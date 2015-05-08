Sucker-Rod Pumping Handbook
1st Edition
Production Engineering Fundamentals and Long-Stroke Rod Pumping
Description
Sucker-Rod Pumping Handbook presents the latest information on the most common form of production enhancement in today’s oil industry, making up roughly two-thirds of the producing oilwell operations in the world. The book begins with an introduction to the main features of sucker rod pumping and an explanation and comparison of lift methods. It goes on to provide the technical and practical knowledge needed to introduce the new and practicing production engineer and operator to the equipment, technology, and applications required to maintain optimum operating conditions. Sucker-Rod Pumping Handbook is a must-have manual that ensures operators understand the design, components, and operation of sucker rod pump systems, learn the functions of the systems, apply the fundamental production engineering theories and calculations, and accomplish maximum system efficiency by avoiding the typical pitfalls that lead to fatigue and failure.
Key Features
- Covers basic equipment, techniques, and codes to follow in a comprehensive and easy-to-understand format
- Helps users grasp common handling problems that lead to failures
- Provides analysis of sucker rod pump installations, including well testing, dynamometer surveys, and modern interpretation methods
- Aids operators in understanding and applying fundamental production theories and calculations of operational parameters
Readership
Production engineers; Production Operators; Pump Engineers; Plant Operators; Equipment Maintenance Engineers; Artificial Lift Managers; Directors and Advisors; Petroleum Engineering Professors; Petroleum Engineering Students; Mechanical Engineers; Mechanical Engineering Students and Professors
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Sucker-Rod Pumping
- 1.1. Artificial Lift Methods
- 1.2. Comparison of Lift Methods
- 1.3. Main Features of Sucker-Rod Pumping
- Chapter 2. A Review of Production Engineering Fundamentals
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Properties of Oilfield Fluids
- 2.3. Basic Hydraulics
- 2.4. Inflow Performance of Oil Wells
- 2.5. The Basics of Nodal Analysis
- Chapter 3. Sucker-Rod Pumping System Components and Their Operation
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Subsurface Pumps
- 3.3. Tubing Anchors
- 3.4. Downhole Gas Separators (Gas Anchors)
- 3.5. The Sucker-Rod String
- 3.6. Wellhead Equipment
- 3.7. Pumping Units
- 3.8. Gear Reducers
- 3.9. V-belt Drives
- 3.10. Prime Movers
- Chapter 4. Calculation of Operational Parameters
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Early Calculation Models
- 4.3. The API RP 11L Method
- 4.4. Simulation of the Rod String's Behavior
- 4.5. Production Rate Calculations
- 4.6. Torsional Load Calculations
- 4.7. Power Requirements of Sucker-Rod Pumping
- Chapter 5. The Design of the Pumping System
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Pumping Mode Selection
- 5.3. Matching Pumping Rate to Well Inflow
- Chapter 6. The Analysis of Sucker-Rod Pumping Installations
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Well Testing
- 6.3. Dynamometer Surveys
- 6.4. Interpretation of Dynamometer Cards
- Chapter 7. Long-Stroke Sucker-Rod Pumping
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Early Models
- 7.3. The Rotaflex Pumping Unit
- 7.4. The DynaPump Unit
- 7.5. Conclusions
- Appendix A. Static Gas Pressure Gradient Chart
- Appendix B. API Geometry Dimensions of Conventional Pumping Units
- Appendix C. API Geometry Dimensions of Air Balanced Pumping Units
- Appendix D. API Geometry Dimensions of Mark II Pumping Units
- Appendix E. API Geometry Dimensions of Reverse Mark Pumping Units
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 598
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 8th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124172043
About the Author
Gabor Takacs
Gabor Takacs is a professor and was head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at the University of Miskolc, Hungary from 1995 to 2012. He has more than 35 years of teaching and consulting experience in the production engineering field. He was acting director of the Petroleum Engineering program at The Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 2007 to 2010, and taught at Texas Tech University from 1988 to 1989. He is also currently a technical editor for an oil and gas journal, and received the Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer award for 1995-96. Gabor regularly teaches short courses internationally and is a well-known consultant and instructor on production engineering and artificial lift topics. Gabor earned an MS and PhD degree in petroleum engineering, both from the University of Miskolc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Petroleum Engineering Department, University of Miskolc, Hungary
Reviews
"Dr. Gabor Takacs has done it again and in much better fashion. This book is well-worthy and much improved successor to the author’s previous volume on sucker rod pumping. Size of the book, almost 600 pages, may appear daunting, however, the right balance of academic and practical discussions in this book makes it equally accessible to university students, practicing engineers, and field personnel. The language, illustrations and examples are useful to experienced practitioner while easy to follow for a casual observer of this important artificial lift form. The book starts with basics on petroleum production engineering and after detailed coverage on equipment and components; it focuses on design workflows from empirical to API through wave equation based approaches. Next the book covers well analysis techniques that help answer question like how do I get most out of the system that I have now without significant CAPEX/OPEX inputs. I would have preferred more coverage on application challenges like severely dog-legged and/or horizontal wells, solids and gas handling, and rapidly changing production environment. In the closing, the book covers the long stroke pumping application for optimal production in challenging conditions like gassy, deep and relatively higher volume wells. I highly recommend this book." -- Anonymous