENERGY SOURCE

4.0161 DETERMINATION OF THE EFFICIENCY OF A SOLAR ENERGY COLLECTOR

4.0162 EFFICIENCY OF FLAT-PLATE COLLECTORS UNDER DUTCH METEOROLOGICAL CONDITIONS - DEVELOPMENT OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEM FOR A DUTCH DWELLING

4.0163 DEVELOPMENT OF A HYBRID COMPUTER MODEL FOR A ‘SOLAR HOUSE’ AND ENERGY-SAVING DWELLING

4.0164 FIELD INVESTIGATION ON THE EFFICIENCY OF SOLAR ENERGY COLLECTORS APPLIED IN ROW HOUSES (ABBREV)

4.0165 UTILIZATION OF WIND POWER

4.0166 UTILIZATION OF SEA WAVE ENERGY FOR POWER GENERATION

4.0167 CYCLO-GYRO WING SYSTEMS FOR ENERGY EXTRACTION

4.0168 SOLAR ENERGY FOR SPACE HEATING

4.0169 MAXIMUM POWER POINT ALTERNATING CURRENT ELECTRIC WINDMILL GENERATOR SYSTEM

4.0170 SOLAR ENERGY COLLECTOR COMBINED WITH A HEAT PUMP

4.0171 WINNING OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

4.0172 WINDMILLS WITH INCREASED POWER OUT PUT DUE TO TIPVANE INDUCED DIFFUSION OF THE AIRSTREAM

4.0173 CLIMATOLOGICAL STUDY IN RELATION TO ENERGY CONSERVATION IN HOUSES AND OTHER BUILDINGS AND THE UTILIZATION OF SOLAR ENERGY FOR SPACE HEATING

4.0174 PRODUCTION OF ELECTRIC ENERGY UTILIZING WIND POWER

4.0175 WIND POWER

4.0176 DEVELOPMENT OF A SOLAR CELL ON A DEFECTIVE SILICON CRYSTAL BASIS

4.0177 PRODUCTION OF HYDRO-ELECTRIC POWER BY MEANS OF BANKI TYPE RADIAL FLOW TURBINE GENERATORS FOR SMALL DROP IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

4.0178 SOLAR HEATING OF RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS

4.0179 PHOTOSYNTHESIS

4.0180 GEOTHERMICS

4.0181 MECHANISM OF PHOTOSYNTHESIS

4.0182 INVESTIGATIONS IN THE FIELD OF THE EXCITED STATES OF PORPHINS IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE RESEARCH ON PHOTOSYNTHESIS

4.0183 GROWTH OF POLYCRYSTALLINE SILICON LAYERS

4.0184 FORMATION OF SILICON SINGLE CRYSTALS BY CONTROLLED CHEMICAL VAPOUR DEPOSITION

4.0185 FEASIBILITY STUDY OF AN AEROTURBINE IN THE NORTH SEA FOR ENERGY GENERATION

4.0186 UTILIZATION OF WIND FOR ELECTRIC POWER PRODUCTION

4.0187 APPLICATION OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN THE NETHERLANDS

4.0188 WINDPOWER R&D PROGRAMME PREPARATION

4.0189 PHOTOCATALYZED PRODUCTION OF FUELS BY MEANS OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0190 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY IN NON-VOLCANIC AREAS

4.0191 STUDY OF PHYSIOLOGICAL, PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL ASPECTS OF CHLOROPHYLL SYSTEMS, ESPECIALLY IN PURPLE BACTERIA

4.0192 PHOTOSYNTHESIS & PHOTOPHOSPHORYLATION IN GREEN PLANTS IN DEPENDENCY ON LIGHT INTENSITY, WAVELENGTH, AREA & OTHER INTERNAL & EXTERNAL FACTORS

4.0193 HEAT BALANCE, TRANSMISSION OF LIGHT AND DIFFUSION RESISTANCES IN THE LEAVES OF POPLAR AND OF OTHER PLANTS

4.0194 ENERGY BALANCE OF POPLAR & OTHER PLANTS IN SITU, ON THE RATES OF PHOTOSYNTHESIS & RESPIRATION & THE TRANSPORT OF ASSIMILATES (ABBREV)

4.0195 MICROWAVE-ENERGY FROM PHOTOSYNTHETIC PIGMENTS

4.0196 EXCITED STATES OF PHOTOSYNTHETIC PIGMENTS

4.0197 PHOTOREACTIONS AND ELECTRON TRANSPORT IN PHOTOSYNTHESIS

4.0198 RELATION BETWEEN ELECTRON TRANSPORT AND PHOTOPHOSPHORYLATION OF CHLOROPLAST MEMBRANES AND THEIR LIPID COMPOSITION

4.0199 EFFICIENCY OF LIGHT ENERGY CONVERSION IN THE GROWTH OF ALGAL CULTURES AND FIELD CROPS

4.0200 COOPERATION BY SWEDISH RESEARCHERS IN AMERICAN STUDIES OF THE TREATMENT OF WASTE WATER USING BIOLOGICAL PROCESSES

4.0201 THERMOSIPHON BOILER

4.0202 THERMOSIPHON FURNACE

4.0203 COLLECTION OF SOLAR ENERGY BY MEANS OF MIRRORS, AND ACCUMULATION OF THIS ENERGY OVER LONGER PERIODS (1-6 MONTHS)

4.0204 SUN COLLECTOR SYSTEM WITH PIGMENTED LIQUID AS AN ENERGY ABSORBING MEDIUM

4.0205 SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS FOR DOMESTIC HOT WATER

4.0206 DEVELOPMENT OF METHODS FOR PROSPECTATION OF GEOTHERMAL ENERGY RESERVOIRS IN GRANITE ROCKS

4.0207 POSSIBILITIES FOR UTILIZING WAVE ENERGY IN SWEDEN

4.0208 THE UTILIZATION OF SOLAR ENERGY IN SWEDEN - A PRELIMINARY STUDY

4.0209 ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR WIND POWER PLANTS OF TODAY AND TOMORROW

4.0210 LOW-ENERGY HOUSES - INVESTIGATIONS INTO A PRACTICAL TESTS ON SOLAR ENERGY FOR ONE-FAMILY HOUSES

4.0211 SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM FOR A ROW-HOUSE AREA

4.0212 DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF A 50 KW WIND POWER TEST UNIT - A SYSTEMS ANALYSIS ON FULL-SCALE WIND POWER PLANTS

4.0213 USE OF SUN COLLECTOR FOR DRYING OF GRAIN AND HAY FOR THE PURPOSE OF SAVING ENERGY

4.0214 SUN AND WIND AS ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF ENERGY FOR BUILDINGS

4.0215 PHOTO-THERMAL CONVERSION OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0216 SHARE OF COST FOR PROCURING AND TESTING OF A 6 KW VERTICAL AXIS WIND POWER PLANT

4.0217 MAPPING AND EVALUATION OF AVAILABLE WIND ENERGY IN SWEDEN

4.0218 RADIATION CLIMATOLOGICAL DATA FOR INVESTIGATIONS CONCERNING THE USE OF SOLAR ENERGY IN SWEDEN

4.0219 PRESTUDY ON COMBINED SUN-ENERGY SYSTEMS FOR HEAT AND ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION

4.0220 HEATING OF BUILDINGS BY USE OF SOLAR ENERGY

4.0221 SOLAR HEATING PROJECT IN SWEDEN 1976 - A SURVEY

4.0222 PRESTUDY ON SUN-STEAM-ELECTRICITY PROCESS

4.0223 R&D PROGRAM FOR SOLAR HEAT

4.0224 FORECAST ON COST FOR SUN-ENERGY PRODUCTION BY SI-CELLS

4.0225 NEW HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND POWER PLANTS WITH INTEGRATED TRANSMISSION

4.0226 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS, SOLAR HEAT

4.0227 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978-1981) SUBPROGRAM - SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS & ENERGY STORAGE

4.0228 CLIMATE-ADAPTED BUILDINGS, WITH PARTICULAR REFERENCE TO SOLAR HEATING

4.0229 SOLAR ENERGY AND BUILDINGS III

4.0230 SIMULATION AND OPTIMIZATION OF SOLAR HEATING SYSTEMS

4.0231 FLUIDISTOR CONTROL OF RADIATOR SYSTEMS

4.0232 THE COSTS OF HEATING DOMESTIC HOT WATER BY SOLAR ENERGY

4.0233 POSSIBLE USES OF SOLAR HEAT COLLECTORS - AN INVENTORY (PRELIMINARY STUDY)

4.0234 SOLAR ENERGY AND BUILDINGS - II

4.0235 PRESTUDY ON PHOTOCHEMICAL SUN-ENERGY SYSTEMS

4.0236 CONSULTATION SERVICES ON THE APPLICABILITY OF VARIOUS TIDAL REGIME MODELS TO THE CALCULATION OF ENERGY GENERATION POTENTIAL

Chapter 5: CONVERSION TECHNOLOGY

5.0001 THE NATURE, EXTENT, AND ORIGIN OF CYCLIC PRESSURE VARIATION IN ENGINES

5.0002 PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH HYDROGEN AS AN ENGINE FUEL

5.0003 NATURE OF COMBUSITON PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH DUAL FUEL ENGINE OPERATION

5.0004 ROLE OF TURBULENCE LEVEL AND OF REYNOLDS NUMBER OF A FLOWING COMBUSTIBLE STREAM WITHIN A TUBULAR DUCT

5.0005 PROCESSES THAT GOVERN THE EXTENT OF COMPLETION OF COMBUSTION, ENERGY RELEASE RATE AND THE FORMATION OF POLLUTANTS

5.0006 DEFINITION OF THE STUCTURE OF FLAMES, NATURE OF COMBUSTION PHENOMENA AND THE PARAMETERS THAT CONTROL THE HEAT RELEASE

5.0007 DEVELOPMENT OF A PRESSURE GENERATING, DUCTED, PULSATING COMBUSTOR WHICH DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY MOVING PARTS

5.0008 IMPROVING ENGINEERING COMBUSTORS OR REDUCED ACOUSTIC OUTPUT

5.0009 IMPROVING COMBUSTION PERFORMANCE FOR SMALL GAS TURBINES

5.0010 STIRLING CYCLE MACHINES WITH A TWO PHASE, TWO COMPONENT WORKING FLUID

5.0011 CALCULATION OF TRAIN AERODYNAMIC DRAG (FOR ENERGY MANAGEMENT PROGRAM)

5.0012 ENERGY MANAGEMENT PROGRAM COORDINATION - R&D PHASE

5.0013 FLYWHEEL ENERGY STORAGE STUDY, FEASIBILITY STUDY

5.0014 COMBUSTION, EMISSIONS, MULTIPLE SPARK IGNITION, AND BOILER AND FURNACE EFFICIENCY

5.0015 DEVELOPMENT OF A PROTOTYPE POWER SUPPLY UNIT

5.0016 SEAWATER BATTERY ANODE STUDY TO FABRICATE BINARY AND POSSIBLY TERNARY ALLOYS INTENDED FOR USE AS ANODES IN WATER-ACTIVATED BATTERIES

5.0017 STUDY OF SEPARATORS FOR NICKEL-CADMIUM BATTERIES

5.0018 STUDY OF A HIGH EFFICIENCY COMBINED CYCLE GAS TURBINE PLANT FOR MARINE PROPULSION

5.0019 STUDY OF THE POSITIVE PLATE CHARACTERISTICS OF A LEAD ACID BATTERY AT VERY LOW TEMPERATURE

5.0020 STUDY OF THE RELATIVE FUEL EFFICIENCIES OF AUTOMOBILES USING CATALYTIC CONVERTERS VERSUS AUTOMOBILES USING LEAN BURN CARBURETION SYSTEMS

5.0021 UNCONVENTIONAL ENERGY PRODUCTION AND UTILIZATION

5.0022 STORAGE OF ENERGY

5.0023 MOLTEN SALT BATTERIES

5.0024 VARIED ENGINEERING PROJECTS WITH A BACKGROUND OF PHYSICS OR/AND INSTRUMENTATION

5.0025 STUDY OF THE APPLICATION OF FLYWHEEL ENERGY STORAGE AND RECOVERY TO INTERMITTENT AND VARIABLE POWER SOURCE - PHASE 1

5.0026 RESEARCH INTO SEAL MATERIALS FOR USE IN LITHIUM BATTERIES

5.0027 STUDY TO DEFINE, SIMULATE AND ANALYZE A DIESEL/FLYWHEEL HYBRID-DRIVE SYSTEM

5.0028 QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE STUDY ON HYDROGEN AS A COMPONENT OF THE NATIONAL ENERGY BASE

5.0029 ELECTRICAL MACHINES AND POWER SYSTEMS

5.0030 HEAT TRANSFER RATIO IN THE GROUND

5.0031 STIRLING ENGINES

5.0032 MIXTURE AND TEMPERATURE CONTROL IN GASOLINE ENGINES

5.0033 PULSATING COMBUSTION

5.0034 CONTROLLING PUMPS AND COMPRESSORS BY PRE-ROTATION

5.0035 THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE IN DENMARK

5.0036 HEAT TRANSFER RATIO FOR AIR COOLERS WITH VIEW TOWARD HEAT PUMP INSTALLATIONS

5.0037 DIESEL-STEAM POWER AND HEATING PLANT

5.0038 HEAT TRANSFER RATIO AND EVAPORATION PROCESS IN GROUND EVAPORATORS FOR HEAT PUMPS

5.0039 INSULATED DIESEL PREIGNITION CHAMBER

5.0040 COMBINED DIESEL AND STEAM POWER PLANT WITH CENTRAL HEATING

5.0041 MATHEMATICAL MODEL FOR HEAT UPTAKE FROM THE GROUND

5.0042 SIMULATION OF THERMAL SYSTEMS

5.0043 ELECTRIC AUTOMOBILE

5.0044 GASOLINE ENGINE COMBUSTION PROCESS

5.0045 STUDY ON INCREASING THE OUTPUT POWER OF DIESEL ENGINES

5.0046 HEAT AND HOT WATER WITH THE HEAT PUMP

5.0047 INVESTIGATION OF COMBINED PRODUCTION OF HEAT AND POWER

5.0048 DEVELOPMENT OF MULTISTEP PROCESS FOR THERMOCHEMICAL HYDROGEN PRODUCTION USING NUCLEAR HEAT

5.0049 THE CALCULATION OF THE RELIABILITY OF LARGE COMPLEX SYSTEMS ACCORDING TO THE METHOD OF RELEVANT STRINGS

5.0050 TECHNICAL PHOTOSYNTHESIS

5.0051 INVESTIGATION OF THE APPLICABILITY OF ULTRASONIC-IMPULSE SPECTROMETRY TO IMPROVING THE EVIDENCE RELIABILITY IN MATERIAL TESTING WITH ULTRASOUND

5.0052 PRODUCING LITERATURE STUDY ABOUT THE INSERTION POSSIBILITY OF A SOUND EMISSION ANALYZER TO MONITOR WELD PROCESSES

5.0053 ELECTRO GRAPHITE POWER AND SHIM-PARTICLES

5.0054 SUPERVISION OF THE PROJECTS ON FUEL CELLS AND BATTERIES

5.0055 ELECTRODES AND DIAPHRAGMS FOR FUEL CELLS

5.0056 SAVING FUEL IN (CONVENTIONAL) HOT WATER HEATING UNITS BY USING GAS-OPERATED HEAT PUMPS

5.0057 STEAM

5.0058 20 KW FUEL CELL PLANT OF COMPACT CONSTRUCTION

5.0059 SPACE CHARGES IN POLYMERS

5.0060 ELECTRIC MACHINES WITH SUPERCONDUCTING WINDINGS

5.0061 ELECTRICAL CONDUCTION MECHANISM AND BREAKDOWN OF ORGANIC INSULATING MATERIALS

5.0062 HIGH-FIELD SUPERCONDUCTORS FOR ELECTRICAL MACHINES

5.0063 CATALYSTS FOR FUEL AND CELLS

5.0064 METAL-AIR BATTERY

5.0065 HEAT RECOVERY WITH A DECENTRALIZED SMALL HEAT PUMP SYSTEM

5.0066 EMPLOYMENT OF BATTERIES WITHOUT PLATE PROTECTION

5.0067 MOBILE, FLAMEPROOF POWER LEADS

5.0068 FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH ON HEAT PUMPS

5.0069 GRIDS FOR STORAGE BATTERIES

5.0070 SODIUM-SULFUR BATTERY

5.0071 PRODUCING A LITERATURE STUDY ON THE INSERTION POSSIBILITY OF SOUND EMISSION ANALYSIS FOR MONITORING WELDING PROCESSES

5.0072 SODIUM-SULPHUR-BATTERY - CONVENTIONAL ELECTROLYTES WITH LONG LIFETIME, SELECTION & TESTING OF CASING FOR THE SULPHUR ELECTRODE (ABBREV)

5.0073 NEW MATERIALS FOR THE ELECTRICAL CONNECTION OF THE ELECTRODES IN HIGH TEMPERATURE FUEL CELLS

5.0074 CATHODES FOR FUEL CELLS (RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORK ON CATHODES FOR A PRECIOUS-METAL-FREE FUEL CELL WITH ACID ELECTROLYTE)

