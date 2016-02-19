Subviral Pathogens of Plants and Animals: Viroids and Prions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124702301, 9780323145947

Subviral Pathogens of Plants and Animals: Viroids and Prions

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9780323145947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th May 1985
Page Count: 564
Description

Subviral Pathogens of Plants and Animals: Viroids and Prions is organized into four parts consisting of a total of 20 chapters that discuss the nature of subviral pathogens of plants and animal. This book first elucidates the recognition of subviral pathogens, and then explores the host range of viroids and its diseases. It also addresses the control of viroid diseases. The book explains the structure and replication of viroids. Lastly, it centers on the structure and biology of prions, as well as the diseases these pathogens cause.
This treatise will be of considerable scientific interest and importance to those in the field of human and veterinary medicine, virology, zoology, microbiology, plant pathology, entomology, as well as other branches of biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I Subviral Pathogens

1. The Recognition of Subviral Pathogens

Part II Viroid Diseases

2. The Host Range of Viroids

3. Coconut Cadang-Cadang Viroid

4. Viroid Etiology of Tinangaja and Its Relationship with Cadang-Cadang Disease of Coconut

5. Hop Stunt Viroid and Hop Viroid Disease

6. Viroids and Viroid Diseases in China

7. Elimination of Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid from Potato by Cold Treatment and Meristem Culture

8. Control of Viroid Diseases

Part III Viroid Structure and Replication

9. Viroids: Their Structure and Possible Origin

10. Viroids and snRNAs

11. In Vivo Intermediates and the Rolling Circle Mechanism in Viroid Replication

12. On the Mechanism of Replication of Viroids, Virusoids, and Satellite RNAs

13. Viroid-like RNAs Incorporated in Conventional Virus Capsids

14. PM-Antigen: A Disease-Associated Host Protein in Viroid-Infected Tomato

15. Construction of Infectious Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid cDNA Clones: Implication for Investigations of Viroid Structure-Function Relationships

Part IV Subviral Pathogens of Animals

16. Prions — Structure, Biology, and Diseases

17. The Enigma of DNA in the Etiology of Scrapie

18. Biological Properties of Scrapie: An Unconventional Slow Virus

19. Viral Etiology of Multiple Sclerosis: A Critique of the Evidence

20. Subacute Spongiform Encephalopathies Caused by Unconventional Viruses

Index








About the Editor

Karl Maramorosch

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

