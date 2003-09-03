Successful Private Practice in Neuropsychology and Neuro-Rehabilitation

At last, a hands-on guide for neuropsychologists who want to explore, establish or expand their own private practice. Do you dream about the freedom of your own office and schedule, but worry about the financial viability of self-employment? Are you weary of the dictates of managed care, but find it hard to see other alternatives? Would you like to vary your practice, but aren't quite sure what else you would like to do, or how to get started? Are you concerned about the potential isolation in a private practice, or how to maintain your teaching and research involvement while still paying the rent? For these and many other important questions, this up-to-date volume can be your step-by-step guide for creating an enjoyable, flexible and equitably paid mix of evaluation, teaching, research, and/or treatment activities.

Learn how to find and deliver the following:

· High quality, low cost office space · Effective billing and collection practices · Group therapy and community workshops · Teaching as a marketing tool · Research - it's not just for academics