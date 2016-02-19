Successful Design of Catalysts, Volume 44

USA-Japan Seminar. Surface state and catalytic properties of Ni-P and Pd-P films prepared by RF sputtering method (T. Imanaka). Effects of P/V composition on the butane oxidation over V-P-O catalysts (N. Yamazoe et al.). Lanthanide &bgr;-alumina supports for catalytic combustion above 1000°C (A. Kato et al.). Fine structure of novel gold catalysts prepared by coprecipitation (M. Haruta et al.). The cerium oxide based catalysts active for oxidative coupling of methane (K. Otsuka et al.). Infrared study of carbon deposits on catalysts (R.P. Eischens). Progress in the characterization of catalysts (M.J. Kelley). The interaction of aromatic molecules with nickel (J.B. Benziger). Structure sensitivity of reactions on metal oxide surfaces (M.A. Barteau, J.M. Vohs). France-Japan Seminar. Design of sulfur-promoted solid superacid catalyst (K. Tanabe, T. Yamaguchi). Reactivity and structure of multi-system molybdate catalysts (I. Matsuura). Desulfurization and upgrading of heavy residual oils over hydro-treating catalysts (H. Ozaki et al.). V2O5 based catalysts for the vapor phase oxidation of p-methyoxytoluene to p-methoxybenzaldehyde (N. Shimizu et al.). Dehydrogenation of methanol to formaldehyde by ZnO-SiO2 and Zn2SiO4 catalysts (M. Sagou et al.). The change of properties of transition metal ions and the role of the support as a function of catalyst preparation (M. Che, L. Bonneviot). Oxidation of toluenes by molecular oxygen. Catalytic routes to aromatic aldehydes (M. Costantini, L. Krumenacker). Catalysts and processes for C4's cuts upgrading (G. Martino et al.). Italy-Japan Seminar. Super selective catalysis by CVD zeolite (Y. Murakami). Application of shape-selective catalysts to Cn chemistry (T. Inui). Catalytic reactions on zeolites ion-exchanged with alkali cations (K. Sekizawa et al.). Aromatization of n-hexane over Ga-H-ZSM-5 catalysts (J. Kanai). Catalytic decomposition of nitrogen monoxide over copper ion-exchanged zeolites. Influence of zeolite structure and aluminum content on the catalytic activity (M. Iwamoto et al.). Synthesis and characterization of zeolite ZSM-5 from alkali-TPA systems (A. Nastro, R. Aiello). Isomorphous substitution in zeolite catalysts (Abstract) (G. Perego et al.). Acid-base catalysis in the conversion of methanol to olefins over Mg-modified ZSM5 zeolite (P. Ciambelli et al.). Catalytic properties of zeolites in oxidation and ammoxidation reaction (G. Centi et al.). The role of the external surface in reactions with zeolite catalysts (G. Paparatto et al.). Germany-Japan Seminar. Catalysis by heteropoly compounds (M. Misono et al.). The role of metal cations in the transformation of lower alkanes into aromatic hydrocarbons (Y. Ono et al.). Development of new resid hydroconversion catalysts and their commercial performance (C. Sera et al.). Development of catalysts for direct amination of aliphatic alcohols (K. Okabe et al.). Diol synthesis by noble metal complex catalyst (N. Yoshimura, M. Tamura). Physical characterization of industrial catalysts: the mechanism of ammonia synthesis (G. Ertl). Homogeneous catalysis in Germany: past and present (W. Keim). Development of catalysts for the oxidative coupling of methane (M. Baerns). Characterization of zeolites by the Spaciousness Index (J. Weitkamp et al.). Author Index.