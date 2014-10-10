Successful Private Practice in Neuropsychology and Neuro-Rehabilitation

"This book is a highly readable, honest and comprehensive appraisal of institutional-based practice vs. private practice for clinical neuropsychologists. It is packed with practical information by someone with extensive experience in both settings who has gathered everything necessary to succeed. Dr. Pepping’s wisdom and humanity ensure that neuropsychologists (and their patients, colleagues and families) will benefit from her recipe for a happy, productive and balanced professional life. This is a must read for early career neuropsychologists but offers neuropsychologists at any stage of their career a blueprint for making the most of their individual talents and interests in a demanding and evolving profession." --Anne Newman, Ph.D., ABPP

"Like the 1st Edition, the 2nd Edition of "Successful Private Practice in Neuropsychology: A Scientist-Practitioner Model" by Mary Pepping focuses upon neuropsychology in the private practice setting. However, its expanded focus on institutional work and neuro-rehabilitation domains makes it worthwhile reading for neuropsychologists who practice in a number of different work settings. Graduate students, early-career professionals, and clinician-scientists who have worked as neuropsychologists for many, many years will find useful information in this text which will help them to maintain a high-level of assessment and treatment skills. With some of Dr. Pepping’s valuable insights arising from her years of experience working in private practice and institutional settings, the reader can work toward becoming "a good enough" neuropsychologist and find that a sufficiently meaningful, satisfying, and renumerative goal. Indeed, like no other text which I have read, this book can assist in helping one in their efforts to achieve a healthy balance between one’s career and other important aspects of their life." --Robert L. Heilbronner, Ph.D., ABPP-CN