Successful Fundraising for the Academic Library
1st Edition
Philanthropy in Higher Education
Description
Successful Fundraising for the Academic Library: Philanthropy in Higher Education covers fundraising, a task that is often grouped into a combination role that may include, for example, the university museum or performance venue, thus diluting the opportunity for successful fundraising.
Because the traditional model for higher education fundraising entails the cultivation of alumni from specific departments and colleges, the library is traditionally left out, often becoming a low-performing development area with smaller appropriations for fundraising positions. Most higher education development professionals consider the library fundraising position a stepping stone into another position with higher pay and more potential for professional advancement down the road rather than as a focus for their career.
However, for universities that invest in development professionals who know how to leverage the mission of libraries to the larger alumni and friend community, the results include innovative and successful approaches to messaging that resonates with donors.
This book provides information that applies to all fundraising professionals and academic leaders looking to strengthen their programs with philanthropic support, even those beyond university libraries.
Key Features
- Makes the case for university libraries as a viable avenue for donor engagement that translates to all academic areas of higher education fundraising
- Highlights the importance of collaborative relationships and fundraising strategies with academic leaders, donors, and fundraising staff
- Outlines strategies that have resulted in fundraising success for academic and research libraries at universities of varying size and culture
Readership
Beyond current development professionals working in the library environment, this book is directed towards leadership in the fundraising divisions at universities and to academic leadership in higher education libraries including deans and department heads.
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- 1: Library culture
- Abstract
- 1.1 What is “The Library World”?
- 1.2 A librarian plays many roles
- 1.3 Positioning library resources to your donors
- 1.4 Library space on a university campus
- 1.5 Bridging development efforts with library staff
- Section 1: Cases for Giving
- 2: Cases: Information literacy and informed learning
- Abstract
- 2.1 Information literacy
- 2.2 Education and student success
- 2.3 Curriculum development/informed learning
- 2.4 Career readiness
- 2.5 Specific areas of study
- 3: Cases: Archives and special collections
- Abstract
- 4: Cases: The university press
- Abstract
- 5: Capital projects and renovations
- Abstract
- 6: Cases: Resources and technology
- Abstract
- 6.1 Learning commons
- 6.2 Makerspaces
- 7: Cases: Faculty positions
- Abstract
- 8: Cases: Student support
- Abstract
- 8.1 Scholarships for student workers
- 8.2 Student awards
- 2: Cases: Information literacy and informed learning
- Section 2: Tools for Giving
- 9: Tools: Partnerships on campus
- Abstract
- 9.1 Partnering with academic colleges and units
- 9.2 Partnering with athletics
- 10: Tools: Individual giving
- Abstract
- 10.1 Annual giving
- 10.2 Major gifts
- 10.3 Campaigns
- 10.4 Planned giving
- 10.5 Faculty giving
- 10.6 Student giving
- 10.7 Class gifts
- 10.8 Gifts-in-kind
- 11: Tools: Foundations—Private and corporate
- Abstract
- 12: Tools: Corporations
- Abstract
- 12.1 Workforce development
- 12.2 Faculty research
- 12.3 Corporate match
- 12.4 Named spaces
- 13: Tools: Sponsored research
- Abstract
- 13.1 Provide connection to potential private funders and assistance to faculty for their research
- 13.2 Repurpose failed SPS grants for private or corporate foundation proposals
- 14: Tools: Advisory councils and friends of the library
- Abstract
- 15: Tools: Events
- Abstract
- 16: Tools: Crowdfunding and social media
- Abstract
- 16.1 Project focused towards alumni and friends
- 16.2 Project with global interest
- 17: Conclusion: The academic library message
- Abstract
- 17.1 Messaging fundraising internally
- 17.2 Messaging fundraising externally
- 17.3 Finally…
- 9: Tools: Partnerships on campus
- Bibliography
- Contributors to Success Stories
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 11th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012383
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081011300
About the Author
Kathryn Dilworth
Kathryn Dilworth is the Director of Advancement for Purdue Libraries and the University Press. She has more than 10 years of fundraising experience in libraries, healthcare, conservation, museums and other nonprofit organizations. Her library experience includes public relations and marketing for a large public library system, international marketing for a library vendor, serving as a librarian in a community college library, and leading the fundraising efforts for a major academic library. She is currently a Ph.D. student in Philanthropic Studies at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Advancement for Purdue Libraries and the University Press, current Ph.D. student at Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Indiana University, USA
Laura Henzl
Laura Sloop Henzl is the Director of Foundation Relations for the Purdue University College of Engineering with the Purdue Research Foundation. She has more than 17 years of experience in marketing, communication, and freelance writing, with more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, managing relationships with foundations, corporations, and individual donors, and event planning in higher education. Laura is currently taking classes focused on Philanthropic Studies in the University Graduate School at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Foundation Relations, Purdue University College of Engineering with the Purdue Research Foundation, Indiana, USA