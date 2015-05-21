Sugarcane
1st Edition
Agricultural Production, Bioenergy and Ethanol
Description
Sugarcane: Agricultural Production, Bioenergy and Ethanol explores this vital source for "green" biofuel from the breeding and care of the plant all the way through to its effective and efficient transformation into bioenergy.
The book explores sugarcane's 40 year history as a fuel for cars, along with its impressive leaps in production and productivity that have created a robust global market. In addition, new prospects for the future are discussed as promising applications in agroenergy, whether for biofuels or bioelectricity, or for bagasse pellets as an alternative to firewood for home heating purposes are explored.
Experts from around the world address these topics in this timely book as global warming continues to represent a major concern for both crop and green energy production.
Key Features
- Focuses on sugarcane production and processing for bioenergy
- Provides a holistic approach to sugarcane’s potential – from the successful growth and harvest of the plant to the end-use product
- Presents important information for "green energy" options
Readership
Scientists, academics and students in agronomy and in the sugarcane community
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Agricultural Planning
- Introduction
- 1.1 Planning
- 1.2 Final Remarks
- Bibliography
- Chapter 2. Physiology
- Introduction
- 2.1 Photosynthesis
- 2.2 Carbon Metabolism
- 2.3 Synthesis and Storage of Starch and Sucrose
- 2.4 Physiology of Development
- 2.5 Crop Ecophysiology
- 2.6 Flowering Aspects
- 2.7 Aspects of Maturation
- Bibliography
- Chapter 3. Planting
- Introduction
- 3.1 Planning
- 3.2 Soil Preparation
- 3.3 Planting
- Bibliography
- Chapter 4. Nutrition and Fertilization
- Introduction
- 4.1 Considerations on Fertilization
- 4.2 Sugarcane Mineral Nutrition
- 4.3 Soil Fertility Assessment
- 4.4 Chemical Management of the Soil
- 4.5 Final Considerations
- Bibliography
- Chapter 5. Management of Pests and Nematodes
- Introduction
- 5.1 Pests
- Chapter 6. Disease Management
- Introduction
- 6.1 Diseases Caused by Viruses
- 6.2 Bacterial Diseases
- 6.3 Diseases Caused by Fungi
- 6.4 Final Considerations
- Bibliography
- Chapter 7. Weed Management
- Introduction
- 7.1 Losses Caused by Weeds in the Sugarcane Crop
- 7.2 Integrated Weed Management (Concepts and Objectives)
- 7.3 Planting Seasons and Interference Periods
- 7.4 Weed Control Methods
- 7.5 Climatic Factors Which Influence the Activities of Herbicides
- 7.6 Weed Control in Green Cane
- 7.7 Tolerance of Sugarcane Varieties to Herbicides
- 7.8 Behavior of Herbicides in the Soil
- 7.9 Weed Resistance to Herbicides
- 7.10 Weed Tolerance to Herbicides in the Sugarcane Crop
- 7.11 Herbicide Application Technology in Sugarcane
- 7.12 Weed Management in Green Cane
- Bibliography
- Chapter 8. Irrigation Management
- Introduction
- 8.1 Most Used Irrigation Methods in the Sugarcane Crop
- 8.2 Irrigation Management
- 8.3 Irrigation Management Strategies
- Bibliography
- Chapter 9. Precision Agriculture and Remote Sensing
- Introduction
- 9.1 Data Acquisition in Precision Farming
- 9.2 Applications of Remote Sensing Imagery in Precision Agriculture
- 9.3 Mapping Spatial Variability in Precision Agriculture
- 9.4 Spatial Variability Maps
- Bibliography
- Chapter 10. Stalk Harvesting Systems
- Introduction
- 10.1 Types of Harvesting Systems
- 10.2 Cutters versus Harvesters
- 10.3 Factors Involved in the Selection and Operational Capacity of Harvesters
- 10.4 Loading Subsystems
- 10.5 Transportation Subsystems
- 10.6 Reception Subsystem
- Bibliography
- Chapter 11. Breeding Program and Cultivar Recommendations
- Introduction
- 11.1 Breeding Programs in Brazil
- 11.2 Strategies for the Breeding Program
- 11.3 Desirable Characteristics in Cultivars of Sugarcane
- 11.4 Management of Cultivars
- 11.5 Final Considerations
- Bibliography
- Chapter 12. Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
- Introduction
- 12.1 Molecular Bases of Biotechnology
