Sulfur, Energy, and Environment
1st Edition
Description
Sulfur, Energy, and Environment is a guide to the properties of sulfur; its three important compounds; and a review of the production, use, and recovery of sulfur in relation to energy production and environmental protection. After a brief introduction to the history of sulfur, the chemical properties of the element and some important compounds are reviewed, using common analytical methods.
Sulfur is a strategic chemical in many modern applications and may make headway into high-volume non-chemical uses as it is being modified according to our changing technology and needs. The sources of sulfur and where it frequently occurs is explained. This discussion is followed by citing reviews of the four most important cycles, that is, the global sulfur cycle, hydrosphere, atmospheric sulfur budget, and the anthropogenic sulfur cycle. Sulfur production methods, coal combustion chemistry, and flue gas desulfurization are then described. The many uses of sulfur are described, including in medicine, agriculture, chemical industry, and the plastic industry. However, throughout the production of sulfur, problems affecting the environment occur, so environmental control and legislation are also discussed. Finally, the trends of sulfur research, production, use and recovery, role of chemistry, and the future overall area where science, energy, chemistry, and the environment exist together are presented. Chemists and chemistry students, industrialists, and environmental planners will find this guide to sulfur helpful.
Lecturers in chemistry and researchers in the many fields of application of sulfur will likewise benefit from it.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: History
Chapter 3: Properties
A. Elemental Sulfur
1. Solid Elemental Sulfur
2. Solutions
3. Liquid
4. Sulfur Vapor
5. Sulfur Hydrosols and Colloids
6. Chemical Reactions of Elemental Sulfur
B. Hydrogen Sulfide, Polysulfides, and Sulfanes
1. Hydrogen Sulfide
2. Polysulfides and Sulfanes
3. Chlorosulfanes and Other Halosulfanes
4. Alkali Polysulfides
C. Sulfur Oxides and Oxyacids
1. SO3, Sulfur Trioxide
2. SO2, Sulfur Dioxide
3. Other Sulfur Oxides
4. Acids of Sulfur
D. Corrosion
Chapter 4: Analytical Chemistry
A. Quantitative Analysis of Total Sulfur
B. Qualitative Analysis
C. Sulfur Isotopes
D. Impurities in Elemental Sulfur
Chapter 5: Occurrence and Sources of Sulfur
A. Natural Deposits
B. Secondary Sources
Chapter 6: The Sulfur Cycles
A. The Global Sulfur Cycle
B. Hydrosphere
C. Atmospheric Sulfur Budget
D. The Anthropogenic Sulfur Cycle
Chapter 7: Sulfur Production
A. Production of Elemental Sulfur
1. Brimstone
2. Sulfur from Pyrite and Other Ores
3. Sulfur in Other Forms
B. By-Product Sulfur
1. From Sulfur Dioxide
2. From Hydrogen Sulfide; The Claus Process
Chapter 8: Recovery from Combustion Gases
A. Coal Combustion Chemistry
B. Abatement Methods
1. Coal Cleaning
2. Extraction from Fuel Gases
3. Sulfur Recovery During or After Combustion
4. Sulfur from Stack Gases
C. Abatement Chemistry
Chapter 9: Environmental Control and Legislation
A. Waste, Disposal, and Education
B. Air Pollution Legislation
Chapter 10: Medical Use and Health Effects
A. Elemental Sulfur
B. Hydrogen Sulfide
C. Sulfides
D. Thiosulfate
E. Polythionates
F. Sulfite
G. Sulfur Dioxide
Chapter 11 : Sulfur in Agriculture and Food
A. Sulfur in Agriculture
1. Sulfur as a Plant Nutrient
2. Sulfur in Soil
3. The Pedospheric Sulfur Cycle
4. Sulfur Demand
5. Sulfur Containing Fertilizers
6. Sulfur in Animal Feed
B. Sulfur as Fungicide and Insecticide
C. Sulfur in the Food Industry
Chapter12: Industrial Uses of Sulfur and Its Compounds
Chapter 13: Sulfur Polymers
A. Polymeric Elemental Sulfur
B. Inorganic Polymers
C. Organic Polymers
D. Polymer Mixtures and Blends
Chapter 14: Sulfur Containing Materials
A. Sulfur-Asphalt
B. Sulfur-Concrete
C. Sulfur Foam
D. Cardboard
E. Wood-Sulfur Products
F. Batteries
G. Sulfur Impregnated Ceramics
H. Application of Sulfur Compositions
Chapter 15: Future Trends
A. Sulfur, Energy, and Environment
B. Chemistry, Government, and Education
C. Conclusions
Appendix
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163468