5.0075 EXPERIMENTAL STUDY ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE HIGH-TEMPERATURE VAPOUR PHASE ELECTROLYSIS (HOT ELLY)

5.0076 REGENERATOR CONSISTING OF A MATRIX OF POLYCRYSTALLINE WHISKERS

5.0077 DEVELOPING A RAW GAS-AIR FUEL CELL FROM ACID ELECTROLYTES WITH NON-PRECIOUS METAL ELECTRODES

5.0078 SOLAR CELL GENERATORS

5.0079 OPTIMIZATION OF THE COMPONENTS OF SUPERCONDUCTING D.C. CABLES

5.0080 DEVELOPMENT OF A CRUDE GAS/AIR-FUEL CELL SYSTEM

5.0081 ACID FUEL CELLS

5.0082 RELUCTANCE MOTOR OF NEW DESIGN WITH IMPROVED EFFICIENCY

5.0083 HEAT CONVERSION TO MECHANICAL ENERGY AT LOW TEMPERATURES BY USING METALLIC ALLOYS WITH SHAPE MEMORY EFFECT

5.0084 DEVELOPMENT OF A SODIUM/SULPHUR BATTERY

5.0085 DEVELOPMENT OF SODIUM SULFUR STORAGE BATTERIES

5.0086 HIGH TEMPERATURE FUEL CELLS

5.0087 PLANNING, ERECTION AND OPERATION OF A BLOCK HEAT-POWER STATION

5.0088 DETERMINATION OF WELD STRAINS WITH THE HELP OF X-RAY SCOPES IN MOVABLE INSTALLATIONS

5.0089 EXTERNAL AIR - HEAT PUMPS PLANT WITH LATENT HEAT STORAGE FOR ROOM HEATING

5.0090 FLOWING GAS/AIR MIXTURE AS A FUEL GAS FOR THE PUBLIC GAS SUPPLY IN THE WOBBE-INDEX REGION OF THE FIRST GAS FAMILY

5.0091 LEAD-ACID BATTERY

5.0092 NICKEL-IRON BATTERY

5.0093 DEVELOPMENT OF A PERMANENT BATTERY WITH HIGH ENERGY AND POWER DENSITY

5.0094 GALVANIC CELLS WITH SOLID ELECTROLYTES - ANNUAL REPORT 1975

5.0095 DEVELOPMENT OF SODIUM/SULFUR ACCUMULATORS HERE - INVESTIGATIONS OF SOLID STATE ELECTROLYTES B-AL2O3

5.0096 HOT WATER PREPARATION BY SOLAR ENERGY

5.0097 LARGE GAS TURBINE FOR THE SUPPLY OF PEAK AND AVERAGE LOAD

5.0098 CONSTRUCTION OF A SOLAR COLLECTOR PLANT FOR THE HEATING OF AN OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL

5.0099 EDDY-CURRENT CALCULATIONS IN ALL STRUCTURAL PARTS OF ELECTRICAL MACHINES AND TRANSFORMERS

5.0100 DIRECT WET-AIR CONDENSATION IN THERMAL POWER STATIONS

5.0101 TESTS OF HEAT TRANSFER USING ICE CONDENSATION

5.0102 TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN EXTRA-HIGH-PRESSURE WATER JET PULSATOR GUN

5.0103 STUDY OF CONCERNING SEASONAL THERMAL STORAGE DEVICES FOR LOW TEMPERATURES

5.0104 STUDY OF ENERGY STORAGES IN SYSTEMS OF HEAT-POWER COUPLING

5.0105 NONDESTRUCTIVE TESTING OF THE MATERIAL STATE USING THE SCATTERING OF ULTRASOUND

5.0106 LEAD-ACID BATTERY WITH BIPOLAR ELECTRODES

5.0107 DRAFT OF A STANDARD FOR HEAT RECOVERY SYSTEMS

5.0108 LARGE HEAT STORAGE UNIT WITH A HEAT CAPACITY OF 1500 GCAL, IN THE KFA, JULICH

5.0109 GALVANIC METAL-AIR CELLS

5.0110 HEAT TEMPERATURE GAS-SOLID SUSPENSION COOLING IN HEAT EXCHANGERS

5.0111 NIGHT ELECTRICITY RESERVOIR HEATING WITH A WATER VAPOR GENERATOR WITH BRINE AS A STORAGE MEDIUM

5.0112 BLOCK-TYPE HEAT ACCUMULATOR

5.0113 DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTROCHEMICAL ENERGY STORAGES WITH ENHANCED ENERGY DENSITY (DISSOLVED STATE METAL OXIDE SECONDARY BATTERY)

5.0114 IN-LINE PUMP BEHAVIOR AT THE SITE OF A PARALLEL PIPE

5.0115 PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY OF BETA-ALUMINA CERAMICS FOR NA/S BATTERIES

5.0116 HEAT CONVERSION AND HEAT STORAGE

5.0117 HYDROGEN AS A SOURCE OF ENERGY

5.0118 STORAGE BATTERIES AND PRIMARY CELLS

5.0119 EXPERIMENTAL STRESS DEFORMATION AND ESTIMATION OF STRESS FACTORS FOR BREAKS IN COMPLEX LOAD SITUATIONS

5.0120 SUPERCONDUCTORS

5.0121 FLYWHEEL STORAGE

5.0122 STATIONARY FLYWHEEL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM SSB

5.0123 STUDY OF A SIMPLIFIED METHOD FOR MAKING SILICON SOLAR CELL CONTACTS

5.0124 STUDY OF A PROCEDURE FOR MAKING POLYCRYSTALLINE LAYERS OF SILICON ON CONDUCTING SUBSTRATES (SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC CELLS)

5.0125 STUDY OF A SIMPLIFIED METHOD FOR MAKING SILICON SOLAR CELL CONTACTS

5.0126 STUDIES ON COMBUSTION - LOW-GRADE FUELS

5.0127 TESTBOARD FOR HEAT EXCHANGE

5.0128 SPRINKLING BASINS

5.0129 MATHEMATICAL MODELS FOR SIMULATING THE OPERATION OF OPEN CIRCUIT COOLING SYSTEMS

5.0130 PRODUCING AND USING HYDROGEN FOR ENERGY CONVERSION AND TRANSPORT

5.0131 THE ENERGY SYSTEM

5.0132 TURBINE-PUMPS AND TEMPORARY FLOWS IN POWER STATION CIRCUITS

5.0133 THERMAL STORAGE OF ENERGY

5.0134 REVOLVING MACHINERY - VIBRATION CHARTS

5.0135 MECHANICAL AND THERMAL BEHAVIOR OF HEATERS AND THE ENTIRE WATER STATION OF POWER PLANTS

5.0136 CONTINUOUS AUSCULTATION DEVICE FOR A GTA

5.0137 REVOLVING MACHINERY - VIBRATIONS

5.0138 STEAM TURBINES - GENERAL STUDIES

5.0139 CORROSION IN NATURAL AND ARTIFICAL SURROUNDINGS

5.0140 MATERIALS FOR STEAM TURBINES

5.0141 AUTOMATIC CONTROL AT 2 LEVELS (START-UP AND MAJOR TRANSITIONS)

5.0142 COORDINATING SPEED AND TENSION REGULATORS

5.0143 REGULATING THE SPEED OF FEED TURBO-PUMPS

5.0144 APPARATUS IN THE FIELD OF NEW PRODUCTION METHODS, ENERGY SYSTEMS, AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS OF ELECTRICITY

5.0145 PARTICIPATING IN SETTING-UP THE CORDEMAIS POWER STATIONS CONTROL

5.0146 BINARY CYCLES (CORROSION-EROSION)

5.0147 INFORMATION IN PRODUCTION METHODS

5.0148 PRODUCING AN EDF LOGIC

5.0149 STRUCTURE OF NUMERICAL SYSTEMS IN PRODUCTION METHODS

5.0150 AMMONIA LOOP (HEAT DISSOCIATION AND TRANSFER)

5.0151 TESTING MONTEZIC’S PUMP TURBINE MODEL

5.0152 EXPERIMENTAL AMMONIA LOOP

5.0153 TESTING AMMONIA IN WET STEAM

5.0154 TESTING AND STUDYING HEAT PUMPS

5.0155 NEEDS OF LONG TERM ENERGY STORAGE

5.0156 TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC STUDIES OF HYDROGEN

5.0157 PRODUCING HYDROGEN THROUGH ELECTROLYSIS

5.0158 ELECTROCHEMICAL METHODS AND METROLOGY

5.0159 FLOW IN STEAM TURBINES

5.0160 VIBRATORY BEHAVIOR OF TURBOMACHINE BLADING

5.0161 ROTARY EQUIPMENT - VIBRATIONS

5.0162 INSTALLING HOT WATER HEATING AND TECHNOLOGY OF ‘MOTORIZED VALVE’ TYPE CONTROL INSTRUMENTS

5.0163 BASIC RESEARCH IN PHOTOCHEMISTRY RELATED TO THE PROBLEM OF ENERGY

5.0164 ELECTROCHEMICAL COMPOUNDS

5.0165 ELECTROCHEMICAL GENERATORS

5.0166 SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF MATERIALS FOR ELECTROCHEMISTRY

5.0167 ELECTROCATALYSIS

5.0168 SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF NEW MATERIALS OF INTEREST IN THE ENERGY FIELD

5.0169 FUEL CELLS

5.0170 POSSIBILITIES OF USING SYNTHETIC OILS IN FORMULATING ENGINE LUBRICANTS

5.0171 STUDY OF THE COMBUSTION CHARACTERISTICS AND MECHANISM OF H2/O2/N2/H2O SYSTEMS

5.0172 4 CFR OCTANE NUMBERS FOR PREDICTING THE ANTI-KNOCK BEHAVIOUR OF FUELS AND ENGINES

5.0173 LOW AIR EXCESS COMBUSTION

5.0174 CONCLUDING THE NUCLEAR THERMIONIC PROGRAM

5.0175 SECOND GENERATION THERMOELECTRONICS APPLIED TO THE LEAD CYCLE

5.0176 THERMODYNAMIC STUDY OF SILICON DEPOSITS ON A CONDUCTOR SUPPORT

5.0177 ENERGY CONVERSION - LIQUID METAL MAGNETOHYDRODYNAMICS (MHD) POWER GENERATION FOR NAVAL APPLICATIONS

5.0178 GENERATION OF ELECTRICITY BY REVERSE ELECTRODIALYSIS

5.0179 ON-LINE DIGITAL CONTROL OF A THERMAL POWER STATION

5.0180 MATHEMATICAL MODELS OF THERMAL POWER STATIONS

5.0181 STEAM-GENERATOR/TURBINE REGULATION

5.0182 DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL OF UNIT A OF THE FUSINA POWER PLANT

5.0183 ON-LINE DIGITAL CONTROL OF ENEL’S GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

5.0184 DYNAMIC BEHAVIOUR OF ELECTRIC SYSTEMS

5.0185 ON-LINE ANALYSIS OF DYNAMIC SECURITY

5.0186 OPTIMAL GENERATION DISPATCHING

5.0187 ALGORITHMS FOR THE ON-LINE CONTROL

5.0188 DATA TRANSMISSION

5.0189 HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE FOR THE CONTROL SYSTEM

5.0190 MODEL OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0191 STUDY OF THE HYDRO-GEOMORPHOLOGY OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0192 DESIGN OF THE PHYSICAL MODEL OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0193 CONSTRUCTION AND CALIBRATION OF THE PHYSICAL MODEL OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0194 BI-DIMENSIONAL MATHEMATICAL MODEL OF THE HYDROGRAPHIC NETWORK OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0195 TESTS ON THE FIXED-BED MODEL OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0196 TESTS ON THE PHYSICAL MODEL OF THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER, PARTIALLY MODIFIED INTO A MOVABLE-BED MODEL

5.0197 INTERPRETATION OF TEST RESULTS AND CONTROL OF FORECASTS CONCERNING THE DELTA OF THE PO RIVER

5.0198 STUDY OF WAVE MOTION

5.0199 RIVER MODELS FOR COOLING WATER INTAKE AND DISCHARGE STRUCTURES

5.0200 FLYWHEELS FOR ENERGY STORAGE

5.0201 MAGNETOHYDRODYNAMIC POWER GENERATORS, PRELIMINARY STUDY

5.0202 SUPERCONDUCTIVE MAGNETS

5.0203 DIESEL ENGINE TM 620 - AN UNCOMMONLY LARGE MEDIUM SPEED DIESEL ENGINE FOR POWER GENERATION

5.0204 DIPOLE OSCILLATOR

5.0205 INVESTIGATION OF THE PHENOMENA INDUCED BY COLLISIONS OF KEV IONS WITH SOLID SURFACES

5.0206 DYNAMIC BEHAVIOUR OF HEAT EXCHANGERS

5.0207 FLOW DYNAMICAL AND VIBRATIONAL INVESTIGATIONS CONCERNING STEAM BOILERS WITH COUNTER WOUND BUNDLES OF PIPES

5.0208 RESEARCH ON CREEP IN WELDED CONNECTIONS IN ‘CREEP RESISTANT’ STEELS AS CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FOR ENERGY GENERATING APPARATUS

5.0209 INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THE POSSIBILITIES OF PREVENTING OSCILLATIONS OF CHIMNEYS, BUNDLES OF PIPES, PILES OF DRILLING PLATFORMS ETC.

5.0210 RECIRCULATION OF WARM AIR BY COOLING TOWERS

5.0211 INVESTIGATION OF THE REMAINING PART OF THE LIFE TIME OF METALS (AND ALLOYS) USED FOR HIGH TEMPERATURE APPLICATIONS

5.0212 INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THE BEHAVIOR OF METALS AT HIGH TEMPERATURE APPLICATION (IN THE FIELD OF IMPROVED EFFICIENCY OF ENERGY GENERATING)

5.0213 HYDROGEN AS A FUEL FOR HEATING APPARATUS

5.0214 THE HEAT PUMP AS A HEAT RECOVERY AND HEATING SYSTEM

5.0215 IMPROVING THE EFFICIENCY OF THE COMBINED STEAM/POWER GENERATING SYSTEMS

5.0216 CORROSION OF BOILERS

5.0217 PROBLEMS OF CONDENSORS

5.0218 PROBLEMS OF MECHANICS AND THERMOHYDRAULICS

5.0219 TOTAL ENERGY/HEAT PUMP SYSTEMS

5.0220 INORGANIC PROTECTIVE COATINGS FOR TURBINE BLADES

5.0221 LIQUIFIED PETROLEUM GAS FUELLED STANDARD CITY BUS

5.0222 FUEL CONSUMPTION AND EXHAUST EMISSION OF SMALL TWO-STROKE ENGINES

5.0223 IMPROVEMENT OF THE EFFICIENCY OF GAS TURBINES AND DIESEL ENGINES

5.0224 ENERGY STORAGE BY MEANS OF LIQUID AIR

5.0225 BASIC RESEARCH ON THE APPLICATION OF HYDRAULIC SMALL SCALE MODELS IN STUDIES ON COOLING WATER CIRCUITS

5.0226 APPLIED RESEARCH ON EXTERNAL COOLING WATER CIRCUITS

5.0227 TECHNOLOGICAL AND ECONOMICAL OPTIMALIZATION OF ELECTRIC POWER STATIONS AND HEAT/POWER GENERATING PLANTS

5.0228 CONTROLLABLE, SUBMINIATURIZED FOUR QUADRANT ALTERNATING CURRENT TO DIRECT CURRENT CONVERTER UP TO THE MEGAWATT RANGE

5.0229 CONTROLLABLE, SUBMINIATURIZED FOUR QUADRANT DIRECT CURRENT TO DIRECT CURRENT CONVERTERS UP TO THE MEGAWATT RANGE

5.0230 COMPACT SUBMINIATURIZATION OF FOUR QUADRANT STATIC POWER CONVERTERS

5.0231 CONTROLLABLE SUBMINIATURIZED FOUR QUADRANT D.C. AND A.C. TO A.C. CONVERTER UP TO THE MEGAWATT RANGE

5.0232 COMPUTER PROGRAM SYSTEMS FOR THE SOLUTION OF STRESS ANALYSIS AND VIBRATION PROBLEMS IN PROCESS EQUIPMENT

5.0233 ATOMIZING TYPE STEAM COOLERS FOR POWER STATIONS

5.0234 DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW DIESEL ENGINE FOR AUTOMOTIVE PURPOSES

5.0235 URBAN BUS, EQUIPPED WITH STIRLING ENGINE

5.0236 FORMATION OF GAS BUBBLES DURING THE ELECTROLYSIS OF WATER TO PRODUCE HYDROGEN AND OXYGEN

5.0237 THE HYDROGEN/OXYGEN FUEL CELL

5.0238 SHOCKTUBE MHD-GENERATOR EG 3

5.0239 MHD-GENERATOR, DESIGN STAGE EG 7

5.0240 HYBRID VEHICLE PROPULSION

5.0241 BATTERIES

5.0242 LIFE (DURABILITY)

5.0243 HYDROGEN ECONOMY

5.0244 STIRLING MOTOR

5.0245 GAS TURBINES

5.0246 NEW GENERATION OF HEATING EQUIPMENT ‘HEAT PIPE’

5.0247 THE PREDICTION OF FURNACE PERFORMANCE BY MATHEMATICAL MODELS TO INCREASE FURNACE EFFICIENCY

5.0248 EFFECT OF MULTIPLE BURNERS ON HEAT TRANSFER, FLAME STABILITY, POLLUTANTS, AND NOISE (ABBREV)

5.0249 IMPROVEMENT OF ENERGY GENERATION PLANTS BY USING TOTAL ENERGY SYSTEMS

5.0250 DEVELOPMENT OF MANUFACTURING TECHNIQUES FOR FILAMENTS OF SUPERCONDUCTING MATERIAL

5.0251 FLYWHEELS AS ENERGY STORAGE METHOD

5.0252 ELECTROCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS RELATING TO STORAGE & CONVERSION OF CHEMICAL ENERGY INTO ELECTRICAL ENERGY

