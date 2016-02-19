Sulfur, Energy, and Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444415950, 9781483163468

Sulfur, Energy, and Environment

1st Edition

Authors: Beat Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483163468
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 460
Description

Sulfur, Energy, and Environment is a guide to the properties of sulfur; its three important compounds; and a review of the production, use, and recovery of sulfur in relation to energy production and environmental protection. After a brief introduction to the history of sulfur, the chemical properties of the element and some important compounds are reviewed, using common analytical methods.
Sulfur is a strategic chemical in many modern applications and may make headway into high-volume non-chemical uses as it is being modified according to our changing technology and needs. The sources of sulfur and where it frequently occurs is explained. This discussion is followed by citing reviews of the four most important cycles, that is, the global sulfur cycle, hydrosphere, atmospheric sulfur budget, and the anthropogenic sulfur cycle. Sulfur production methods, coal combustion chemistry, and flue gas desulfurization are then described. The many uses of sulfur are described, including in medicine, agriculture, chemical industry, and the plastic industry. However, throughout the production of sulfur, problems affecting the environment occur, so environmental control and legislation are also discussed. Finally, the trends of sulfur research, production, use and recovery, role of chemistry, and the future overall area where science, energy, chemistry, and the environment exist together are presented. Chemists and chemistry students, industrialists, and environmental planners will find this guide to sulfur helpful.
Lecturers in chemistry and researchers in the many fields of application of sulfur will likewise benefit from it.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: History

Chapter 3: Properties

A. Elemental Sulfur

1. Solid Elemental Sulfur

2. Solutions

3. Liquid

4. Sulfur Vapor

5. Sulfur Hydrosols and Colloids

6. Chemical Reactions of Elemental Sulfur

B. Hydrogen Sulfide, Polysulfides, and Sulfanes

1. Hydrogen Sulfide

2. Polysulfides and Sulfanes

3. Chlorosulfanes and Other Halosulfanes

4. Alkali Polysulfides

C. Sulfur Oxides and Oxyacids

1. SO3, Sulfur Trioxide

2. SO2, Sulfur Dioxide

3. Other Sulfur Oxides

4. Acids of Sulfur

D. Corrosion

Chapter 4: Analytical Chemistry

A. Quantitative Analysis of Total Sulfur

B. Qualitative Analysis

C. Sulfur Isotopes

D. Impurities in Elemental Sulfur

Chapter 5: Occurrence and Sources of Sulfur

A. Natural Deposits

B. Secondary Sources

Chapter 6: The Sulfur Cycles

A. The Global Sulfur Cycle

B. Hydrosphere

C. Atmospheric Sulfur Budget

D. The Anthropogenic Sulfur Cycle

Chapter 7: Sulfur Production

A. Production of Elemental Sulfur

1. Brimstone

2. Sulfur from Pyrite and Other Ores

3. Sulfur in Other Forms

B. By-Product Sulfur

1. From Sulfur Dioxide

2. From Hydrogen Sulfide; The Claus Process

Chapter 8: Recovery from Combustion Gases

A. Coal Combustion Chemistry

B. Abatement Methods

1. Coal Cleaning

2. Extraction from Fuel Gases

3. Sulfur Recovery During or After Combustion

4. Sulfur from Stack Gases

C. Abatement Chemistry

Chapter 9: Environmental Control and Legislation

A. Waste, Disposal, and Education

B. Air Pollution Legislation

Chapter 10: Medical Use and Health Effects

A. Elemental Sulfur

B. Hydrogen Sulfide

C. Sulfides

D. Thiosulfate

E. Polythionates

F. Sulfite

G. Sulfur Dioxide

Chapter 11 : Sulfur in Agriculture and Food

A. Sulfur in Agriculture

1. Sulfur as a Plant Nutrient

2. Sulfur in Soil

3. The Pedospheric Sulfur Cycle

4. Sulfur Demand

5. Sulfur Containing Fertilizers

6. Sulfur in Animal Feed

B. Sulfur as Fungicide and Insecticide

C. Sulfur in the Food Industry

Chapter12: Industrial Uses of Sulfur and Its Compounds

Chapter 13: Sulfur Polymers

A. Polymeric Elemental Sulfur

B. Inorganic Polymers

C. Organic Polymers

D. Polymer Mixtures and Blends

Chapter 14: Sulfur Containing Materials

A. Sulfur-Asphalt

B. Sulfur-Concrete

C. Sulfur Foam

D. Cardboard

E. Wood-Sulfur Products

F. Batteries

G. Sulfur Impregnated Ceramics

H. Application of Sulfur Compositions

Chapter 15: Future Trends

A. Sulfur, Energy, and Environment

B. Chemistry, Government, and Education

C. Conclusions

Appendix

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

