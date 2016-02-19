Successful Business Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408012171, 9781483144856

Successful Business Computing

1st Edition

Authors: M. Tampoe
eBook ISBN: 9781483144856
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th September 1982
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Successful Business Computing offers a practical guide to the selection and use of a computer system. It helps identify those factors that need to be assessed in buying computer equipment and the associated computing instructions, called computer programs or software. It is a management manual and not a technical treatise on computing theory, or advanced computing. The book is organized into three main parts. Part 1 helps the reader to recognize the symptoms and assess needs. It identifies some of the reasons which prompt the purchase of computer systems and the areas of the organization which can benefit. It explains a method of pinpointing the specific application areas. It emphasizes the need for a computing policy within the organization; specifies some significant policy issues; and identifies sources of external help. Part 2 guides the reader through the buying cycle, identifying the major activities and providing guidelines for the evaluation of the systems proposed. Part 3 explains the constituents of a computer system and provides a glossary of terms. This book is intended for the businessman or executive looking for guidelines on how best to handle the task of acquiring a computer system. It can also provide students with an introduction to the application of computers and computer systems in business and commerce.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Welcome to the World of Computing

The Reader

Synopsis

How to Use This Book

Conclusion

Part 1: Understanding Your Needs

Chapter 1. Why Do You Need a Computer?

Is a Computer Needed?

Can You Afford a Computer?

Why a Computer?

Chapter 2. Computing Policy

Computing Policy

Find the Time to Take the Trouble

Organization Issues

Management and Responsibility

Implementation Strategy

Investment Plan

Conclusion

Chapter 3. What Help is Available?

Consultants

Choice of Supplier

Chapter 4. For What Purposes Can a Computer Be Used?

On-line, Transaction Processing or Real-Time Systems

User Friendly

Accounting Systems

Order Processing

Retail Over-the-Counter Sales

Credit Sale Systems

Office Support Systems

Management Aid Systems

Personnel Systems

Management Graphics

Industry Systems

Manufacturing Systems

Computer Systems for the Professionals

Part 2: The Right Solution

Chapter 5. Stating Your Needs

The Benefits of Producing a Tender Document

Evaluation Cycle

Chapter 6. Evaluating the Supplier

Supplier Staff

Organization

Chapter 7. Evaluating the Hardware

Synopsis

Input Devices

Output Devices

Storage Media

Chapter 8. Evaluating Software

Software Categories

Operating Systems and Superstructure Software

Applications Programs

Desirable Functions and Facilities

Features

Conclusion

Chapter 9. Evaluating the Contracts

General Issues

Hardware Contract

Software Contracts

Software Product Licenses

Service Contracts

Termination of Contracts

Conclusion

Part 3: The Computer

Chapter 10. What is a Computer System?

The Choice

Microcomputers

Minicomputers

User Friendly Systems

Computer Hardware

Processor

Input Mechanism

Output Devices

Data Storage Devices

Chapter 11. Glossary of Computer Terms

Index


Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483144856

About the Author

M. Tampoe

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.