5.0253 SYNTHESIS OF SUPERCONDUCTIVE CHAIN COMPOUNDS FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS ELECTRICAL CONDUCTIONS AND ENERGY STORAGE

5.0254 AEROBIC NITROGEN REDUCTION & AEROBIC & ANAEROBIC AMMONIA FORMATION IN AZOTOBACTER VINELANDII & OTHER MICROORGANISMS (ABBREV)

5.0255 SPECIAL FOREIGN CURRENCY AWARD - HEAT TRANSFER AND STABILITY OF WATER FILM EXPOSED TO HIGH VELOCITY WET STEAM FLOW

5.0256 CONTROL SYSTEM FOR CONVERTING DIESEL ENGINES FOR OPERATION WITH SOLID FUELS

5.0257 SEALING ELEMENTS FOR DIESEL ENGINES OPERATING ON PULVERIZED SOLID FUEL

5.0258 AIR/AIR HEAT EXCHANGER WITH ROTARY DISCS

5.0259 BURNER FOR LIQUID FUEL WITH PREHEATING

5.0260 DEVICE FOR GENERATING SHOCK WAVES AND TURBULENCE IN THE GAS MIXTURE IN THE COMBUSTION CHAMBER OF AN INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE

5.0261 ANTECHAMBER CONTAINING AN ULTRASONIC DEVICE FOR USE IN INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES

5.0262 MANUFACTURE AND TESTING OF REGENERATIVE HEAT EXCHANGER

5.0263 IMPROVEMENT OF THE OPERATING ECONOMY OF A WANKEL ENGINE BY COOLANT INJECTIONS - TEST RUNNING

5.0264 HEAT PUMP PROCESS

5.0265 ENERGY ACCUMULATION SYSTEM

5.0266 DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW COMPRESSED-AIR BURNER

5.0267 DEVELOPMENT OF THE HEATING TRANSFORMER

5.0268 METHODS FOR CALCULATING AND DESIGNING MEDIUM-AIR HEAT EXCHANGES AND INTERMEDIATE ENERGY CARRIER SYSTEMS

5.0269 HETEROGENEOUS CATALYSIS AND COMBUSTION (THE ENERGY RESEARCH PROGRAMME)

5.0270 GAS-OPERATED AND OIL-OPERATED HEAT PIMPS

5.0271 CITY-WEEKEND CAR MACHINERY 1, 11, 111. TOLERANCE TOWARDS ALC. AND HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS - 111 HYBRID SYST.

5.0272 THE EFFECT OF CONTROL FUNCTIONS ON DRIVE PROPERTIES AND EXHAUST FUMES

5.0273 INVESTIGATION OF COMBINING RECIRCULATING EXHAUST FUMES, UNUSUALLY HEAVY FUEL, AND SPECIAL STARTER DEVICES FOR CARBURETOR ENGINES

5.0274 THE EFFECT OF FUEL QUALITY ON ENERGY RELEASE PROCESSES IN INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES, MAINLY DIESEL ENGINES

5.0275 SALINITY GRADIENTS

5.0276 THEORETICAL CALCULATION OF FREESTREAM TURBULENCE EFFECTS ON FLOW AND HEAT TRANSFER IN THE CASE OF BODIES IN THE FLOW

5.0277 INVESTIGATION CONCERNING CONVECTIVE HEAT TRANSFER FROM BODIES WITH LIMITED HEAT CONDUCTIVITY

5.0278 THERMOELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF SOLID ELECTROLYTES

5.0279 INVESTIGATION OF THERMAL STORAGE OF ENERGY BY IONIC COMPOUNDS

5.0280 SOLID ELECTROLYTES; PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS

5.0281 INVESTIGATION OF THERMAL TRANSIENTS IN HEATWATER SYSTEMS

5.0282 EXPERIMENTS AND STUDIES CONCERNING THE SOOT FORMING MECHANISMS WHEN BURNING SOLID FUEL IN DIFFERENT COMBUSTION CHAMBERS

5.0283 METHOD AND DEVICE FOR MEASURING THE OVERALL EFFICIENCY OF AN OIL-FIRED BOILER

5.0284 PROTOTYPE HEAT PUMP SUITABLE FOR USE IN STABLES

5.0285 CATALYST FOR OXYGEN ELECTRODES

5.0286 METALLIC OXIDE CATALYSIS FOR AIR ELECTRODES

5.0287 HEATING TECHNOLOGY R AND D

5.0288 EVALUATION OF THE SAAB-SCANIA STEAM ENGINE - PILOT STUDY

5.0289 ELECTRIC POWER SYSTEM WITH STIRLING-ENGINE DRIVEN CHARGING GENERATOR (SYSTEM STUDY)

5.0290 STIRLING ENGINE WITH INCREASED EFFICIENCY AND HIGH POWER DENSITY BY USE OF CERAMIC HIGH-TEMPERATURE COMPONENTS

5.0291 HEAT PUMP INSTALLATION IN WHICH THE GROUND IS USED AS A HEAT STORE - WATER-WATER SYSTEM

5.0292 DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRICAL STORAGE HEATER OF PLASTICS, USING NEW PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY

5.0293 INVESTIGATION OF THE POSSIBILITIES OF USING A DAM AS A LONG TIME HEAT STORAGE SYSTEM

5.0294 ENERGY ACCUMULATION WITH MODIFIED UTILIZATION OF SALT HYDRATES

5.0295 FLUIDIZED-BED GRANULATION

5.0296 HEAT PUMPS WITH POWER EQUALIZATION SYSTEMS

5.0297 DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF 4 TURBINE SETS RATED AT 5, 10, 15, AND 20 KW RESPECTIVELY

5.0298 FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PROTOTYPE ELECTRIC CAR - ELIS

5.0299 INCREASED RESTORATION OF PRIMARY STEAM CONDENSATE

5.0300 DEVELOPMENT OF A METHOD FOR MEASURING TRANSIT TIME IN COMBUSTION FURNACES

5.0301 R&D NEEDS IN THE FIELD OF ELECTRIC ENERGY PRODUCTION

5.0302 FLOW-MODEL TESTS - DEVELOPMENT OF METHODOLOGY

5.0303 DEVELOPMENT OF HYDROGEN GAS BURNER - PILOT STUDY

5.0304 MATERIALS AND METHODS FOR USE OF EQUILIBRIUM REACTIONS BETWEEN SOLID STATE AND GAS FOR STORING AND PUMPING OF LOW TEMPERATURE HEAT (ABBREV)

5.0305 A DETACHED HOUSE HEAT PUMP WITH A REGENERATIVE EVAPORATION PROCESS

5.0306 HEAT PUMPS FOR HEATING DWELLINGS - COMPONENT AND SYSTEM STUDIES

5.0307 DEVELOPMENT OF ALKALINE FUEL CELLS

5.0308 METHANOL-AIR FUEL CELL BATTERY RATED AT 50 W

5.0309 SOOT-FREE COMBUSTION MECHANISMS

5.0310 HEAT TRANSFER IN FURNACE CHAMBERS - COMPARISON BETWEEN LUMINOUS AND NON-LUMINOUS FLAMES

5.0311 SYSTEM FOR MIXED FUELS (MIFUS 1121) - MIXING DEVICE AND REACTOR FOR COMBINATION FUELS

5.0312 ULTRASONIC DEVICE IN INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES

5.0313 CONTROLLED INJECTION OF WATER INTO INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES

Chapter 6: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS OF ENERGY CONVERSION & USE

6.0001 TRANSFER OF PETROLEUM RESIDUES IN SARGASSUM COMMUNITIES AND THE WATERS OF THE SARGASSO SEA

6.0002 STUDY OF ANADROMOUS AND COASTAL FISH STOCKS WHICH MIGHT BE AFFECTED BY THE JAMES BAY HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

6.0003 DETERMINATION OF THE LEACHABILITY OF RADIOACTIVE PRODUCTS FROM URANIUM MINE TAILINGS

6.0004 STUDY OF ANADROMOUS AND COASTAL FISH STOCKS WHICH MIGHT BE AFFECTED BY THE JAMES BAY HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

6.0005 CONSULTANT AND ADVISORY SERVICES TO THE ATOMIC CONTROL BOARD RADIOACTIVE WASTE ADVISORY COMMITTEE (ABBREV)

6.0006 CONSULTANT AND ADVISORY SERVICES TO THE ATOMIC ENERGY CONTROL BOARD RADIOACTIVE WASTE SAFETY ADVISORY COMMITTEE (ABBREV)

6.0007 PARTICIPATION AS A MEMBER OF THE ATOMIC ENERGY CONTROL BOARD RADIOACTIVE WASTE SAFETY ADVISORY COMMITTEE (ABBREV)

6.0008 HYDRAULIC RESEARCH FOR OIL SPILL CONTROL IN FLOWING WATERS INCLUDING STUDY OF INTERFACIAL FRICTION FACTORS FOR OIL SLICKS (ABBREV)

6.0009 PHYSIOLOGICAL ECOLOGY AND THE EFFECTS OF CRUDE OILS ON ARCTIC MARINE INVERTEBRATES TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL RELATED STUDIES

6.0010 WHITECOURT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY GROUP

6.0011 PREPARATION OF TECHNICAL GUIDELINES FOR ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION FOR OIL PIPELINES

6.0012 PILOT FILTER PROJECT AT MCINTYRE MINES LTD., FOR COAL MINE TAILINGS CLARIFICATION

6.0013 EFFECTS OF THE SHELL WATERTON GAS PLANT ON SOILS, WATERS AND RAINFALL

6.0014 ELECTROPHORETIC AND CENTRIFUGAL CLARIFICATION OF PROCESS WATER FROM ATHABASCA TAR SAND EXTRACTION

6.0015 EVALUATION OF OILS AND EXTRACTION OF PLANT TAILINGS IN POND WASTEWATER

6.0016 THE NATURE AND EXTENT OF EXHAUST EMISSION FROM CONTINUOUSLY OPERATED DIESEL ENGINES

6.0017 STRESS EFFECTS OF SO2 ON VEGETATION - WHITECOURT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY GROUP

6.0018 NEUTRON SPECTRA AND DOSE MEASUREMENTS IN CRITICALITY ACCIDENTS

6.0019 PHYSICAL AND BIOLOGICAL EFFECTS ON THE ENVIRONMENT OF COOLING SYSTEMS AND THERMAL DISCHARGES FROM NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

6.0020 PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION INTO THE MAGNITUDE OF FOG OCCURRENCE AND ASSOCIATED PROBLEMS IN THE OIL SANDS AREA

6.0021 MATHEMATICAL MODELLER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY REVEGETATION STUDY OF ALBERTA OIL SANDS MINING AREA

6.0022 THE EFFECT OF THE MODIFIED TEMPERATURE REGIME ON THE BIOTA OF LAKE WABAMUN, ALBERTA

6.0023 FATE OF EMITTED SULFUR DIOXIDE

6.0024 HYDRAULICS OF THERMAL DISCHARGES AND TURBULENT JETS

6.0025 INVESTIGATION OF MICROBIOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF OIL SPILLS ON NORTHERN TERRAIN

6.0026 MODELING TERRAIN RELIEF EFFECTS ON STACK EFFLUENT DISPERSAL

6.0027 AIR POLLUTION DISPERSION, SNOW DRIFTING, AND TRANSFER

6.0028 NATIONAL INDIVIDUAL STANDING OFFER FOR PREPARATION OF CHEMICAL ANALYSES FOR URANIUM TAILING POLLUTION CONTROL PROJECT AT ELLIOT LAKE

6.0029 RESEARCH ON THE SUBLETHAL TOXICITY OF PETROLEUM REFINERY EFFLUENTS

6.0030 FORMULATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GUIDELINES FOR OFFSHORE DRILLING, OFFSHORE GATHERING PIPELINES, AND PORTS

6.0031 INVESTIGATION INTO THE SOURCE CONTROL OF WASTE HEAT FROM STEAM ELECTRIC POWER PLANTS ON LARGE BODIES OF WATER

6.0032 DEVELOPMENT OF METHODS AND TECHNIQUES TO RAPIDLY TRENCH SEA-ICE FOR THE CONTAINMENT OF OIL

6.0033 DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE TECHNIQUES FOR THE IMMEDIATE CONTAINMENT OR DISPOSAL OF OIL FROM AN UNDERWATER WELL BLOWOUT IN THE BEAUFORT SEA

6.0034 STUDY OF CANCER OCCURRENCE RATE AMONG URANIUM WORKERS

6.0035 LITERATURE ON PENETRATING SEA-ICE, AND RECOVERY, TRANSFERRAL, SEPARATION AND DISPOSAL OF OIL SPILLED UNDER ARCTIC ICE (ABBREV)

6.0036 METHODS AND TECHNIQUES FOR RECOVERY AND DISPOSAL OF CRUDE OIL SPILLED UNDER ARCTICICE

6.0037 STUDY OF THE USE OF TAILINGS AS BACKFILL IN URANIUM MINES

6.0038 URANIUM ANALYSES OF LAKE AND STREAM SEDIMENTS BY NEUTRON ACTIVATION ANALYSIS

6.0039 REPORT ON EMISSIONS FROM THE PETROLEUM REFINING INDUSTRY

6.0040 MINE AIR ANALYSIS

6.0041 HYDROCARBON POLLUTION OF AIR AND WATER

6.0042 SURVEYS OF SULPHUR CONTENT OF CANADIAN COMMERCIAL FUELS

6.0043 SEDIMENTARY PROCESSES AND SEDIMENTS, BABBAGE RIVER DELTA, YUKON COAST

6.0044 SUBSURFACE CONTAINMENT OF SOLID RADIOACTIVE WASTES

6.0045 COASTAL EROSION-SEDIMENTATION, SOUTHEAST MELVILLE ISLAND

6.0046 COASTAL EROSION-SEDIMENTATION, BAR ROW STRAIT REGION

6.0047 TERRAIN STUDIES, JAMES BAY POWER DEVELOPMENT AREA

6.0048 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF THE MINERALS INDUSTRY IN CANADA

6.0049 PARAMETERS NECESSARY OR THE REGULATORY ASSESSMENT OF THE SUITABILITY OF CANADIAN ROCK FORMATIONS FOR DISPOSAL OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE (ABBREV)

6.0050 EXPERIMENTAL & ANALYTICAL ANALYSIS FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF A TEST METHOD OF TYPE B CONTAINERS USED IN THE TRANSPORT OF RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS

6.0051 STUDY TO INVESTIGATE THE PROCESS OF RISK ASSESSMENT IN NATIONAL, PROVINCIAL AND LOCAL POLICY DECISIONS ON NUCLEAR POWER

6.0052 THERMAL EFFECTS OF GENTILLY-LAPRADE QUEBEC NUCLEAR PLANTS ON MIGRATORY BIRDS AND MARSH VEGETATION OF ST. LAWRENCE RIVER (ABBREV)

6.0053 PRELIMINARY STUDY OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS OF VARIOUS SEA BED EXPLOITATION SCHEMES

6.0054 FORMULATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GUIDELINES FOR STRIP MINING

6.0055 STUDY OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MATERNAL IRRADIATION AND DOWN’S SYNDROME

6.0056 STUDIES OF GEOCHEMICAL RETARDATION OF RADIONUCLIDE IN REPRESENTATIVE UNCONSOLIDATED CANADIAN GEOLOGIC MATERIAL

6.0057 INVESTIGATION OF THE TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC FACTORS RELATED TO THE CLEANUP OF RADIOACTIVE CONTAMINATION AT PORT HOPE, ONTARIO

6.0058 PRESENTATION OF A REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ACTIVITIES RELATED TO THE PROPOSED MACKENZIE VALLEY GAS PIPELINE

6.0059 STUDY ENTRAINMENT AND EMULSIFICATION OF CRUDE OIL IN ARCTIC SEA ICE INCLUDING RECOVERY AND REMOVAL OF BALAENA BAY (ABBREV)

