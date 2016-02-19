Subviral Pathogens of Plants and Animals: Viroids and Prions
1st Edition
Description
Subviral Pathogens of Plants and Animals: Viroids and Prions is organized into four parts consisting of a total of 20 chapters that discuss the nature of subviral pathogens of plants and animal.
This book first elucidates the recognition of subviral pathogens, and then explores the host range of viroids and its diseases. It also addresses the control of viroid diseases. The book explains the structure and replication of viroids. Lastly, it centers on the structure and biology of prions, as well as the diseases these pathogens cause.
This treatise will be of considerable scientific interest and importance to those in the field of human and veterinary medicine, virology, zoology, microbiology, plant pathology, entomology, as well as other branches of biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Subviral Pathogens
1. The Recognition of Subviral Pathogens
Part II Viroid Diseases
2. The Host Range of Viroids
3. Coconut Cadang-Cadang Viroid
4. Viroid Etiology of Tinangaja and Its Relationship with Cadang-Cadang Disease of Coconut
5. Hop Stunt Viroid and Hop Viroid Disease
6. Viroids and Viroid Diseases in China
7. Elimination of Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid from Potato by Cold Treatment and Meristem Culture
8. Control of Viroid Diseases
Part III Viroid Structure and Replication
9. Viroids: Their Structure and Possible Origin
10. Viroids and snRNAs
11. In Vivo Intermediates and the Rolling Circle Mechanism in Viroid Replication
12. On the Mechanism of Replication of Viroids, Virusoids, and Satellite RNAs
13. Viroid-like RNAs Incorporated in Conventional Virus Capsids
14. PM-Antigen: A Disease-Associated Host Protein in Viroid-Infected Tomato
15. Construction of Infectious Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid cDNA Clones: Implication for Investigations of Viroid Structure-Function Relationships
Part IV Subviral Pathogens of Animals
16. Prions — Structure, Biology, and Diseases
17. The Enigma of DNA in the Etiology of Scrapie
18. Biological Properties of Scrapie: An Unconventional Slow Virus
19. Viral Etiology of Multiple Sclerosis: A Critique of the Evidence
20. Subacute Spongiform Encephalopathies Caused by Unconventional Viruses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 7th May 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145947
About the Editor
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA