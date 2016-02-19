Successful Business Computing offers a practical guide to the selection and use of a computer system. It helps identify those factors that need to be assessed in buying computer equipment and the associated computing instructions, called computer programs or software. It is a management manual and not a technical treatise on computing theory, or advanced computing. The book is organized into three main parts. Part 1 helps the reader to recognize the symptoms and assess needs. It identifies some of the reasons which prompt the purchase of computer systems and the areas of the organization which can benefit. It explains a method of pinpointing the specific application areas. It emphasizes the need for a computing policy within the organization; specifies some significant policy issues; and identifies sources of external help. Part 2 guides the reader through the buying cycle, identifying the major activities and providing guidelines for the evaluation of the systems proposed. Part 3 explains the constituents of a computer system and provides a glossary of terms. This book is intended for the businessman or executive looking for guidelines on how best to handle the task of acquiring a computer system. It can also provide students with an introduction to the application of computers and computer systems in business and commerce.