6.0060 ENVIRONMENTAL RADIOACTIVITY MONITORING

6.0061 STUDIES OF MIGRATION AND DISPERSION OF RADIONUCLIDES FROM THE STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTES

6.0062 RESEARCH INTO THE BEHAVIOUR AND TRANSPORT OF RADIONUCLIDES IN WATERS

6.0063 AIR CONTAMINATION FROM AUTOMOBILES

6.0064 THE NARSSAQ PROJECT - - AN ENVIRONMENTAL-GEOCHEMICAL-ECOLOGICAL RESEARCH PROJECT

6.0065 METEOROLOGY

6.0066 RADIOECOLOGY

6.0067 HANDLING AND STORING RADIOACTIVE WASTE

6.0068 CONSEQUENCES OF RELEASE OF CONTAMINANTS INTO THE ATMOSPHERE

6.0069 PERSONAL DOSIMETRY AND AREA DOSIMETRY

6.0070 SOURCE IDENTIFICATON IN URBAN AREAS

6.0071 PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL BEHAVIOR OF SULFUR DIOXIDE IN THE ATMOSPHERE

6.0072 DEVELOPMENT PROBLEMS FOR THE INSERTION OF ORBITAL SYSTEMS FOR ENERGY PRODUCTION WITH RESPECT TO ENERGY TRANSMISSION AND THE ENVIRONMENT

6.0073 SOLIDIFYING FISSION PRODUCTS IN CERAMIC MATTER

6.0074 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

6.0075 ESTABLISHMENT OF WASTE DUMPS MEETING THE STANDARDS OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION & ALLOWING FOR LANDSCAPE CONSERVATION & AREA PLANNING

6.0076 PRODUCING ENVIRONMENTALLY HARMLESS FUELS

6.0077 STUDY CONCERNING THE EFFECTS OF THE STORAGE OF LIQUID RADIOACTIVE WASTES IN SALT BEDS

6.0078 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

6.0079 DEVELOPMENT OF SHIPPING CONTAINERS FOR RADIOACTIVE SUBSTANCES

6.0080 PRODUCING ENVIRONMENTALLY HARMLESS FUELS

6.0081 PRODUCING ENVIRONMENTALLY HARMLESS FUELS

6.0082 PRODUCING ENVIRONMENTALLY HARMLESS FUELS

6.0083 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTES IN THE GERMAN FEDERAL REPUBLIC

6.0084 EXPANDING THE STORAGE CAPACITY OF MODERATELY ACTIVE WASTE SOLUTIONS AT THE KARLSRUHE REPROCESSING INSTALLATION (WAK)

6.0085 CONSTRUCTING A SITE FOR SOLIDIFYING MODERATELY RADIOACTIVE WASTE

6.0086 STORAGE AND EVAPORATION OF HIGHLY RADIOACTIVE LIQUID WASTE (LAVA), SUPPLYING POWER PLANTS

6.0087 HAZARD EVALUATION OF ACTINIDE-BEARING WASTES FROM POST-FISSION OPERATIONS IN THE U/PU FUEL CYCLE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT ALTERNATIVES

6.0088 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

6.0089 INVESTIGATION OF TRITIUM LEVEL IN THE ENVIRONMENT OF THE KARLSRUHE NUCLEAR RESEARCH CENTER

6.0090 RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT IN THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY

6.0091 COORDINATED RESEARCH PROGRAMME IN THE FIELD OF NUCLEAR ACCIDENT DOSIMETRY

6.0092 INVESTIGATIONS OF EFFECTS OF THERMAL DISCHARGES INTO RIVER WATERS

6.0093 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT FOR HANDLING AND DISPOSAL OF RADIOACTIVE WASTES

6.0094 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

6.0095 EVALUATION OF THE KONRAD SHAFT FOR SUITABILITY FOR THE STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTES

6.0096 STUDY CONCERNING THE CIRCULATION OF ALPHA RADIATION IN THE SELF-DEVELOPED NUCLEAR ENERGY ECONOMY OF THE GERMAN FEDERAL REPUBLIC

6.0097 PRODUCING ENVIRONMENTALLY HARMLESS FUEL

6.0098 SOLIDIFYING HIGHLY RADIOACTIVE WASTE SOLUTIONS BY METALENCASING HIGHLY RADIOACTIVE GLASS PRODUCTS

6.0099 FUTURE TRANSPORT CAPACITY FOR RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL AND POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES

6.0100 SYSTEMS ANALYSIS OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT

6.0101 TRITIUM EXPERIMENTS IN ARCTIC AND SUB-ARCTIC ECOSYSTEMS

6.0102 TREATING WASTE WATER FROM SECONDARY CIRCUITS

6.0103 BEHAVIOR OF NUCLEAR WASTES IN SEA WATER

6.0104 RESEARCH WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A COORDINATED PROGRAMME ON NUCLEAR ACCIDENT DOSIMETRY

6.0105 TURBULENT ATMOSPHERIC DIFFUSION PHENOMENA ASSOCIATED WITH GASEOUS WASTES FROM NUCLEAR THERMAL POWER STATIONS

6.0106 AIR POLLUTION RELATED TO THE OPERATION OF COOLING SYSTEMS

6.0107 ESTIMATING AND CONTROLLING THE HEATING OF WATER

6.0108 PHYSICAL STUDY OF THE PHENOMENA OF ENERGY EXCHANGE BETWEEN WATER AND THE ATMOSPHERE

6.0109 DRY AIR COOLANTS

6.0110 POWER STATION LOCATIONS

6.0111 PHYSICAL-CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL STUDIES ON LOCATION, PRIOR ESTIMATES AND CONTROL

6.0112 ECOLOGICAL EFFECTS OF THE HEATING OF WATER BY THERMAL AND NUCLEAR POWER STATIONS

6.0113 PHYSICAL-CHEMICAL BEHAVIOR AND PROCESSING OF POLLUTED WATER

6.0114 ANALYZING THE COST OF SOUNDPROOFING PRODUCTION AND TRANSFORMATION PLANTS

6.0115 ACOUSTIC ENGINEERING METHODOLOGY

6.0116 PERFECTING AND CONSTRUCTING AN ISOTHERMIC DIFFUSION WIND TUNNEL ADAPTED FOR STUDYING SPECIAL PROBLEMS OF NUCLEAR POWER STATIONS

6.0117 PROPOSED NUCLEAR PLANTS STUDIED FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF ATMOSPHERIC DISPERSAL OF GASEOUS EFFLUENTS

6.0118 SYSTEMATIC CONTROL OF EQUIPMENT NOISE

6.0119 NOISE AND OTHER TYPES OF POLLUTION CREATED BY INSTALLATIONS

6.0120 A PRIORI AND A POSTERIORI STUDIES OF THE RISK OF AIR POLLUTION IN ORDINARY THERMAL POWER STATION LOCATIONS

6.0121 EXAMINING THERMAL POWER STATION SITES USING AIR TECHNIQUES AND METEOROLOGICAL DATA

6.0122 HABITAT AND ECOLOGY

6.0123 HYDROCARBON ACCUMULATION IN SOILS

6.0124 STUDY OF THE MECHANISMS OF FORMATION OF NITRIC OXIDE IN FLAMES

6.0125 AUTOMATIC POLLUTION DETECTION

6.0126 PURIFYING SULFUR FUEL EMISSIONS

6.0127 PROTECTING SEA WATER

6.0128 FIGHT AGAINST POLLUTION - SPREAD OF HYDROCARBON LAYERS IN OCEANS

6.0129 FORMATION OF NITROGEN OXIDES BY A SPRAY BURNER FED WITH LIQUID FUEL CONTAINING NITROGEN PRODUCTS

6.0130 JOINT CEA-GGA PROGRAM FOR TRANSPORTING FISSION PRODUCTS

6.0131 WASTES - TRANSMUTATION

6.0132 BEHAVIOR OF RADIONUCLIDES IN THE MARINE ENVIRONMENT

6.0133 LEACHING KINETICS OF IONS FROM SOLIDIFIED RADIOACTIVE WASTES (LABORATORY STUDIES)

6.0134 DEVELOPMENT OF AN INTEGRATED LIQUID RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

6.0135 THERMAL EFFECTS ON LAKE MICHIGAN FISHES

6.0136 CRITICAL PATHWAY STUDIES FOR SELECTED RADIONUCLIDES

6.0137 THERMAL POLLUTION STUDIES NEAR NUCLEAR POWER STATIONS IN INDIA

6.0138 CHARACTERIZATION OF RADIATION AEROSOLS PRODUCED BY ATOMIC ENERGY INDUSTRIES AND ITS APPLICATION IN MONITORING AND HAZARDS EVALUATION

6.0139 MARINE RADIOECOLOGY RESEARCH

6.0140 TRACE ELEMENT CONTENT IN THE DIETS AND IN THE POPULATION OF ITALY

6.0141 ENVIRONMENTAL EVALUATION AND HAZARD ASSESSMENT OF THE SEPARATION OF THE ACTINIDES FROM HIGH LEVEL WASTE FROM FUEL REPROCESSING

6.0142 NUCLEAR ACCIDENT DOSIMETRY

6.0143 INVESTIGATION ON COOLING WATER DISCHARGES - BIOLOGICAL

6.0144 AIR POLLUTION

6.0145 UNDERGROUND DISPOSAL OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE IN THE NETHERLANDS

6.0146 MIXING OF WARM COOLING WATER WITH HOLLAND’S DIEP WATER

6.0147 THE REMOVAL OF NOX FROM FLUE GASES

6.0148 DEVELOPMENT AND MATHEMATICAL MODELLING OF A DRY, ISOTHERMAL AND REGENERATIVE FIXED-BED PROCESS

6.0149 RESEARCH ON THE APPLICATIONS OF INFRARED LINE SCANNING TECHNIQUE (IRLS)

6.0150 MAPPING OF THERMAL POLLUTION BY IRLS OF COOLING WATER

6.0151 MAPPING OF THE CIRCULATION COASTAL WATER IN CONNECTION WITH COASTAL-SITUATED POWER STATIONS

6.0152 STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE MATERIALS IN ROCK SALT FORMATIONS

6.0153 CHARACTERISTICS OF NOISE AND CHEMICAL POLLUTANT EMISSION FROM INDUSTRIAL DIFFUSION FLAME

6.0154 BURNER DESIGN OPTIMIZATION FOR THE CONTROL OF NOX EMISSIONS FROM BOILERS AND FURNACES

6.0155 STUDY ON THE LATE EFFECTS OF RADIATION PRODUCED BY NUCLEAR FISSION PROCESSES WITH EMPHASIS ON CARCINOGENESIS

6.0156 RADIOISOTOPE TOXICITY AND METABOLISM

6.0157 TOXICITY OF IODINE ISOTOPES PRODUCED BY NUCLEAR FISSION PROCESSES

6.0158 INFLUENCE OF FUEL GASES ON THE ENVIRONMENT

6.0159 NUCLEAR POWER STATION BORSSELE, MIXING OF COOLING WATER WITH THE TIDAL STREAM OF THE RIVER SCHELDT (WESTERN) ESTUARY

6.0160 DEVELOPMENT OF OVERGROUND STORAGE SYSTEMS OF RADIOACTIVE NUCLEAR WASTE

6.0161 DEVELOPMENT OF SYSTEMS FOR SOLID AS WELL AS LIQUID SEPARATING WASTE DISPOSAL

6.0162 STORA-PROJECT (DISPOSAL OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE IN A SALT FORMATION)

6.0163 TRANSFER CHARACTERISTICS OF HT AND HTO IN BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS

6.0164 STUDY ON THE CONDITIONS OF BITUMINIZATION OF RADIOACTIVE WASTES AND THEIR INFLUENCE ON THE STABILITY OF STORED PRODUCTS

6.0165 THE BITUMINIZATION PROCESS OF RADIOACTIVE LIQUID WASTES BY DOMESTIC BITUMEN

6.0166 ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING - SEWER DISPOSAL OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE

6.0167 EFFICIENT & ECONOMICAL SMALL SCALE MANAGEMENT SCHEME FOR LOW & INTERMEDIATE LEVEL RADIOACTIVE WASTES & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT (ABBREV)

6.0168 BEHAVIOUR OF TRITIUM IN VARIOUS ECOSYSTEMS

6.0169 THE CHEMICAL BEHAVIOUR AND ECOLOGICAL TRANSFER IN THE HUMAN FOOD CHAIN OF SOME RADIONUCLIDES IN AQUEOUS ECOSYSTEMS

6.0170 RADIONUCLIDES IN THE DANUBE - DETERMINATION OF RADIONUCLIDES AND TRACE CONSTITUENTS OF AQUATIC ENVIRONMENT OF THE DANUBE RIVER IN YUGOSLAVIA

6.0171 REMOVAL OF RADIOIODINE SPECIES FROM GASEOUS STREAM ON INORGANIC ADSORBENTS

6.0172 THE INFLUENCE OF WATER POLLUTION OF THE SAVA RIVER ON THE RANNEY-TYPE WELLS IN BELGRADE

6.0173 IMPROVEMENT OF WORKING ENVIRONMENT THROUGH APPLICATION OF PROPELLER NOZZLE

6.0174 ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECT FROM URBAN TRAFFIC

6.0175 THE DETERMINATION OF SPECIFIC S-VALUES (S EQUALS SULPHUR) IN DIFFERENT TYPES OF FOSSIL FUELS

6.0176 EXAMINATION OF HEAVY METAL IN CONNECTION WITH THE HEATING OF COAL

6.0177 A METHOD FOR THE FINAL TREATMENT OF NUCLEAR FUEL WASTES

6.0178 THE FEASIBILITY OF EXTENDING SOCIO-ECONOMIC ENERGY STUDIES WITH MEASUREMENTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS

6.0179 STUDY OF INTEGRAL WASTE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS AND THEIR EFFECT ON THE ENVIRONMENT IN THAILAND

6.0180 CRITICALITY ACCIDENT DOSIMETRY

6.0181 EVALUATION AND TESTING OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE STORAGE GLASSES

6.0182 ENVIRONMENTAL EVALUATION AND HAZARD ASSESSMENT OF THE SEPARATION OF THE ACTINIDES FROM THE HIGH-LEVEL WASTE FROM FUEL REPROCESSING

6.0183 HAZARD ASSESSMENT OF ACTINIDE FROM HIGH-LEVEL WASTES FROM FUEL REPROCESSING FOLLOWED BY TRANSMUTATION OR SEPARATE DISPOSAL (ABBREV)

6.0184 EFFECTS OF DISCHARGES FROM NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS ON FRESHWATER AND MARINE ECOSYSTEMS

Chapter 7: TRANSPORT AND TRANSMISSION OF ENERGY

7.0001 TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT OF LONG-DISTANCE LIQUID NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

7.0002 STUDY ON MARINE TRANSPORTATION OF OIL AND LIQUID NATURAL GAS FROM THE ARCTIC ISLANDS TO SOUTHERN MARKETS

7.0003 STUDY OF FLOW-RELATED PROBLEMS IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF WESTERN CANADIAN COALS

7.0004 STUDY ON THE TRANSPORTATION, HANDLING AND STORAGE OF CRYOGENIC FUEL GASES

7.0005 THE SOCIAL IMPACT OF ALTERNATIVE ENERGY TRANSPORTATION MODES IN THE MACKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, N.W.T.

