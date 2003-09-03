Successful Private Practice in Neuropsychology and Neuro-Rehabilitation
1st Edition
A Scientist-Practitioner Model
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. The Challenge of Private Practice in Neuropsychology. Other Potential Indignities. The Good News. Getting Started: Practical, Preliminary Questions. A Practical Guide for Opening Your Business. Marketing and Other Matters. Creative Approaches to Financial Issues. Medical-Legal Work. Consultation and Supervision Practice. Psychometric Concerns. Nuts and Bolts of Your Evaluation Practice. Therapy Practices for Neuropsychologists. How to Design and Impliment a Cognitive Group. Research as a Daily Reality. Summary.
Description
At last, a hands-on guide for neuropsychologists who want to explore, establish or expand their own private practice. Do you dream about the freedom of your own office and schedule, but worry about the financial viability of self-employment? Are you weary of the dictates of managed care, but find it hard to see other alternatives? Would you like to vary your practice, but aren't quite sure what else you would like to do, or how to get started? Are you concerned about the potential isolation in a private practice, or how to maintain your teaching and research involvement while still paying the rent? For these and many other important questions, this up-to-date volume can be your step-by-step guide for creating an enjoyable, flexible and equitably paid mix of evaluation, teaching, research, and/or treatment activities.
Learn how to find and deliver the following:
Key Features
- Provides a crash course in business management for therapists
- Includes examples, worksheets, business forms, and exercises
- Suitable for newly licensed therapists and seasoned professionals
Readership
Neuropsychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 3rd September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518138
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125517553
Reviews
"...this book is helpful to all who want to explore or establish a private practice... I recommend this book as a comprehensive starting point for neuropsychologists who wish to examine the wide range of issues involved in establishing and maintaining an independent clinical practice." -JOURNAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIETY "It should be thought provoking and instructive to anyone who reads it from the person embarking on the thought of practice to those who are seasonded practitioners looking for new ideas... it is an ideal first guide. The reader needs to absorb it, much as the child forms an identity, carefully reviewing, adapting, accepting, exploring, and eliminating those things that dno't seem to work. If a reader does this, they will eventually find their own unique practice identity." -ARCHIVES OF CLINICAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mary Pepping Author
Dr. Mary Pepping is a board certified neuropsychologist with 33 years of experience evaluating and treating working-age people and older adolescents with various forms of acquired brain injury. These include people with traumatic brain injury, brain tumor, stroke, multiple sclerosis, anoxic injuries, residual effects of neurological conditions such as meningitis, encephalitis, Huntington Disease, early-onset Parkinson disease, lupus, normal pressure hydrocephalus, and various forms of dementia. Dr. Pepping has long-standing involvement in neuro-rehabilitation of these populations of individuals. This includes an emphasis on detailed neuropsychological evaluations as a foundation for treatment, cognitive rehabilitation and psychotherapy in a milieu model context, and the role and functions of interdisciplinary teams to achieve good outcomes.
With her PhD in Clinical Psychology completed 1981 from Washington State University she went on to a postdoctoral fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. After fellowship she spent six years in the Section of Neuropsychology, Department of Neurosurgery, at HCA Presbyterian Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK, directing the milieu-based treatment program there in her final two years. This was followed by a return to Seattle to work for five years in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at Virginia Mason Medical Center, continuing with evaluation, treatment and clinical research.
After a subsequent six years in private practice, Dr. Pepping was recruited by the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Washington Medical Center to serve for 14 years as Director of their Neuropsychology Service and outpatient interdisciplinary Neuro-Rehabilitation Program. Her years at the University of Washington School of Medicine gave her additional opportunities to provide teaching and training to interns, residents, fellows and practicum students from a range of disciplines, as well as shared research and scholarly writing projects with interdisciplinary colleagues. These fields included clinical psychology, neuropsychology, rehabilitation psychology, rehabilitation medicine, psychiatry, speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, vocational rehabilitation and cognitive neurosciences.
With retirement from direct clinical practice in July 2013, Dr. Pepping shifted to Professor Emeritus within her department to create more time for scholarly writing, research and a return to a private consultation practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.
