Substoichiometry in Radiochemical Analysis
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Substoichiometry in Radiochemical Analysis considers application of simple chemistry than the use of complicated instrumentation in studying radiochemical analysis. This book is divided into nine chapters; the first chapter gives an introduction to the content of this monograph. This text then examines the neutron-activation and isotope-dilution analyses, complemented with the general technique and preliminary experiments. Specifically, this book provides the methods for the substoichiometric determination of traces of various elements by the neutron-activation and isotope-dilution analyses. Copper, mercury, gallium, gold, and zinc are some of the elements featured in this particular topic. This topic is followed by the discussion on the analysis of radioactive materials. This text also tackles the automation and comparison with other radiometric methods of substoichiometric analysis, as well as trends in substoichiometry. This book will be helpful for those concerned with substoichiometry, especially those who need a book that presents non-complicated study of the subject.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Neutron-Activation Analysis
2.1. General
2.2. Substoichiometric Principle
2.3. Theory of Solvent Extraction of Metal Chelates
2.4. Theory of Solvent Extraction of Ion-Association Compounds
2.5. Theory of Ion-Exchange Separation of Water-Soluble Chelates
2.6. Theory of Precipitation Reactions
2.7. Limitations of Sensitivity of Method
3. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
3.1. General
3.2. Substoichiometric Principle
3.3. Theory of Solvent Extraction of Metal Chelates
3.4. Theory of Solvent Extraction of Ion-Association Compounds
3.5. Theory of Ion-Exchange Separation of Water-Soluble Chelates
3.6. Limitations of Sensitivity of Method
4. General Technique and Preliminary Experiments
4.1. Course of Analysis
4.2. Instrumentation
4.3. Reagent, Carrier and Standard Solutions
4.4. Reproducibility of Substoichiometric Separation
4.4.1. Influence of pH
4.4.2. Time for Reaching Equilibrium
4.4.3. Experimental Reproducibility
4.5. Selectivity of Substoichiometric Separation
5. Procedures for Substoichiometric Determination of Traces of Elements
5.1. Antimony
5.1.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.1.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.2. Arsenic
5.2.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.3. Bismuth
5.3.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.4. Cadmium
5.4.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.5. Chlorine
5.5.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.6. Cobalt
5.6.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.6.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.7. Copper
5.7.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.7.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.8. Fluorine
5.8.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.9. Gallium
5.9.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.10. Gold
5.10.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.11. Indium
5.11.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.11.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.12. Iodine
5.12.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.13. Iron
5.13.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.13.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.14. Lead
5.14.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.15. Manganese
5.15.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.16. Mercury
5.16.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.16.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.17. Molybdenum
5.17.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.18. Rare Earths
5.18.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.19. Rhenium
5.19.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.20. Scandium
5.20.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.21. Silver
5.21.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.21.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.22. Yttrium
5.22.1. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
5.23. Zinc
5.23.1. Neutron-Activation Analysis
5.23.2. Isotope-Dilution Analysis
6. Analysis of Radioactive Materials
6.1. Substoichiometric Determination of Radioactive Impurities in Radioactive Preparations
6.2. Radiochemical Analysis of Fission Products
6.3. Determination of Small Amounts of Isotopic Carrier in Radioactive Preparations
7. Automation of Substoichiometric Analysis
8. Comparison of Substoichiometric Isotope-Dilution Analysis and Other Radiometric Methods
8.1. Radiometric Microanalysis
8.1.1. Non-Isotopic Tracer Method (Radioreagent Method)
8.1.2. Isotopic Tracer Method
8.2. Radiometric Titrations
8.3. Conclusions
9. Trends in Substoichiometry
Appendix
References
Index
Other Titles in the Series