7.0006 STUDIES IN FREE AND FORCED CONVECTION HEAT TRANSFER UNDER ARCTIC ENVIRONMENT

7.0007 SIMULATION OF TRANSITORY WAVES ON CONTINUOUS HIGH TENSION ENERGY TRANSPORT LINES

7.0008 SLURRY PIPELINE RESEARCH PROJECT

7.0009 STUDY OF TERRAIN ALONG THE ALCAN PIPELINE ROUTE

7.0010 ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS OF OPTIMAL BUILDING INSULATION ON DISTRICT CENTRAL HEATING SYSTEMS

7.0011 ASSESSMENT OF MAXIMUM POTENTIAL INDUSTRIAL MARKET FOR DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS

7.0012 USE OF GAS TURBINES TO GENERATE ELECTRICITY & HEAT FOR DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS & VIABILITY OF DISTRICT HEATING FOR SMALL COMMUNITIES

7.0013 TERRAIN SENSITIVITY EVALUATION AND MAPPING, MACKENZIE VALLEY TRANSPORTATION CORRIDOR

7.0014 COAL IN OIL SLURRIES FOR LONG DISTANCE TRANSPORTATION

7.0015 OFF-PEAK LOAD CONTROL

7.0016 EFFECTS OF LIGHTNING ON THE TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

7.0017 CORROSION

7.0018 HYDRAULIC PROPERTIES OF COARSE PARTICLES OF METALLURGICAL COAL WHEN TRANSPORTED IN SLURRY FORM THROUGH PIPELINES OF VARIOUS DIAMETERS

7.0019 PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION OF SOLIDS IN SLURRY FORM

7.0020 THE FEASIBILITY OF USING GAS TURBINES IN DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS (ABBREV)

7.0021 STUDY ON THE NORTHERN GAS PIPELINE COST OVER-RUNS

7.0022 LONG DISTANCE ENERGY TRANSPORT BY TUNED ELECTRICAL LINES

7.0023 A STUDY OF THE INDUSTRIAL USE OF DISTRICT HEATING

7.0024 ELECTROMAGNETIC CURRENT TRANSFORMER FOR AC AND DC SYSTEM

7.0025 NATURAL GAS TRANSPORT

7.0026 ECONOMIC DIMENSIONING OF CENTRAL HEATING PLANTS

7.0027 SIMULATION MODEL FOR DETERMINING THE RATE OF CONSTRUCTION OF NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION NETWORKS IN DENMARK (ABBREV)

7.0028 ESTABLISHING LARGE CENTRAL HEATING PLANTS

7.0029 INVESTIGATION OF EXISTING UNDERGROUND HEAT SUPPLY NETWORKS

7.0030 INVESTIGATION OF UNDERGROUND SUPPLY NETWORKS

7.0031 STANDARDS OF RELIABILITY OF URBAN ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

7.0032 DOCUMENT AND PUBLICIZE THE TRANSPORT OF NUCLEAR FUEL

7.0033 USES OF LONG-DISTANCE HEAT IN POWER STATIONS

7.0034 INTERLACING OF POLYETHYLENE WITH REGARD TO THE APPLICATION FOR CABLE INSULATION

7.0035 UHV APPARATUS, TEST TRANSFORMERS FOR VERY HIGH VOLTAGES AND OUTPUTS

7.0036 ELECTRICAL STRENGTH OF POLYETHYLENE

7.0037 HIGH-POWER CABLE WITH INTERNAL WATER COOLING

7.0038 HIGH VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT TRANSMISSION AND AC-DC-CURRENT PRODUCTION (ABBREV)

7.0039 FOUNDATION STUDIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRICAL APPARATUS FOR ENERGY TRANSMISSION INSTALLATIONS WITH THE HIGHEST VOLTAGES

7.0040 INFLUENCE OF THE ENVIRONMENT ON THE RELIABILITY AND REGULATION OF ENERGY TRANSMISSION INSTALLATIONS

7.0041 BASIC INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE INSULATION OF GAS-FILLED PIPES, ESPECIALLY SF6, FOR HIGH TENSION TRANSMISSION OF ELECTRICAL ENERGY

7.0042 SUPERCONDUCTING CABLE FOR 3-PHASE CURRENT

7.0043 TEST SET-UPS FOR DEVELOPING H.V. CIRCUIT-BREAKERS FOR HIGH SHORT-CIRCUIT CAPACITIES

7.0044 OPTIMUM DESIGN OF TRANSPORT SYSTEMS, COMBINED WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TRANSPORT TECHNIQUES (ABBREV)

7.0045 TRANSMISSION OF STARTING CHARACTERISTICS

7.0046 TRACKLESS, DIESEL-OPERATED, SELF-DUMPING TRANSPORT SYSTEM (SHUTTLE CAR)

7.0047 AUTOMATIC LOCOMOTIVE TRANSPORT IN MAIN ROADWAYS AND BRANCHES

7.0048 POWER-FACTOR IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERGROUND POWER SUPPLY NETWORK

7.0049 10 KV SUPPLY FOR MEDIUM VOLTAGE NETWORK

7.0050 BATTERY-DRIVEN SUSPENSION MONORAIL LOCOMOTIVE

7.0051 DEVELOPMENT OF POWER LINES OF GREATER FLEXIBILITY FOR CUTTING MACHINERY

7.0052 SELECTIVE EARTH FAULT MONITORING IN THE INTERMEDIATE-VOLTAGE NETWORK

7.0053 RUHR REMOTE HEAT RAILS, DEMONSTRATION PLANT, DIVIDED CENTERS

7.0054 REMOTE HEATING IN THE RUHR, DEMONSTRATION CENTER, INTERMEDIATE CENTER SECTION

7.0055 LONG-DISTANCE HEAT RAIL RUHR - MIDDLE SECTION

7.0056 OVERALL STUDY ON THE POSSIBILITIES OF LONG-DISTANCE HEAT SUPPLY FROM HEATING POWER STATIONS IN THE FRG

7.0057 PROGRAM STUDY ‘HEAT DISPERSION’

7.0058 INVESTIGATION OF ELECTRON-ION CONDUCTIVITY AND THE MOBILITY OF CHARGE CARRIERS IN POLYETHYLENE

7.0059 INVESTIGATION OF THE INTERACTION BETWEEN POWER ELECTRONICS AND POWER GENERATING PLANTS

7.0060 DEVELOPMENT OF SEMICONDUCTOR CONVERTERS FOR SWITCHING AND REGULATING

7.0061 SF6-INSULATED CABLE WITH NON-PERMANENT CONNECTIONS

7.0062 UNCONVENTIONAL CIRCUITS FOR STATIC VOLTAGE TRANSFORMERS

7.0063 PROJECT STUDY ON LONG-DISTANCE HEAT SUPPLY FROM HEATING POWER STATIONS IN THE MANNHEIM-LUDWIGSHAFEN-HEIDELBERG AREA

7.0064 DISTRICT HEAT SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR THE TOWN OF INGOLDSTADT

7.0065 PHYSICS OF BREAKING ARCS - UNSTEADY PHENOMENA OF GAS BLAST

7.0066 SYSTEM STUDY ELECTRIC BULK POWER TRANSMISSION

7.0067 SF6 - ISOLATED DIRECT CURRENT SWITCHPOINT FOR HGUE STATIONS

7.0068 WATER-COOLED HIGH-POWER TRANSMISSION CABLES

7.0069 HIGH POWER ELECTRICAL TRANSMISSION (SYSTEM STUDY)

7.0070 SPARKOVER AND RECOVERY BEHAVIOR OF GAPS IN NON-MOVING SF6 GAS

7.0071 BULK POWER TRANSMISSION NETWORKS

7.0072 OPTIMIZATION OF SOLID PLASTIC INSULATIONS

7.0073 LONG DISTANCE HEAT RAIL SAAR - LONG DISTANCE HEAT SUPPLY OF THE CITY OF VOLKLINGEN

7.0074 STUDY OF THE LONG-DISTANCE HEAT-SUPPLY SYSTEM IN THE KOBLENZ-BONN-BAD GODESBERG-KOLN AREA

7.0075 PLANNING AND DESIGN WORK FOR DEMONSTRATING INTERCONNECTION NETWORKS FOR LONG DISTANCE HEAT SUPPLY IN THE OBERHAUSEN AREA

7.0076 HIGH VOLTAGE INSTRUMENTS, TEST TRANSFORMERS FOR VERY HIGH VOLTAGES AND POWER

7.0077 ENERGY TRANSPORT USING GAS OR LIQUIDS (H2, NH3, HOT WATER, ETC.)

7.0078 GAS (H2, NH3, ETC.) OR LIQUID TRANSPORT

7.0079 ENERGY TRANSMISSION

7.0080 1000 KV PROJECT

7.0081 CORONA EFFECT AND GROUND LEVEL GRADIENTS FOR OVERHEAD LINES OPERATING AT VOLTAGES BETWEEN 750 KV AND 1200 KV

7.0082 MECHANICAL AND THERMAL BEHAVIOUR OF CONDUCTORS AND FITTINGS FOR OVERHEAD LINES OPERATING AT VOLTAGES BETWEEN 750 KV AND 1200 KV

7.0083 INSULATION, PHENOMENOLOGY OF ELECTRIC DISCHARGES, DIELECTRIC TESTS FOR UHV SYSTEMS

7.0084 LIGHTNING WITHSTAND OF OVERHEAD LINES AND GROUNDING DEVICES OPERATING AT VOLTAGES BETWEEN 750 KV AND 1200 KV

7.0085 INTERNAL OVERVOLTAGES AND METHODS FOR THEIR CONTROL IN UHV SYSTEMS

7.0086 UHV EXPERIMENTAL LINE - DESIGN, TESTING AND CONSTRUCTION OF TOWERS

7.0087 DESIGNING, TESTING AND CONSTRUCTION OF A 1000-KV SUBSTATION MODULE

7.0088 CHARACTERISTICS OF THE FUTURE UHV SYSTEM AND ITS PROTECTION SYSTEM

7.0089 HYDROGEN AS AN ENERGY CARRIER

7.0090 RUPTURE OF GAS DISTRIBUTING PIPE LINES

7.0091 NONDESTRUCTIVE TESTING

7.0092 STUDIES OF TRANSFORMER PROBLEMS

7.0093 PROBLEMS OF ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION

7.0094 RESEARCH OF THE BEHAVIOUR OF SUBSOIL STEEL PIPELINES FOR TRANSPORT OF OIL, GAS OR WATER IN CROSSINGS WITH DIKES (RIVERS) & HIGHWAYS

7.0095 TRANSFER OF LOCALLY PRODUCED ENERGY TO THE PUBLIC MAINS

7.0096 TRANSPORT OF COALS BY MEANS OF CAPSULES THROUGH PIPELINES

7.0097 DEVELOPMENT OF TRANSPORT SYSTEMS FOR LIQUID OR GASEOUS FUELS FROM NATURAL SOURCE BY MEANS OF SHIPS

7.0098 HEATED ROADS - RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND QUALITY OF SERVICE

7.0099 ENERGY SUPPLY IN URBAN AREAS - A DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR HEATING ENERGY

7.0100 DEMONSTRATION AND FOLLOW-UP OF NEW HOT-WATER DISTRIBUTION TECHNOLOGY

7.0101 OSCILLATION PROBLEMS AND PUMP ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN SMALL DISTRICT HEATING NET WORKS

7.0102 TOM’S EFFECT IN DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS

7.0103 CRITERIA AND METHODS FOR THE LONG-TERM PLANNING OF TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Chapter 8: ENERGY UTILIZATION AND CONSERVATION

8.0001 ENERGY CONSUMPTION BY AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT

8.0002 ANALYSIS OF THE TRAVEL CHARACTERISTICS IN ALL CANADIAN CITIES (ABBREV)

8.0003 EXAMINATION OF THE ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF TWENTY MAJOR MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES

8.0004 ANALYSIS OF PRICE ELASTICITY OF TRANSPORTATION FUELS

8.0005 A FEASIBILITY STUDY ON WASTE HEAT EFFLUENT USES IN AQUACULTURE

8.0006 STUDY TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN CANADIAN AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY

8.0007 ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF ENERGY SAVING SYSTEMS

8.0008 REVIEW OF AERODYNAMICS OF RAIL TRANSIT VEHICLES PHASE I

8.0009 PROPULSION SYSTEM DESIGN RATIONALE

8.0010 FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSION CONTROL MEASUREMENTS

8.0011 RAIL VEHICLE POWER AND ENERGY CONSUMPTION STUDY

8.0012 FUEL ECONOMY DEVICE EVALUATION

8.0013 COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DRAG REDUCTION

8.0014 STUDY OF WESTERN CANADIAN ENERGY USE AND RESOURCES

8.0015 EXCITATION CONTROL FOR STABILITY / OPTIMAL LOAD FLOW

8.0016 DETERMINATION OF THE DIRECT ENERGY USE BY TRANSPORT IN THE ATLANTIC PROVINCES

8.0017 DEVELOPMENT OF A CONSERVER SOCIETY GAME TO SIMULATE TOTAL RESOURCE COSTS IN THE MARKETPLACE (ABBREV)

8.0018 STUDY COVERING THE INTENSIVE AGRICULTURE-FOOD PRODUCTION WITH THE GOAL OF CORRELATING ENERGY FACTORS AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

8.0019 DETERMINATION OF THE POWER REQUIREMENTS FOR PLOWING IN A VARIETY OF SOIL TYPES AND CONDITIONS

8.0020 CONTINUATION OF THE DETERMINATION OF POWER REQUIREMENTS FOR TILLAGE IN VARIOUS ONTARIO SOILS

8.0021 LINEAR INDUCTION MOTOR COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

8.0022 STUDY OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN CANADIAN AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY

8.0023 STUDY TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN CANADIAN AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY

8.0024 STUDY OF THE RELATIVE FUEL EFFICIENCIES OF AUTOMOBILES USING CATALYTIC CONVERTERS VERSUS AUTOMOBILES USING ‘LEAN BURN’ CARBURETION SYSTEMS

8.0025 DETERMINATION OF THE TOTAL ENERGY BUDGETS FOR FARMS IN WESTERN CANADA

8.0026 EXAMINATION OF THE ROLE OF WOOD PRODUCTS TECHNOLOGY IN LOW ENERGY HOUSING

8.0027 IMPROVEMENT OF ENERGY UTILIZATION IN CANADA, TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

8.0028 IMPROVEMENT OF ENERGY UTILIZATION IN CANADA - PROJECT III - A STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF PRICE AND AVAILABILITY EFFECTS

8.0029 IMPROVEMENT OF ENERGY UTILIZATION IN CANADA - PROJECT III - A STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF PRICE AND AVAILABILITY EFFECTS

8.0030 IMPROVEMENT OF ENERGY UTILIZATION IN CANADA - URBAN USE SECTOR

8.0031 THE ENFORCEABILITY OF PROPOSED CANADIAN SALES-WEIGHTED FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FOR AUTOMOBILES, FROM A TECHNICAL & FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW

8.0032 STUDY ON THE EVALUATION OF TRUCK AERODYNAMIC DRAG REDUCTION DEVICES

8.0033 DEVELOPMENT OF AN EFFICIENT, OIL-FIRED, WARM-AIR DOMESTIC HEATING SYSTEM

8.0034 FINE-PARTICLE BENEFICIATION OF ORES AND WASTE MATERIALS

8.0035 EFFLUENT TREATMENT AND SLIMES DISPOSAL

8.0036 OFF PEAK HEATING

8.0037 DEVELOPMENT OF A FUEL-EFFICIENCY METER FOR FARM TRACTORS

8.0038 TECHNICAL AND ADVISORY SERVICES FOR THE OFFICE OF ENERGY CONSERVATION ON THE ENERGY CONSERVATION PROGRAM

8.0039 RESEARCH AND THE COMPILATION OF A SERIES OF BOOKLETS ON ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0040 STUDY OF THE ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS OF OPTIMAL BUILDING INSULATION ON DISTRICT CENTRAL HEATING SYSTEMS

8.0041 PRODUCTION OF A BOOK FOR CANADIAN HOME BUILDERS ON WAYS TO IMPROVE BUILDING MATERIALS AND TECHNIQUES TO CONSERVE ENERGY

8.0042 DETERMINATION OF THE INDIRECT ENERGY USE BY CANADIAN TRANSPORT

8.0043 DETERMINATION OF NET ENERGY SAVINGS FROM SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT OPTIONS

8.0044 STUDY OF CURRENT AND COMPLETED WORK ON PERCEPTUAL, INSTITUTIONAL, AND TECHNOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0045 REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL, ENERGY AND RESOURCE IMPACTS OF ALTERING THE DURABILITY OF MAJOR CONSUMER APPLIANCES (ABBREV)

8.0046 DEVELOPMENT OF STUDY PROGRAMS CONCERNING THE TRANSPORTATION OF ENERGY AND THE REDUCTION OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION

8.0047 DEVELOP AND FORMULATE A COMPREHENSIVE LONG-TERM PROGRAM OF TRANSPORTATION-RELATED ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

8.0048 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF CRITERIA OF BUILDINGS WHICH WILL CONSERVE ENERGY AND REDUCE COST OF OPERATION

8.0049 HEAT CONTROLLED WINDOW GLASS

8.0050 ENERGY SAVING DRYING METHODS FOR GREEN FODDER AND THE LIKE

8.0051 ENERGY VALUE OF PRODUCTS AND ACTIVITIES IN THE DANISH COMMUNITY

8.0052 ENERGY UTILIZATION AT GYLLE

8.0053 MINIMIZING RESOURCES

8.0054 CHEAP HOUSE - STYLE OF BUILDING AND ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SYSTEMS

8.0055 LIGHTWEIGHT ACCUMULATOR

8.0056 LOW-ENERGY DWELLINGS

8.0057 HIGHLY INSULATED CONCRETE FACADES

8.0058 CLIMATIC CONDITIONS AND REFERENCE YEAR

8.0059 WINDOW DESIGNS THAT ARE OPTIMUM IN BOTH SUMMER AND WINTER WITH RESPECT TO HEAT ENGINEERING AND ILLUMINATION ENGINEERING CHARACTERISTICS

