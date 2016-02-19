Sugarcane Improvement Through Breeding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444427694, 9781483289984

Sugarcane Improvement Through Breeding, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: D.J Heinz
eBook ISBN: 9781483289984
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. 2. Evolution and Taxonomy. 3. Morphology and Anatomy. 4. Germplasm Collection, Maintenance, and Use. 5. Cytogenetics. 6. Genetics of Sugarcane. 7. Flowering and Flower Synchronization. 8. Hybridization Procedures. 9. Tissue Culture and Biotechnology. 10. Seed Handling, Germination, and Seedling Propagation. 11. Selection Methods, Criteria, and Indices. 12. Breeding for Disease Resistance. 13. Breeding for Stress Tolerance. 14. Data Information, Storage, and Retrieval. 15. New Varieties. Index.

Description

This book is a comprehensive survey of breeding principles and practices employed by sugarcane growers and researchers throughout the world. Included within its scope are important genera and species concepts, morphological information, clarification of certain generic names, a description of germplasm collection and utilization, discussion of the complex issues involved in genetic manipulation, and a summary of sugarcane improvement through breeding over the past century.

The book is compiled so that information proceeds from the general to the specific. Basic concepts of evolution, taxonomy, morphology, and anatomy form the groundwork for information regarding germplasm collection, cyto-genetics, genetics, and flowering. Methods of practical application are presented in the ensuing chapters, which deal with hybridization, tissue culture, seed handling, selection criteria, and breeding for tolerance. Figures, tables, and photographs accompany text where appropriate. All key words are indexed and extensive bibliographies follow each chapter.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289984

