Successful Business Computing offers a practical guide to the selection and use of a computer system. It helps identify those factors that need to be assessed in buying computer equipment and the associated computing instructions, called computer programs or software. It is a management manual and not a technical treatise on computing theory, or advanced computing. The book is organized into three main parts. Part 1 helps the reader to recognize the symptoms and assess needs. It identifies some of the reasons which prompt the purchase of computer systems and the areas of the organization which can benefit. It explains a method of pinpointing the specific application areas. It emphasizes the need for a computing policy within the organization; specifies some significant policy issues; and identifies sources of external help. Part 2 guides the reader through the buying cycle, identifying the major activities and providing guidelines for the evaluation of the systems proposed. Part 3 explains the constituents of a computer system and provides a glossary of terms. This book is intended for the businessman or executive looking for guidelines on how best to handle the task of acquiring a computer system. It can also provide students with an introduction to the application of computers and computer systems in business and commerce.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Welcome to the World of Computing
The Reader
Synopsis
How to Use This Book
Conclusion
Part 1: Understanding Your Needs
Chapter 1. Why Do You Need a Computer?
Is a Computer Needed?
Can You Afford a Computer?
Why a Computer?
Chapter 2. Computing Policy
Computing Policy
Find the Time to Take the Trouble
Organization Issues
Management and Responsibility
Implementation Strategy
Investment Plan
Conclusion
Chapter 3. What Help is Available?
Consultants
Choice of Supplier
Chapter 4. For What Purposes Can a Computer Be Used?
On-line, Transaction Processing or Real-Time Systems
User Friendly
Accounting Systems
Order Processing
Retail Over-the-Counter Sales
Credit Sale Systems
Office Support Systems
Management Aid Systems
Personnel Systems
Management Graphics
Industry Systems
Manufacturing Systems
Computer Systems for the Professionals
Part 2: The Right Solution
Chapter 5. Stating Your Needs
The Benefits of Producing a Tender Document
Evaluation Cycle
Chapter 6. Evaluating the Supplier
Supplier Staff
Organization
Chapter 7. Evaluating the Hardware
Synopsis
Input Devices
Output Devices
Storage Media
Chapter 8. Evaluating Software
Software Categories
Operating Systems and Superstructure Software
Applications Programs
Desirable Functions and Facilities
Features
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Evaluating the Contracts
General Issues
Hardware Contract
Software Contracts
Software Product Licenses
Service Contracts
Termination of Contracts
Conclusion
Part 3: The Computer
Chapter 10. What is a Computer System?
The Choice
Microcomputers
Minicomputers
User Friendly Systems
Computer Hardware
Processor
Input Mechanism
Output Devices
Data Storage Devices
Chapter 11. Glossary of Computer Terms
Index