8.0060 AIR TIGHTNESS OF BUILDING STRUCTURES

8.0061 HOLLOW WALL INSULATION

8.0062 ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN TRANSPORTATION

8.0063 ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN TRANSPORTATION

8.0064 OPTIMIZING MANUFACTURING PROCESSES AT TIMES OF ENERGY AND RAW MATERIAL SHORTAGES

8.0065 SAVING OF ENERGY BY DRYING WOOD

8.0066 ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN A SPACE THAT IS HEATED BY DIFFERENT METHODS

8.0067 THERMALLY COMFORTABLE CLOTHING

8.0068 INFLUENCE OF THE WINDOW ON ENERGY CONSUMPTION FOR HEATING THE ROOM

8.0069 LOW ENERGY GREENHOUSE WITH MOBILE FIBER INSULATION

8.0070 TOTAL ENERGY SYSTEM FOR A GREENHOUSE

8.0071 HIGHLY INSULATED, LIGHT-WEIGHT, LOAD-BEARING SANDWICH STRUCTURES

8.0072 COMFORT CONTROL OF INDOOR CLIMATE

8.0073 MOISTURE AND HEAT TRANSPORT IN BUILDING STRUCTURES

8.0074 RECOVERY OF HEAT FROM ROTARY DRYING KILNS

8.0075 HEAT RECOVERY IN THE PLASTICS INDUSTRY

8.0076 ENERGY SAVING MEASURES IN THE USE OF COMPRESSED AIR

8.0077 AIR TIGHTNESS OF A BUILDING

8.0078 HEAT SAVING METHODS IN LAUNDRIES

8.0079 HUMIDITY-CONTROL AND HEAT-ENGINEERING CONDITIONS IN HIGHLY INSULATED ROOF AND WALL STRUCTURES (ABBREV)

8.0080 AIR TIGHTNESS OF PARTS OF BUILDINGS

8.0081 ENERGY SAVING BY CONTROLLING ARTIFICIAL LIGHTING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE VARIATION OF SUNLIGHT

8.0082 INFLUENCE OF ILLUMINATION ON THE HEAT BALANCE AND ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN A BUILDING

8.0083 ENERGY CONSUMPTION MODEL FOR THE TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

8.0084 MODEL COMMUNITY WITH NOVEL ENERGY AND HEATING SYSTEMS

8.0085 FUTURE ELECTRICAL ENERGY NEEDS AND ITS SUPPLY, ESPECIALLY WITH THE HELP OF NUCLEAR ENERGY

8.0086 THE CONURBATION OF BERLIN - ASCERTAIN THE POSSIBILITIES OF SAVING ENERGY AND SUBSTITUTING NUCLEAR ENERGY FOR FOSSIL FUELS

8.0087 CONCEPT OF ECONOMICAL USE AND SUPPLY OF ENERGY TO BE USED AS AN EXAMPLE IN CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW BUNDESTAG AND BUNDESRAT BUILDINGS

8.0088 ENERGY SAVINGS AT APERTURES IN BUILDINGS (CROSS SECTION REPORT)

8.0089 PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE WITH THERMAL INSULATION

8.0090 AGROTHERM

8.0091 INVESTIGATION OF THE ECONOMIC POSSIBILITIES OF A REDUCTION OF ENERGY INTENSITY IN HOUSEHOLD ELECTRIC APPLIANCES

8.0092 HEAT AND MASS TRANSFER DURING THE APPLICATION OF GAS PLASMA

8.0093 ENERGY COMPOUND INTEGRATED IN THE BRICK INDUSTRY TO BE APPLIED BETWEEN STOVE AND KILN

8.0094 THE APPLICATION OF NEW TECHNOLOGICAL SYSTEMS FOR THE HOME SIMILAR TO THE FROHNHOF TEST PROJECT IN KOENIGSWINTER

8.0095 INSTALLATION OF A HEAT-PUMP PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF HEAT AND WARM WATER FOR RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

8.0096 ENERGY CONSERVATION THROUGH RENOVATION OF OLD BUILDINGS

8.0097 ECONOMIC ENERGY USE IN BUILDING CONSTRUCTION

8.0098 DEVELOPMENT OF AN INDUSTRIAL PROCESS FOR THE PRODUCTION ON IN2O3 LAYERS FOR THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE K-VALUES OF INSULATING GLASS PANES

8.0099 ENERGY-CONSERVING BUILDING METHODS IN RESIDENTIAL AND URBAN CONSTRUCTION

8.0100 TEMPERATURE FIELD IN PLATE APPARATUS

8.0101 THE WINDOW AND ITS HEAT BALANCE DUE TO SOLAR RADIATION AND HEAT LOSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES (FHO 106)

8.0102 CORRELATION BETWEEN AIR PERMEABILITY OF JOINTS IN WINDOWS AND ROOM VENTILATION (FHO 110)

8.0103 EXTERNAL WALL INSULATION, RADIATOR ARRANGEMENT AND ROOM CLIMATE (FHO 109)

8.0104 IMPROVING THE MODE OF OPERATION OF HEAT PUMPS

8.0105 APPRAISAL OF THE PROPOSAL TO INSTALL A HEAT PUMP FOR HEATING AND HOT WATER CONVERSION IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

8.0106 BASIC INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE POSSIBILITIES OF SEWAGE UTILIZATION FOR HOUSEHOLD PURPOSES

8.0107 IMPROVED MATHEMATICAL TECHNIQUES FOR OPTIMIZING THERMAL BEHAVIOR OF TALL BUILDINGS BY USING MOBILE MEASUREMENT TECHNIQUES

8.0108 FUEL CONSERVATION IN CONVENTIONAL HOT WATER HEATING SYSTEMS BY GAS-OPERATED HEAT PUMPS

8.0109 SCHOOL AND SPORTING CENTER ALTENKUNSTADT

8.0110 USE OF HEAT PUMPS TO RAISE TEMPERATURES IN AN ECONOMICAL WAY AND FAVOURABLE TO THE ENVIRONMENT

8.0111 OPTIMIZATION OF REFRIGERATORS AND FREEZERS UNDER THE ASPECT OF ENERGY CONVERSION

8.0112 STUDY ON TECHNOLOGIES FOR SAVING ENERGY

8.0113 ROOM HEAT STORAGE PROCESSES

8.0114 INVESTIGATION OF THE OVERALL EFFICIENCY OF HEATING SYSTEMS

8.0115 FUEL CONSERVATIONS IN CONVENTIONAL HOT WATER HEATING SYSTEM BY GAS-OPERATED HEAT PUMPS

8.0116 INVESTIGATIONS FOR OPTIMIZING ENERGY SUPPLY TO DAIRIES

8.0117 CENTRAL HEAT RECOVERY FROM HOT WATER CONSUMPTION IN MULTI-FAMILY DWELLINGS

8.0118 UTILIZATION OF THE HEAT POTENTIAL OF THE ERFT RIVER

8.0119 FUTURE ELECTRICAL ENERGY NEEDS AND ITS SUPPLY, ESPECIALLY WITH THE HELP OF NUCLEAR ENERGY

8.0120 BASIC INVESTIGATION OF POSSIBILITIES OF USING WASTE HEAT IN HOUSEHOLDS

8.0121 NEW AMALGAM TECHNOLOGIES FOR IMPROVING THE LUMINOUS EFFICIENCY OF FLUORESCENT LAMPS

8.0122 HALOGEN METAL HIGH-PRESSURE DISCHARGING LAMPS OF LOW COLOR TEMPERATURE AND HIGH LUMINOUS EFFICIENCY BY MOLECULAR IRRADIATION

8.0123 AUTOMOBILES - ENERGY CONSUMPTION

8.0124 ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN PRIVATE CARS IN THE CITY (DEFINING CITY ‘CYCLE’)

8.0125 FUEL CONSUMPTION AND POLLUTION FOR DIFFERENT TRAFFIC SITUATIONS ON CITY FREEWAYS

8.0126 AUTO DRIVERS - RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN NOISE PRODUCTION AND FUEL CONSUMPTION

8.0127 MEASUREMENT OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION (ABBREV)

8.0128 USING LOW TEMPERATURE HEAT

8.0129 ENERGY STUDY OF AN INDUSTRIAL CHEMICAL PROCESS

8.0130 IN SITU STUDY OF INSULATION PROBLEMS

8.0131 SAVING ENERGY IN PRESENT HOUSING

8.0132 INCREASING HEAT ECONOMY BY WORKING ON CONTROL AND METERING EQUIPMENT

8.0133 THERMAL CALCULATIONS USING A COMPUTER

8.0134 COMPARING METHODS OF CALCULATING ANNUAL HEAT CONSUMPTION

8.0135 REDUCING LOSSES THROUGH VITREOUS WALLS

8.0136 EXCHANGERS AND HEAT PUMPS

8.0137 PROBLEMS CREATED BY SAVING ENERGY - DANGER IN CASE OF FIRE RESULTING FROM USING PLASTIC INSULATORS AND CASINGS

8.0138 HEATING FROM A DISTANCE - EFFECTS OF APPLYING NEW ENERGY REGULATIONS

8.0139 SPECIAL PROBLEMS OF HEATING INDIVIDUAL HOMES

8.0140 CHEMICAL OPERATIONS IN INDUSTRY

8.0141 ENERGY USED BY FRENCH INDUSTRY FOR FRAGMENTATION PROCESSES

8.0142 TURBOCHARGING THE S I ENGINE

8.0143 EFFICIENCY OF INDIVIDUAL SPACE HEATERS OPERATING AT PARTIAL POWER

8.0144 REGENERATING USED LUBRICATING OILS

8.0145 PERFECT A PROCEDURE FOR SEPARATING IN A MOLECULAR SIEVE IN THE CHROMOGRAPHIC STATE FOR ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0146 ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF AUTOMOBILES IN URBAN AREAS - DETERMINING URBAN CYCLES

8.0147 COMBUSTION

8.0148 INSULATING SELF-OPERATING LIGHT PANELS

8.0149 EFFECTIVE UTILIZATION OF URBAN AND HOUSING RESOURCES

8.0150 REGENERATION AND RECUPERATION OF HEAT IN HOUSES

8.0151 ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF HOUSEHOLD REFRIGERATION

8.0152 IMPROVEMENT OF HEATING APPLIANCES

8.0153 ENERGY CONSERVATION BY IMPROVING THE ACTIVITY OF ELECTRODES FOR THE ELECTROLYTIC PRODUCTION OF CHLORINE AND SODIUM HYDROXIDE

8.0154 INVESTIGATION OF COOLING WATER DISCHARGES - NON-BIOLOGICAL

8.0155 HEAT ECONOMY OF HOUSES

8.0156 ENERGY USE OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

8.0157 THE INFLUENCE OF THE WINDOWS ON THE HEAT LOSSES OF DWELLINGS

8.0158 INVESTIGATIONS ON THE ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN OFFICE BUILDINGS DEPENDING ON BUILDING DESIGN AND CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM

8.0159 MODEL STUDIES OF SPACE HEATING

8.0160 DIRECT HEATING OF OBJECTS BY BURNING GAS

8.0161 LOCAL HEATING FOR TOWNS TO BE BUILT (IN PLANNING)

8.0162 COMPUTER SIMULATION OF RECIPROCATING COMPRESSORS (LEADING TO BETTER VALVE DESIGN AND REDUCTION OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION)

8.0163 SIMULATION OF AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEMS

8.0164 ENERGY CONSERVATION IN FLASH DISTILLING OF SALT WATER

8.0165 ALTERNATE ENERGY SOURCES FOR AIRCRAFT PROPULSION

8.0166 INVESTIGATION OF THE UTILIZATION OF ALTERNATIVE FUELS FOR AUTOMOTIVE PURPOSES

8.0167 ENERGY, POLLUTION AND SHORTAGE ASPECTS CONCERNING THE MANUFACTURING OF BUILDING MATERIALS

8.0168 TECHNICAL (ARCHITECTURE, GEOGRAPHY, EQUIPMENT ETC.) DESIGN OF OPTIMAL PROTECTION (AGAINST CLIMATOLOGICAL IMPACT) OF HOUSES & OTHER BUILDINGS

8.0169 ENERGY, POLLUTION AND SHORTAGE ASPECTS CONCERNING THE MANUFACTURING AND THE USE OF BUILDING MATERIALS

8.0170 SAVING OF ENERGY & WATER & DECREASE OF POLLUTION IN THE MANUFACTURE & USE OF BUILDING MATERIALS FOR SHORT, MEDIUM & LONG TERM PLANNING

8.0171 USE OF BACKGROUND RADIATION FOR ENERGY PURPOSES

8.0172 ELECTRIC CAR FOR TOWN AND NON-RESIDENT TRAFFIC

8.0173 ELECTRONIC CONTROL OF ELECTRIC ENGINES

8.0174 LIGHT SOURCES

8.0175 TECHNOLOGICAL AND SOCIAL FORECASTING

8.0176 HIGH SPEED GROUND TRANSPORT (TRANSRAPID)

8.0177 URBAN TRANSPORT SYSTEM

8.0178 STUDY OF THE IMPACT OF NUCLEAR ENERGY ON THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

8.0179 RECYCLING OF POLYMERS

8.0180 ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0181 ENERGY

8.0182 KRUISEMUNTSTRAAT-PROJECT, APELDOORN (THE NETHERLANDS)

8.0183 PROJECT - VLAARDINGEN

8.0184 OPTIMIZING NATURAL GAS CONSUMPTION IN THE NETHERLANDS

8.0185 ENERGY CONSERVATION BY IMPROVING THE SURFACE PROPERTIES OF THE EQUIPMENT EMPLOYED FOR PRODUCTION OF CHLORINE AND SODIUM HYDROXIDE (ABBREV)

8.0186 ENERGY CONSERVATION PROJECT

8.0187 RECYCLING

8.0188 SYSTEMS FOR WARM WATER SUPPLY

8.0189 SAVING WATER AT HOME

8.0190 INFLUENCE OF NEW FUEL GASES ON APPLIANCES AND INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT

8.0191 CONSUMPTION OF RAW MATERIALS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF SEVERAL TYPES OF BUILDING MATERIALS

8.0192 SYNTHETIC MATERIALS AND CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

8.0193 INSPECTION METHOD FOR FILLED (INSULATION FOAM) CAVITY WALLS OF EXISTING HOUSES

8.0194 SERVICE SYSTEMS - SPACE HEATING, LIGHTING, VENTILATION AND AIR CONDITIONING FOR OFFICE BUILDINGS

8.0195 DAYLIGHT REQUIREMENTS OF DWELLINGS IN RELATION TO THE TREND OF REDUCING THE WINDOW SURFACE IN CONNECTION WITH ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0196 COLD-BRIDGES IN WELL-INSULATED DWELLINGS

8.0197 DEVELOPMENT OF REGULATIONS AND STANDARDIZATION REGARDING THE PRODUCTION OF DOUBLE WINDOWS FOR ENERGY CONSERVATION IN DWELLINGS

8.0198 DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTRUCTIONS AND COST ESTIMATING FOR SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVED THERMALLY INSULATED DWELLINGS

8.0199 STUDY OF FUEL CONSERVATION BY FILLING OF CAVITY WALLS AND/OR DOUBLE WINDOWS IN ALREADY EXISTING DWELLINGS, SUBSIDIZED BY THE GOVERNMENT

8.0200 DEVELOPMENT OF DWELLING-TYPES WITH LOW ENERGY CONSUMPTION FOR SPACE HEATING

8.0201 IMPROVING THE THERMAL INSULATION OF DWELLINGS, QUARTER BY QUARTER

8.0202 HEATING, VENTILATION AND THERMAL INSULATION OF HOUSES MADE IN SERIES-PRODUCTION

8.0203 STUDY OF THERMAL INSULATION, SOLAR ILLUMINATION AND VENTILATION OF DWELLINGS AS A BASIS FOR BUILDING REGULATIONS (ABBREV)

8.0204 DESK STUDY ON ENERGY CONSERVATION VERSUS PHYSICAL PLANNING - IN PLANNING

8.0205 IMPROVEMENT OF THERMAL INSULATION OF RENOVATION PROJECTS REGARDING HOUSES (INTERDISCIPLINARY PROJECT)

8.0206 DUROX & GROOSMAN PARTNERS CONCRETE

8.0207 DEVELOPMENT OF SYSTEMS TO USE LOW TEMPERATURE WASTE HEAT

8.0208 THE RELATION BETWEEN THE WEATHER CONDITIONS, THE BUILDING AND THE INSTALLATIONS IN THE BUILDING

8.0209 ENERGY CONSERVATION (SEQUEL PROJECT)

8.0210 DEVELOPMENT OF METHODOLOGY FOR THE DETERMINATION OF ENERGY INVESTED IN MATERIALS

8.0211 COMBINED ROAD/RAIL FREIGHT TRAFFIC

8.0212 ENERGY, MOISTURE AND CARBON DIOXIDE-EXCHANGE IN GREENHOUSES

8.0213 MEASUREMENT OF HEAT LOSS OF BAYS

8.0214 ENERGY IN AGRICULTURE - RESEARCH INTO THE POSSIBILITIES OF ECONOMICAL POWER-CONSUMPTION IN AGRICULTURE

8.0215 TRENDS IN ELECTRIC POWER CONSUMPTION IN AGRICULTURE

8.0216 ADDED ENERGY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

8.0217 SIMPLE COLUMN FOR CONTINUOUS FRACTIONAL CRYSTALLIZATION (AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO DISTILLING)

8.0218 THE INFLUENCE OF GEOMETRIC HIGHWAY DESIGN ON SOUTH AFRICAN PASSENGER VEHICLE OPERATING COSTS

8.0219 LIGHT-METAL TRAILER FOR TIMBER TRANSPORTS

8.0220 HEAT RECOVERY FROM WASTE WATER BY MEANS OF HEAT PUMP

8.0221 INSULATING AND SEALING CURTAIN

8.0222 DEVELOPMENT OF ENERGY SAVING WALLPAPER VT

8.0223 TESTING OIL-FIRED BOILERS FOR ONE-FAMILY HOUSES - OPERATING ECONOMY AND A GENERATION OF HOT WATER - EVALUATION OF SWEDISH STANDARD SIS 574201

8.0224 EVAPORATION COOLING

8.0225 INSULATING VENETIAN BLIND FIXED TO THE OUTSIDE FACE OF THE WINDOW FRAME

8.0226 HOT AIR DRYING OF FORAGE CROPS - STUDIES CONCERNING POSSIBILITIES OF IMPROVING ENERGY AND TOTAL ECONOMY

8.0227 THE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY HOUSE - PART I

8.0228 POWER CONTROL, THE HOUSE WITH IDEAL VALUES, AND HEATING COMFORT CONTROL

8.0229 INVESTIGATION CONCERNING RECOVERABLE METALS

8.0230 HEAT RECOVERY IN CYLINDER DRIERS

8.0231 DEVELOPMENT OF METHODS FOR TESTING HEAT ENERGY INDICATORS

8.0232 FUEL CONSERVATION WITH AIR TRANSPORTATION - A PRELIMINARY STUDY

8.0233 CHOICE OF THE FORM OF ENERGY FOR SPACE HEATING

8.0234 LOW-ENERGY VENTILATION SYSTEMS FOR WORKSHOPS BASED ON DISPLACEMENT FLOW

8.0235 VENTILATION REQUIREMENTS

8.0236 OUTDOOR CLIMATE

8.0237 ENERGY CONSERVATION IN BUILDINGS

8.0238 DAYLIGHT LABORATORY

8.0239 THE CLIMATE LABORATORY AT LUND

8.0240 URBAN AREA BUILDING TECHNOLOGY AND MUNICIPAL ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0241 LABORATORY FOR AIR FLOW ENGINEERING

8.0242 THE HUMAN LABORATORY

8.0243 DIFFERENT TYPES OF REGIONS, PERSONAL TRANSPORT AND CONSUMPTION OF ENERGY

8.0244 ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT OF ENERGY IN EXISTING FOOD SHOPS

8.0245 INVESTIGATION OF THE PROPERTIES OF VARIOUS WALL DESIGNS AND FLOOR STRUCTURES WITH SPECIAL REGARD TO THEIR ENERGY SAVING CHARACTERISTICS

8.0246 AN INVESTIGATION IN THE ENERGY CONSERVATION SECTOR - PROGRAM WORK

8.0247 ENERGY CONSERVATION BY MEANS OF HEAT RECOVERY IN VENTILATION PLANTS - FIELD STUDY

8.0248 APPLIED ENERGY-CONSERVATION AND RESOURCE-CONSERVATION IN A ONE-FAMILY HOUSE - IMPLEMENTATION PROBLEMS IN THE WORK AND DESIGN PROCESS

8.0249 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978-1981) SUBPROGRAM 04 - HEAT PUMPS SYSTEMS

8.0250 ENERGY USE IN FOOD PRODUCTION

8.0251 SYSTEMATIC INVESTIGATION OF THE ROOM TEMPERATURE IN EXISTING BUILDINGS

8.0252 THE USE OF ENERGY IN MULTI-FAMILY HOUSES - PROGRAM WORK

8.0253 THE USE OF LOW-VALUE HEAT FOR HEATING BY MEANS OF HEATED CEILINGS

8.0254 THE INFLUENCE OF HEAT SOURCES ON FLOW AND TEMPERATURE FIELDS IN VENTILATED PREMISES

8.0255 DRYING OF PULP FLAKES IN SUPERHEATED STEAM AND PRESSURE - ‘BACK-PRESSURE DRYING’, SYSTEM HEDSTROM

8.0256 ENERGY CONSERVATION - NOISE REDUCTION IN EXISTING BUILDINGS

8.0257 ENERGY CONSERVATION IN EXISTING BUILDINGS - THE EXTERNAL WALL AS A SOLAR COLLECTOR - HEAT IN AIR GAPS

8.0258 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978-1981) - ENERGY CONSERVATION & BUILDING PLANNING (ABBREV)

8.0259 THERMAL INSULATION OF PLASTIC HALLS - STAGE II

8.0260 EXPERIMENTAL DEVICE FOR PREHEATING AND COOLING VENTILATION AIR

8.0261 HEATED ROADS - RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN ENERGY CONSUMPTION, DEGREE OF SERVICE, DESIGN, CLIMATE HEATING STRATEGY

8.0262 EVALUATION OF TAXI-SYSTEM PERFORMANCE BY SIMULATION

8.0263 OPTIMUM DISPOSITION OF HEAT ENERGY WITHIN FOREST INDUSTRY PROCESSES

8.0264 OXYGEN BLEACHING

8.0265 RIDE-SHARING IN PRIVATE VEHICLES

8.0266 THE USE OF SUNSHADES FOR WINDOWS TO CONSERVE ENERGY PROCESSING OF MEASUREMENTS FROM THE CHALMERS FIELD STATION, FISKEBAC

8.0267 HEAT PUMP AND MULTIZONE PLANT IN LARGER SCHOOLS

8.0268 LOW-ENERGY ONE-FAMILY HOUSES

8.0269 METHOD FOR LOWERING THE ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF REDUCTION PROCESSES BY USE OF PLASMA TECHNIQUE

8.0270 ENERGY-SAVING SYSTEM FOR HEATING AND VENTILATION BY CIRCULATION OF AIR THROUGH NILCON BEAMS

8.0271 LOW-ENERGY AND LOW-RESOURCE CONSTRUCTIONS - A DEMONSTRATION OF A SYSTEMS SOLUTION

8.0272 STUDY OF HEAT LOSSES AT THE SANDNARP SCHOOL, HALMSTAD, AFTER INSTALLATION OF BREAKING SWITCHES IN WINDOWS

8.0273 EVALUATION OF CLASSROOM VENTILATION AT THE LOMBOLO SCHOOL IN KIRUNA

8.0274 ENERGY CONSERVING THERMAL INSULATION

8.0275 WIND SCREENS FOR GREENHOUSES

8.0276 INVESTIGATION PROGRAMME CONCERNING ENERGY ECONOMY IN GREENHOUSES

8.0277 PROGRAM WORK FOR SIMULATING AND CARRYING OUT MEASUREMENTS ON BUILDINGS WITH UNCONVENTIONAL ENERGY SYSTEMS

8.0278 LOW-ENERGY CONSTRUCTION

8.0279 METERING CENTRE FOR STUDIES INTO ENERGY

8.0280 LOW-ENERGY PROJECT FOR ONE-FAMILY HOUSES

8.0281 FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMPUTER PROGRAM CONCERNING ENERGY FOR ONE-FAMILY HOUSES

8.0282 RESEARCH INTO THERMAL CLIMATE

8.0283 LOW-ENERGY BUILDING

8.0284 INFORMATION AND ANALYSIS ACTIVITIES CONCERNING ENERGY RESEARCH AT THE DEPARTMENT OF BUILDING SCIENCE, LUND INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

8.0285 THE SOUTH BALTIC HOUSE - OPTIMUM USE OF WATER AND ENERGY IN A HOUSEHOLD

8.0286 ADDITIONAL INSULATION - THERMAL BRIDGES, MOISTURE, MOVEMENTS AND DURABILITY

8.0287 COOPERATION BETWEEN SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZE COMPANIES IN MATERIALS MANAGEMENT AND PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION

8.0288 PROGRAM FOR STUDING RESOURCE-CONSERVING MEASURES IN DWELLINGS - CONDITIONS AND HUMAN CONSEQUENCES

8.0289 USER ASPECTS ON LOW-RESOURCE CONSTRUCTION

8.0290 ENERGY ANALYSIS OF BUILDING MATERIAL TRANSPORTS

8.0291 A WAY OF DISTRIBUTING FUEL COSTS IN BLOCKS OF FLATS AND SIMILAR BUILDINGS - PROJECT PHASE 2

8.0292 A WAY OF DISTRIBUTING FUEL COSTS IN BLOCKS OF FLATS AND SIMILAR BUILDINGS

8.0293 THE SOUTH BALTIC HOUSE - URBAN BUILDING STUDIES

8.0294 ENERGY CONSERVATION IN AN EXISTING BUILDING - A CASE STUDY

8.0295 COMPUTER CONTROL OF CLIMATE PROCESSES

8.0296 THERMAL INSULATION CAPACITY AND IMPERMEABILITY TO WIND

8.0297 ENERGY CONSERVATION IN EXISTING MULTI-FAMILY HOUSES THROUGH BUILDING CONSTRUCTION MEASURES

8.0298 THE SOUTH BALTIC HOUSE - COORDINATION AND PROGRAM WORK THROUGH CARL-HUGO OLSSON

8.0299 CONCLUDING BLUE-FLAME BURNER TESTS

8.0300 PRELIMINARY PROJECTION OF TEST RIG WITH AIR HEAT EXCHANGER

8.0301 POTENTIAL ENERGY ECONOMY THROUGH THE APPLICATION OF MECHANICAL VAPOUR COMPRESSION FOR EVAPORATION AND DISTILLATION

8.0302 MEASURING ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN A LOW-ENERGY HOUSE

8.0303 A STUDY OF THE EFFECT OF VARIOUS CLEANING METHODS ON BOILER EFFICIENCY

8.0304 HEAT PUMP INSTALLATION IN THE SYDKRAFT DISTRICT OFFICE AT KARLSHAMN, HEAT PUMP INSTALLATION IN AN OFFICE BUILDING, & ENERGY MEASUREMENTS

8.0305 MEASUREMENTS OF THE EFFICIENCY OF HEAT PUMP SYSTEMS IN VARIOUS DETACHED HOUSES

8.0306 HEAT PUMP INSTALLATIONS IN TWO EXISTING HOUSES WITH CONVENTIONAL OIL-FIRED BOILERS AND WATER RADIATORS - AIR WATER SYSTEM

8.0307 MEASURING OF CRACKS AND SURFACE DEFECTS IN CONTINUOUS CASTING OF BILLETS, MEANS OF REDUCING ENERGY CONSUMPTION WHEN HEATING & ROLLING

8.0308 HEAT AND CLIMATE MEASUREMENTS IN FLATS - CRITICAL STUDY OF WHETHER INDIVIDUAL HEAT CONSUMPTION CAN BE MEASURED IN AN EQUITABLE MANNER

8.0309 MORE EFFECTIVE WET PRESSING IN THE PRODUCTION OF PULP AND PAPER

8.0310 HEATING SYSTEM FOR SAVING OF ENERGY AND COSTS

8.0311 ANALYSIS OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION AT A MINE (UDDEN)

8.0312 PYROLYSIS OF WASTE

8.0313 INVESTIGATION CONCERNING ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN STEEL AND METAL WORKS

8.0314 CHOICE OF HEATING SYSTEM - A PRELIMINARY STUDY

8.0315 GUIDELINES FOR CONTROLLING AIR VOLUMES IN VENTILATION PLANTS

8.0316 COSTS FOR ADJUSTING THE AIR FLOWS IN VENTILATION PLANTS

8.0317 DEVELOPMENT OF THERMAL FOIL

8.0318 EXPERIMENTS CONCERNING HEAT RECOVERY FROM A RESTAURANT KITCHEN

8.0319 EMA 333 - A SYSTEM FOR HEATING SMALL HOUSES

8.0320 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978–1981) SUBPROGRAM 01 - EXTERNAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS

8.0321 METHOD FOR EVALUATING ENERGY CONSERVING MEASURES IN BUILDINGS

8.0322 AN ATTEMPT AT SYSTEMATIC EXPERIENCE FEEDBACK IN CONJUNCTION WITH SEMINAR ACTIVITIES

8.0323 FOLLOWING UP AND REVISING ‘R&D PROGRAM CONCERNING MUNICIPAL ENERGY PLANNING AND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH PHYSICAL COMMUNAL PLANNING’

8.0324 AN INVENTORY OF ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES WHICH HAVE BEEN CARRIED OUT IN THE ENGINEERING INDUSTRY

8.0325 PROGRAM WORK FOR ENERGY RESEARCH CONCERNING BUILDING CONTRACTS

8.0326 BIOLOGICAL PULP

8.0327 OPTIMUM STRATEGY FOR ENERGY-ECONOMICAL DEFIBERING AND BEATING OF WOOD CHIPS AND PULP WITHIN FOREST INDUSTRY

8.0328 DEVELOPMENT OF CONTROL SYSTEMS FOR MORE EFFICIENT UTILIZATION OF ENERGY WITHIN THE PULP AND PAPER INDUSTRY

8.0329 ENERGY RESEARCH FOR SWEDISH FIBER BUILDING BOARD INDUSTRY

8.0330 DECREASE OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION WITH RESPECT TO MODIFIED BLEACHING SEQUENCES FOR CHEMICAL PULP

8.0331 THE FUNCTION AND SIGNIFICANCE OF THERMOSTATIC VALVES FOR ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN BLOCKS OF FLATS

8.0332 CONSUMPTION OF WATER IN FLATS WITH AND WITHOUT INDIVIDUAL HOT-WATER METERING

8.0333 THE FUNCTION AND SIGNIFICANCE OF THERMOSTATIC VALVES FOR ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN MULTI-FAMILY HOUSES, STAGE 2

8.0334 STUDY OF THE PREREQUISITES FOR INVESTIGATING THE EFFECTS OF THE STATE GRANT FOR ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

8.0335 LOW-TEMPERATURE SYSTEMS (70 DEGREES C − 50 DEGREES C) IN EXISTING BUILDINGS

8.0336 CONNECTION BETWEEN SOLIDIFICATION STRUCTURE, COLD-WORKING PROPERTY, AND FINAL PROPERTIES OF COPPER

8.0337 TRANSPORT STRUCTURE AND REGIONAL ORGANIZATION

8.0338 LOCATION OF LEAKS IN HEATING PIPES LAID IN CULVERTS

8.0339 PROGRAM INVESTIGATION, DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT PLAN FOR R AND D IN THE FIELD OF CLIMATIZATION PRINCIPLES FOR BUILDING SYSTEMS

8.0340 R&D PROGRAM STUDY - CLIMATE HYGIENE (FOLLOW-UP)

8.0341 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAMME 1978-1981) SUBPROGRAM 11 - CLIMATE REQUIREMENTS

8.0342 SEASONAL AND CLIMATIC VARIATIONS IN THE ENERGY CONSUMPTION OF INDUSTRY

8.0343 THE DEMAND FOR ENERGY FOR HEATING DWELLINGS

8.0344 ENERGY SAVING THROUGH IMPROVED DEWATERING IN PULP AND PAPER MANUFACTURE

8.0345 PROGRAM STUDY, PART 2 - PILOT HOUSE FOR COORDINATED R AND D CONCERNING LOW-ENERGY HOUSES

8.0346 ENERGY FORECAST STUDIES

8.0347 PREPARATORY WORK FOR A PILOT HOUSE PROJECT AT TABY

8.0348 THE AIRTIGHTNESS OF BUILDINGS

8.0349 AIRTIGHTNESS IN BUILDINGS

8.0350 THE ENERGY PROFILE OF BUILDING PRODUCTION

8.0351 ENERGY TECHNICAL PILOT STUDIES WITHIN THE WOOD, PAPER, AND PULP FIELD

8.0352 ENERGY-ECONOMICAL PULP PRODUCTION

8.0353 IMPROVEMENT OF THE EFFICIENCY OF REFRIGERATING MACHINES

8.0354 ENERGY SUPPLY OPTIONS IN A LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE - INDOOR COMFORT, STAGE 1 AND STAGE 2 (PART)

8.0355 THE INDUSTRIAL BUILDING STOCK AND ENERGY CONSUMPTION FOR CLIMATE CONDITIONING

8.0356 DESIGN OF ELECTRICAL PLANTS FROM THE ENERGY CONSERVATION POINT OF VIEW (CHARTING OUT R&D REQUIREMENTS)

8.0357 ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION CALCULATIONS - DIRECTIVES FOR CALCULATING ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN BUILDINGS

8.0358 SPECIAL PROCESSING OF THE IDLA REGISTERS, STAGE 1 - ENERGY ISSUES

8.0359 EFFECTS OF VARIOUS SYSTEMS FOR RATIONING OF FUELS USED IN TRANSPORTATION

8.0360 ECONOMIC CALCULATIONS FOR EVALUATING ENERGY CONSERVING MEASURES IN THE BUILDING SECTOR

8.0361 PILOT HOUSE FOR PRACTICAL TESTING OF ENERGY CONSERVING HEAT SYSTEMS

8.0362 HEAT PUMP PLANTS IN DWELLING HOUSES

8.0363 THE INFLUENCE OF HEAT PUMP APPLICATIONS ON POWER SYSTEM PLANNING AND OPERATION

8.0364 CEILING HEATING - A CRITICAL COMPARISON WITH OTHER SYSTEMS FOR HEATING PREMISES

8.0365 STEEL WORKS OF THE FUTURE - A STUDY ON ENERGY

8.0366 STEEL WORKS OF THE FUTURE - A STUDY OF ENERGY

8.0367 PILOT STUDY CONCERNING THE PROCESS ‘BAL’, AN ENERGY-ECONOMICAL GAS PURIFYING PROCESS WITH A WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATION

8.0368 ENERGY-SAVING WOOD CHIPS REFINING

8.0369 ENERGY RESEARCH AT THE SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE, ROYAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

8.0370 PROGRAM STUDY ON ECOLOGY HOUSES WITH PARTICULAR EMPHASIS ON ENERGY MATTERS

8.0371 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978-1981) SUBPROGRAM 12 - OTHER USER REQUIREMENTS

8.0372 SYNTHESIS OF COMPLEXING AGENTS FOR THE EXTRACTION OF METAL IONS

8.0373 BUILDING AND SERVICES MEASURES FOR ENERGY CONSERVATION IN OLD BUILDINGS

8.0374 MEASURING CENTRE FOR ENERGY RESEARCH - A STUDY

8.0375 POWER AND ENERGY REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIMATE CONDITIONING IN BUILDINGS

8.0376 ENERGY ANALYSIS APPLIED TO THE SWEDISH TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM

8.0377 INVENTORY OF R&D PROJECTS CONCERNING THE MEASUREMENT OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN PILOT HOUSES

8.0378 WORKING CLIMATES IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIGH AIR TEMPERATURES AND SIMULTANEOUS HIGH HEAT RADIATION - A LITERATURE STUDY

8.0379 INFORMATION

8.0380 ENERGY HANDBOOK I

8.0381 SOILING IN VENTILATION SYSTEMS

8.0382 TIGHTNESS TESTING OF VENTILATION EQUIPMENT AND SITE-ASSEMBLED AIR CONDITIONING

8.0383 CHANGES IN DUCT TIGHTNESS

8.0384 LONG-TERM PROGRAM LABORATORY PREMISES

8.0385 SOILING OF HEAT EXCHANGERS FOR RADIATORS AND VENTILATION AIR HEATERS

8.0386 RETURN AIR

8.0387 ENERGY ABSORPTION FROM WASTE WATER

8.0388 THE INFLUENCE OF ALPHA VALUES ON ENERGY REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIMATE CONDITIONING

8.0389 FENESTRATION WITH REGARD TO ENERGY CONSERVATION

8.0390 THERMAL TRANSMITTANCE IN INTERNAL WALLS

8.0391 SOURCE MATERIAL FOR PFE 78 (BASIC DOCUMENT FOR SWEDISH ENERGY R&D PROGRAM 1978–1981) SUBPROGRAM 02 - BUILDING & INTERNAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS

8.0392 DIRECTIONAL OPERATIVE TEMPERATURE

8.0393 USE OF STEAM JET PUMP FOR RECOVERING WASTE HEAT FROM DISTILLATION PROCESSES

8.0394 HEAT PUMPS FOR THE EXISTING HOUSING STOCK - OPERATIONAL STUDIES

8.0395 HEAT RECOVERY IN ONE-FAMILY HOUSES - ENERGY MEASUREMENT

8.0396 HEAT RECOVERY - METHOD AND INSTALLATION

8.0397 LOW-ENERGY ONE-FAMILY HOUSES - A PROGRAM STUDY FOR INFORMATION, NORRLAND (NORTHERN SWEDEN)

8.0398 MAPPING OUT ENERGY CONSUMING MEASURES IN CONJUNCTION WITH WINTER BUILDING

8.0399 CONTROL OF THE REFRIGERATION CYCLE IN GLASS-MAKING

8.0400 THERMO-TECHNICAL INVESTIGATION OF THE POSSIBILITIES TO TAKE ENERGY-ECONOMICAL MEASURES WITHIN MANUAL GLASS INDUSTRY

8.0401 BENEFITS TO BE OBTAINED FROM CAR SHARING

8.0402 OPERATING CHARACTERISTICS OF HEAVY GOODS VEHICLES

8.0403 FUEL CONSERVATION - PLANT SUPPORT

8.0404 IMPLICATIONS OF AN OIL RESOURCE SHORTAGE FOR URBAN PASSENGER TRANSPORT

8.0405 A STUDY OF OPPORTUNITIES TO INCREASE THE EFFICIENCY OF ENERGY CONVERSION AND CONSUMPTION

Chapter 9: ENERGY SYSTEMS AND OTHER ENERGY RESEARCH

9.0001 GROUP DYNAMICS AND INFORMATION TRANSMISSION IN THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT DEBATE

9.0002 VENEZUELAN FOREIGN POLICY

9.0003 MODELLING AND PERFORMANCE SIMULATION OF SINGLE AND COMPOSITE POWER SYSTEM ELEMENTS

9.0004 ENERGY SUPPLY AND DEMAND MODELS AND BASIC CHEMICAL ENGINEERING PROCESSES

9.0005 HIGH-POWER MOLECULAR LASERS

9.0006 CONTINUATION OF THE PREPARATION AND ANALYSIS OF OUTPUT/INPUT ENERGY RATIOS FOR FOOD PRODUCTS PRODUCED IN ONTARIO

9.0007 CANADA’S NUCLEAR ENERGY PROGRAMME

9.0008 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORK CONCERNING ELECTRODYNAMIC MAGNETIC LEVITATION - PHASE III

9.0009 CHARACTERIZATION OF IRON MINERALS BY MEANS OF A REACTOR WITH A CURRENT CROSS

9.0010 DEVELOPMENT OF A REPORT ON THE ASSESSMENT OF POWER PLANT SITING BY ENERGY DEMAND REGIONS

9.0011 DEVELOPMENT OF AN ENERGY SECTOR FOR THE CANADIAN DISAGGREGATED INTERDEPARTMENTAL ECONOMETRIC (CANDIDE) MODEL OF CANADIAN ECONOMY

9.0012 MINERAL AND ENERGY RESOURCE EVALUATION PROBABILISTIC METHODS

9.0013 COORDINATION AND MONITORING OF FEDERAL PROGRAMS

9.0014 GEOCHEMICAL DATA SYSTEMS

9.0015 IMPROVEMENT OF SYSTEM LOAD FACTORS

9.0016 SASKATCHEWAN ENERGY RESOURCES

9.0017 STUDY OF THE DYNAMICS OF ENERGY POLICY PLANNING AND THE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN CANADA

9.0018 SCENARIOS OF FUTURE RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES AND TO EXPLORE AND ANALYSE POLICIES AND STRATEGIES OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT (ABBREV)

9.0019 APPLICATION OF INPUT-OUTPUT TECHNIQUE TO THE ALLOCATION OF ENERGY RESOURCES

9.0020 ELECTRIC CAR COMPETITION

9.0021 ENERGY SOURCES FOR THE OEEC - PILOT PROJECT

9.0022 LONG-TERM PATTERNS OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE DANISH COMMUNITY UNDER VARIOUS CONDITIONS OF ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND SUPPLY

9.0023 DENMARK’S FUTURE ENERGY SUPPLY

9.0024 ATOMIC POWER ECONOMY

9.0025 SYSTEMS-DYNAMIC ANALYSIS OF DENMARK’S ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN THE NEXT FIFTY YEARS

9.0026 ANALYSIS OF COMMERCIAL POSSIBILITIES FOR INCREASED ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION BY COUNTER-PRESSURE

9.0027 ECONOMIC RESEARCH ON THE ABILITY OF THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT TO COMPETE UNDER DANISH CONDITIONS

9.0028 ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING AND ORGANIZATION - ELECTRICAL TRADES IN DENMARK

9.0029 SOCIO-ECONOMIC STUDY OF THE POLICY ASPECTS OF CHANGING FUELS IN THE UNITED STATES

9.0030 INTERNATIONAL MODEL

9.0031 COMPLETING A PROGRAM OF RAPID TRANSMISSION OF RESEARCH RESULTS

9.0032 A SUPER-RESONANT TEST AND EVALUATION DEVICE UTILIZING A PRELIMINARY AMPLIFIER MECHANISM

9.0033 USE OF OFFSHORE STATIONS TO PRODUCE ENERGY

9.0034 PROGRAM STUDY FOR FUTURE ENERGY SYSTEMS

9.0035 INVESTIGATION OF FREQUENCIES OF SEISMIC WAVES AT DIFFERENT TRAVEL TIMES

9.0036 DEVELOPMENT OF A THEORETICAL PHASE SEPARATION MODEL FOR WATER DISTILLATION AND COMPARISON OF THEORY WITH EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

9.0037 CREATION OF AWARENESS OF ENERGY

9.0038 ACCOMPANYING STUDIES TO THE GENERAL ENERGY RESEARCH PROGRAM

9.0039 AGF/ASA-PROGRAM STUDY - REGENERATIVE SOURCES OF POWER FOR THE ENERGY SUPPLY OF THE FUTURE

9.0040 PERFORMING THE ASSIGNMENTS IN THE SCOPE OF THE ENERGY RESEARCH PROGRAM 1974-1977

9.0041 PLANNING THE ADVANCEMENT OF BILATERAL COLLABORATION WITH OTHER COUNTRIES IN ORGANIZING SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT

9.0042 MICROBIAL, BIOCHEMICAL AND PHYTOPLANKTONICAL STUDIES ON THE DEGREE OF SELF-PURIFICATION IN RIVERS FOR THERMAL DISCHARGES

9.0043 AUTOMIZING AND EDP OF THE U.S. - IMPULSE TEST (RECONSTRUCTING ERRORS)

9.0044 THE POSSIBLE FUTURE POLITICAL ECONOMIC AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENTS WITH A VIEW TO USING ELECTRICAL ENERGY AND SATISFYING ITS NEEDS

9.0045 ESTIMATE OF THE RESULTS OF ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES OF ENERGY ECONOMICS USING DYNAMIC SIMULATION, IN COOPERATION WITH THE INTEREST GROUPS

9.0046 ISOLATED OPTICAL EVENTS IN SOLIDS COINCIDENT WITH NUCLEAR EVENTS

9.0047 X-RAY SCATTERING FROM THE DISTORTION FIELD OF DEFECTS - COMPTON SCATTERING

9.0048 NEUTRON SCATTERING FOR THE INVESTIGATION OF PHASE TRANSFORMATIONS AND DISTORTION FIELDS IN CRYSTALS

9.0049 PROGRAM STUDIES - ENERGY SUPPLY

9.0050 SPECIAL CONSTRUCTION-RELATED R&D PROGRAM FOR UTA-25

9.0051 PRICE OF ENERGY, LOCATIONS OF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND FOREIGN COMMERCE - EXPLORATORY STUDY

9.0052 NEW HYDRAULIC AND POUZZOLANIC BINDERS - CHEAPLY MADE

9.0053 CENTRALIZING AND PROCESSING INFORMATION

9.0054 SIMULATING, OPTIMIZING, AUTOMIZING, AND OPERATING SYSTEMS THAT ACCUMULATE HEAT AND PRODUCE STEAM

9.0055 URBAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

9.0056 URBAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

9.0057 ENERGY AND INTERNATIONAL LOCALITIES - PROSPECTIVE RELATIONS BETWEEN INDUSTRIALIZED COUNTRIES AND THE THIRD WORLD

9.0058 PROBLEMS CREATED BY HEAVY GASES IN INSULATORS

9.0059 ORGANIC ELECTROCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS

9.0060 PHOTOCHEMISTRY

9.0061 ELECTROSYNTHESIS

9.0062 ENERGY CRISIS AND PROSPECTIVE LIFESTYLES

9.0063 ECONOMIC STUDIES

9.0064 ANALYSIS OF THE MEDIUM OF THE NATIONAL PRESS REGARDING NUCLEAR PROBLEMS

9.0065 THE FUTURE ROLE OF CRITICAL NATURAL RESOURCES IN US/CANADA RELATIONS

9.0066 STRATEGICAL STUDIES CONCERNING THE DUTCH ENERGY POLICY

9.0067 INTERDISCIPLINARY ENERGY PROJECT (IEP)

9.0068 ANALYSIS AND ASSESSMENT OF BEHAVIOR OF WORLD MODELS

9.0069 ENERGY ANALYSIS

9.0070 NUCLEAR POWER AS A SOCIAL AND TECHNICAL PROBLEM IN AN ENERGY SUPPLY SYSTEM

9.0071 INTERACTIVE ENERGY MODEL FOR POLICY ANALYSIS AND PLANNING OF ENERGY SUPPLY AND DEMAND

9.0072 DEMAND AND SUPPLY OF NATURAL GAS IN THE FUTURE

9.0073 A PROJECT OF ROCRIN (ROTTERDAM’S ONDERZOEK CRISIS IN NEDERLAND) SOME CONSEQUENCES OF THE OIL CRISIS FOR THE DUTCH LABOR RELATIONS (ABBREV)

9.0074 ACTION OF PRESSURE GROUPS DURING THE THREE MONTHS OF ENERGY CRISIS IN THE NETHERLANDS (1973)

9.0075 COMPARISON OF INVESTMENT COSTS IN A NUCLEAR POWER BASED ECONOMY AND A CONVENTIONAL FUELS BASED ECONOMY IN WESTERN EUROPE

9.0076 SUPPLY OF INDIGENOUS CONVENTIONAL ENERGY AND THE IMPLICATIONS FOR POLITICAL RELATIONSHIP AND ENERGY POLICY PLANNING IN WESTERN EUROPE

9.0077 THE DUTCH MINISTRY FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS (IN TURBULENT ENVIRONMENTS)

9.0078 SYSTEM DYNAMICS ANALYSIS OF THE FEASIBILITY OF PROJECTED ENERGY AND MATERIAL FLOW IN THE NETHERLANDS

9.0079 ECONOMY OF MATERIALS IN THE NETHERLANDS IN THE FUTURE

9.0080 ENERGY SYSTEMS STUDIES

9.0081 EUROPEAN ENERGY POLICY

9.0082 GLOBAL ENERGY

9.0083 POLISH AND DUTCH ENERGY POLICIES - THE IMPACT OF EAST-WEST DETENTE AND THE PRESENT ENERGY CRISIS

9.0084 SYSTEM ANALYSIS OF ENERGY FACTORS

9.0085 WORLD DYNAMICS MODEL VALIDATION

9.0086 MEASURING BUS FOR INDOOR CLIMATE

9.0087 THE FUNCTION AND PHYSICAL STRUCTURE OF THE URBAN AREA

9.0088 SWEDEN’S FUTURE ENERGY USE AND ENERGY SUPPLY IN A HISTORICAL AND GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

9.0089 ENERGY-ORIENTED RESEARCH - OUTLINE PROGRAM

9.0090 TEROTECHNOLOGY

9.0091 LOW-RESOURCE CONSTRUCTION - A JOINT PROJECT IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE SOUTH BALTIC HOUSE (WATER AND WASTE HANDLING)

9.0092 INTERACTIVE USER-ORIENTED COMPUTER MODEL OF THE SWEDISH ENERGY SYSTEM

9.0093 COSTS OF ENERGY, TRANSPORT, EXTERNAL ORGANIZATION OF WORK, EXPLORATORY STUDIES OF CHANGES & ADAPTATION IN SWEDISH MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

9.0094 PROGRAM WORK FOR A COMPUTERIZED ENERGY INFORMATION PROJECT

9.0095 ENERGY FORECAST MODEL FOR SWEDEN - COMPUTER RUNS

9.0096 SUPPLEMENTATION OF PROGRAM STUDY ON ENERGY PLANNING AND PHYSICAL COMMUNITY PLANNING

9.0097 MODELS FOR OPTIMAL ENERGY PREPAREDNESS

9.0098 THE DISTRIBUTION OF POWER, THE MARKET STRUCTURE AND PRICING ON THE INTERNATIONAL OIL MARKET

9.0099 THE EFFECTS OF VARIOUS SYSTEMS OF ENERGY TAXATION

9.0100 ENERGY FLOW STUDY OF THE ISLAND OF GOTLAND

9.0101 THE INFLUENCE OF ENERGY PRICES ON THE ALLOCATION OF PRODUCTION AND INCOME AMONG NATIONS

9.0102 THE PRICE AND INCOME ELASTICITY OF THE HOUSEHOLDS’ DEMAND FOR ENERGY

9.0103 THE EFFECTS OF CHANGES IN THE STRUCTURE OF PRODUCTION ON EMPLOYMENT AND THE USE OF ENERGY

9.0104 EFFECTS ON EMPLOYMENT OF REDUCTIONS IN THE RATE OF GROWTH OF ENERGY USE

9.0105 MODIFIED WING TRAWL BOARD

9.0106 OPTIMIZATION MODEL FOR OVERALL MUNICIPAL ENERGY PLANNING

9.0107 ENERGY SYSTEM ANALYSIS - THE NEED OF SIMULATION - MEASUREMENT AND EVALUATION

9.0108 1976 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HEATING AND VENTILATION, ROYAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

9.0109 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS FOR THE STRUCTURAL ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS WHICH ARE RELEVANT TO THE ENERGY PROBLEM