- 12.2 Tissue Culture
- 12.3 Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics
- 12.4 Genetic Engineering and Genetically Modified Varieties
- Bibliography
- Chapter 13. Quality Control in the Sugar and Ethanol Industries
- Bibliography
- Chapter 14. The Sugar Production Process
- Introduction
- 14.1 Quality of the Raw Material
- 14.2 Treatment of the Sugarcane Juice
- 14.3 Project Design and Equipments
- 14.4 Operation of the Vacuum Pans
- Bibliography
- Chapter 15. Ethanol Fermentation
- 15.1 General Information Regarding Ethanol
- 15.2 The Ethanol Industry in Brazil
- 15.3 Historical Background of Ethanol Fermentation
- 15.4 Production Processes
- 15.5 Raw Materials
- 15.6 Agent Microorganisms in Ethanol Fermentation
- 15.7 Preparation and Adjustment of Musts
- 15.8 Conducting of the Fermentation Process
- 15.9 Physical and Chemical Factors Which Affect Performance for Ethanol Fermentation
- 15.10 Stages of Ethanol Fermentation
- 15.11 Control of Ethanol Fermentation
- Bibliography
- Chapter 16. Distillation
- Introduction
- 16.1 Principles of Distillation: Liquid–Vapor Equilibrium
- 16.2 Distillation Columns
- 16.3 Raw Materials
- 16.4 Ethanol: Uses and Classification
- 16.5 Industrial Production of Ethanol in Brazil
- Appendix 16.1 Specifications of Hydrous Ethanol for Export
- Appendix 16.2 Specifications of Neutral Hydrous Ethanol
- Bibliography
- Chapter 17. Industrial Waste Recovery
- Introduction
- 17.1 Bagasse and Straw Recovery
- 17.2 Yeast and Molasses Recovery
- 17.3 Filter Cake Recovery
- 17.4 Vinasse Recovery
- 17.5 Carbon Dioxide Recovery
- Bibliography
- Chapter 18. Sugarcane Bioenergy
- Introduction
- 18.1 Bioenergy, the Energy from Biomass
- 18.2 Sugarcane as a Source of Biomass
- 18.3 Sugarcane Breeding Program: Tradition and Future
- 18.4 Energy Cane: Potential and Collection
- 18.5 Introgression Programs
- 18.6 Energy Cane: Characteristics, Quality, and Utility Value
- Bibliography
- Chapter 19. Remuneration System of Sugarcane
- Introduction
- 19.1 Model Assignments of Self Management – Consecana
- 19.2 Quality Evaluation of the Raw Material
- 19.3 Determination of Technological Parameters of Sugarcane
- 19.4 Consecana System Calculations
- 19.5 Methodology Employed in the Final Price of Sugarcane
- 19.6 Conversion Factors
- 19.7 Methodology for Evaluation of Product Prices
- Bibliography
- Chapter 20. Theoretical Background of Sugarcane/Ethanol Analyses
- Introduction
- 20.1 Solutions
- 20.2 Densimetry
- 20.3 Refractometry
- 20.4 Polarimetry
- 20.5 Redox Titration
- Bibliography
- Suggested Websites
- Chapter 21. Managing Costs of Production and Processing
- Introduction
- 21.1 Important Concepts
- 21.2 Classification of Costs
- 21.3 Contribution Margin
- 21.4 Period Costs
- 21.5 Break Even Point
- 21.6 Costs as Strategy
- 21.7 Costing Systems
- 21.8 Cost–Based Decisions
- 21.9 Final Remarks
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025604
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022399
About the Editor
Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos is an adjust professor in the State University of Rio Grande do Sul, a coordinator of the Research Group CESBIO, and an advisor in several post-graduate programs in Brazil and abroad. His is an expert in the areas of engineering, agricultural production systems, biomass, and agricultural biochemistry. He completed his post-doctorate in bioenergy at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology at the University of Libson and his post-doctorate in agricultural biochemistry at the Federal University of Viçosa. Dr. Santos is a part of the editorial board of the Brazilian Journal of Biomass and Energy and of the Journal of Technological Studies in Engineering and has published award-winning articles in several scientific journals and periodicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande Do Sul, Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Aluízio Borém
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Fitotecnia, Universidade Federal de Vicosa, Brazil
Celso Caldas
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Analitica LTDA, Maceio, AL, Brazil