Sulphones in Organic Synthesis, Volume 10

@qu:The presentation is lucid, full documentation is provided... The book will be valuable as a reference source. @source:Aslib Book Guide @from:Richard Taylor @qu:This is a readable, well illustrated and well designed book with extensive references up to 1991... I have aleady found this to be an invaluable research source book and it would also form an excellent course book for a series of postgraduate lectures... As with previous titles Sulphones in Organic Synthesis is a must for the library and highly recommended for personal purchase. @source:Chemistry and Industry @from:M. Wills @qu:Chapter three describes the reactions of sulphonyl carbanions, which represent the cornerstone of sulphone chemistry. It is in the introduction to this chapter that the author's obviously extensive knowledge of sulphone chemistry is most critical. In this section all of the relevant reported work is elegantly disseminated in a concise account which amounts to a riveting piece of scientific analysis... In summary this is an excellent book, very well researched and comprehensive in scope, yet concise and easy to read. It also provides a good source of examples of mechanistic problems for post-graduate students, especially in the chapter on rearrangements! @source:Chemistry in Britain