Sucker-Rod Pumping Handbook

"Dr. Gabor Takacs has done it again and in much better fashion. This book is well-worthy and much improved successor to the author’s previous volume on sucker rod pumping. Size of the book, almost 600 pages, may appear daunting, however, the right balance of academic and practical discussions in this book makes it equally accessible to university students, practicing engineers, and field personnel. The language, illustrations and examples are useful to experienced practitioner while easy to follow for a casual observer of this important artificial lift form. The book starts with basics on petroleum production engineering and after detailed coverage on equipment and components; it focuses on design workflows from empirical to API through wave equation based approaches. Next the book covers well analysis techniques that help answer question like how do I get most out of the system that I have now without significant CAPEX/OPEX inputs. I would have preferred more coverage on application challenges like severely dog-legged and/or horizontal wells, solids and gas handling, and rapidly changing production environment. In the closing, the book covers the long stroke pumping application for optimal production in challenging conditions like gassy, deep and relatively higher volume wells. I highly recommend this book." -- Anonymous