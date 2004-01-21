Sudden Death in Childhood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656467, 9780702037641

Sudden Death in Childhood

1st Edition

Support for the Bereaved Family

Authors: Ann Dent Alison Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780702037641
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656467
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st January 2004
Page Count: 268
Description

The death of a child is an extremely sensitive issue -- one that requires nurses and other health professionals to be confident in helping families cope with loss and bereavement. This insightful text provides techniques and skills for supporting family members, listening, and offering appropriate assistance.

Table of Contents

Introduction
Loss as part of family life
What is bereavement?
The grief of parents
The grief of children
The grief of grandparents
How can we help bevereaved families?
How can health professionals help bereaved families in hospital?
How can professionals help bereaved families in the community?
Support for ourselves

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702037641
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656467

About the Author

Ann Dent

Affiliations and Expertise

Honourary Research Fellow, Bristol University, UK

Alison Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Postgraduate Programme Leader, School of Nursing, Otago Polytechnic, Dunedin, New Zealand.

