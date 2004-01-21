Sudden Death in Childhood
1st Edition
Support for the Bereaved Family
The death of a child is an extremely sensitive issue -- one that requires nurses and other health professionals to be confident in helping families cope with loss and bereavement. This insightful text provides techniques and skills for supporting family members, listening, and offering appropriate assistance.
Introduction
Loss as part of family life
What is bereavement?
The grief of parents
The grief of children
The grief of grandparents
How can we help bevereaved families?
How can health professionals help bereaved families in hospital?
How can professionals help bereaved families in the community?
Support for ourselves
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 21st January 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037641
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656467
About the Author
Ann Dent
Affiliations and Expertise
Honourary Research Fellow, Bristol University, UK
Alison Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Postgraduate Programme Leader, School of Nursing, Otago Polytechnic, Dunedin, New Zealand.