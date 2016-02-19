Substoichiometry in Radiochemical Analysis considers application of simple chemistry than the use of complicated instrumentation in studying radiochemical analysis. This book is divided into nine chapters; the first chapter gives an introduction to the content of this monograph. This text then examines the neutron-activation and isotope-dilution analyses, complemented with the general technique and preliminary experiments. Specifically, this book provides the methods for the substoichiometric determination of traces of various elements by the neutron-activation and isotope-dilution analyses. Copper, mercury, gallium, gold, and zinc are some of the elements featured in this particular topic. This topic is followed by the discussion on the analysis of radioactive materials. This text also tackles the automation and comparison with other radiometric methods of substoichiometric analysis, as well as trends in substoichiometry. This book will be helpful for those concerned with substoichiometry, especially those who need a book that presents non-complicated study of the subject.