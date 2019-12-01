Sugarcane Biorefinery, Technology and Perspectives
1st Edition
Description
Sugarcane Biorefinery, Technology and Perspectives provides the reader with a current view of the global scenario of sugarcane biorefinery, launching a new expectation on this important crop from a chemical, energy and sustainability point-of-view. The book explores the existing biorefinery platforms that can be used to convert sugarcane to new high value added products. It also addresses one of today's most controversial issues involving energy cane, in addition to the dilemma "sugar cane vs. food vs. the environment", adding even more value in a culture that is already a symbol of case study around the world.
Focusing on the chemical composition of sugarcane, and the production and processes that optimize it for either agricultural or energy use, the book is designed to provide practical insights for current application and inspire the further exploration of options for balancing food and fuel demands.
Key Features
- Presents the productive chain of sugarcane and its implications on food production and the environment
- Includes discussions on the evolution of the sustainable development of the sugar-energy sector
- Contextualizes and premises for the technological road mapping of energy-cane
- Provides information on new technologies in the sugar-energy sector
Readership
Researchers, undergraduate and graduate students, professionals from the sugarcane and chemical industry, as well as people interested in the subject of sugarcane biorefinery
Table of Contents
1. Sugarcane world scenario
2. Sugarcane: Food Production, Energy and Environment
3. Sustainability of sugarcane for energy purpose
4. Sugarcane: Biorefinery, Technology and Perspectives
5. Energy Cane Breeding
6. Chemical and energy potential of sugarcane
7. Chemical platform of sugarcane
8. Biochemical platform of sugarcane
9. Thermochemical platform of sugarcane
10. Sugarcane for Renewable Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142363
About the Editor
Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos is an adjust professor in the State University of Rio Grande do Sul, a coordinator of the Research Group CESBIO, and an advisor in several post-graduate programs in Brazil and abroad. His is an expert in the areas of engineering, agricultural production systems, biomass, and agricultural biochemistry. He completed his post-doctorate in bioenergy at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology at the University of Libson and his post-doctorate in agricultural biochemistry at the Federal University of Viçosa. Dr. Santos is a part of the editorial board of the Brazilian Journal of Biomass and Energy and of the Journal of Technological Studies in Engineering and has published award-winning articles in several scientific journals and periodicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande Do Sul, Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Sarita Rabelo
Sarita Cândida Rabelo is an assistant professor at the College of Agricultural Sciences at São Paulo State University (UNESP), Botucatu Campus, Brazil. She holds a M.Sc. (2007) and PhD (2010) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Campinas (UNICAMP), Brazil, with a sandwich PhD period at National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA), France. She conducted her postdoctoral research at Lund University, Sweden. She was a researcher (2010-2018) and coordinator of the Process Division (2016-2018) at the Brazilian Bioethanol Science and Technology Laboratory (CTBE/CNPEM), Brazil. Her research focuses on the studies of lignocellulosic biomass processing to production of biofuels and high value-added renewable chemicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Agricultural Sciences, São Paulo State University (UNESP), Botucatu Campus, Botucatu, SP, Brazil
Mario De Matos
Mario de Matos has over 40 years of experience as an agriculturist involved in low- and high-input agricultural development systems worldwide. He has researched in over 40 countries with specialists of private consulting firms such as Africa Global Schaffer and with public international institutions including USAID, EU, and IFDC. His experience includes the sugar industry by-products, crop processing added value, agroforestry development, and Out Growers Cooperatives and Associations developments in a multitude of social, technical, and cultural environments. Dr. de Matos received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences in 1975 from Escola Superior Agraria, at Vila Pery, Mozambique and is a member of the American Society of Sugar Cane Technologists – Louisiana Division, Australian Institute of Agricultural Sciences, South African Sugar Technologists Association, Associação Portuguesa de Ciências Agrárias, Sociedade de Geografia de Lisboa, and Soils Sciences Society of Nigeria. He was awarded the Portuguese Diaspora Diploma in 2009
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate, Schaffer / Africaglobal
Paulo Eichler
Paolo Eichler is a consultant for biorefinery, bioenergy, and residue treatment projects and is completing a PhD in materials engineering and technology at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul. He has participated in several interchange programs including researching at the Centre for Plant and Water Science at Central Queensland University and the Science Without Borders program at the University of Hull. He is a member of the Center for Studies in Biorefinery (CESBIO) and an ad hoc reviewer of journals and scientific projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil