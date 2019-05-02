Substitute Natural Gas from Waste
1st Edition
Technical Assessment and Industrial Applications of Biochemical and Thermochemical Processes
Description
Substitute Natural Gas from Waste: Technical Assessment and Industrial Applications of Biochemical and Thermochemical Processes provides an overview of the science and technology of anaerobic digestion and thermal gasification for the treatment of biomass and unrecyclable waste residues. The book provides both the theoretical and practical basis for the clean and high-efficiency utilization of waste and biomass to produce Bio-Substitute Natural Gas (SNG). It examines different routes to produce bio-SNG from waste feedstocks, detailing solutions to unique problems, such as scale up issues and process integration. Final sections review waste sourcing and processing.
This book is an ideal and practical reference for those developing, designing, scaling and managing bio-SNG production and utilization systems. Engineering students will find this to be a comprehensive resource on the application of fundamental concepts of bio-SNG production that are illustrated through innovative, recent case studies.
Key Features
- Presents detailed scientific and technical information
- Describes up-to-date concepts, processes and plants for efficient anaerobic digestion and gasification of wastes and syngas utilization
- Compares gasification with anaerobic digestion for different situations
- Proposes alternative strategies to increase efficiency and overcome energy balance limitations
- Includes benchmarking data and industrial real-life examples to demonstrate the main process features and implementation pathways of bio-SNG systems from dry and wet waste, both in developed and developing countries
Readership
Energy and environmental engineering researchers, practitioners and graduate students in the area of waste to energy and waste management
Table of Contents
1. The role of waste and renewable gas to decarbonize the energy Sector
2. Waste as a feedstock: technical information and commercial Availability
3. Waste collection, sorting, and pretreatment
4. Storage and feedstock preparation
5. Anaerobic digestion: an engineered biological process
6. Organic waste streams upgrading for gasification process Optimization
7. Waste gasification processes for SNG production
8. Gas cleaning for waste applications (syngas cleaning for catalytic synthetic natural gas synthesis)
9. Methane Synthesis
10. Membranes utilization for biogas upgrading to synthetic natural gas
11. Methane from waste: thermal and biological technologies compared under a life cycle assessment perspective
12. Bio-synthetic natural gas for heating and transport applications: the UK case
13. Biomass anaerobic digestion and gasification in non-OECD countries—an overview
14. Scandinavian biogas sodertorn—Sweden
15. Production of biogas/bioSNG from anaerobic pretreatment of milk-processing wastewater
16. Examples of thermochemical and biological treatment technologies for sustainable waste management in China
17. The GoBiGas plant
18. The GoGreenGas case in the UK
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155547
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156445
About the Editor
Massimiliano Materazzi
Massimiliano Materazzi is a Research Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and lecturer of Fluid-particle-Systems and Sustainable Energy at University College London. He is also a Chartered Chemical Engineer and Fellow of the IChemE. Dr. Materazzi is a technology developer of advanced thermal processes for waste treatment and biofuel synthesis and has published several articles on peer-reviewed scientific journals and international patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow and Lecturer, University College London, UK
Pier Ugo Foscolo
Pier Ugo Foscolo is a Professor at the Department of Industrial Engineering of the University of L’Aquila, Italy. In his 40 years of experience in research about fluidization dynamics and chemical reaction engineering, he has been scientific coordinator of EU funded projects on gasification of biogenic feedstocks and syngas catalytic conditioning. He has also authored or co-authored more than 100 papers on peer reviewed scientific journals and several international patents. Professor Foscolo is co-author of the recent book Advanced Biomass Gasification: new concepts for efficiency increase and product flexibility, published by Elsevier in 2015, as well as member of the Working Party on Chemical Reaction Engineering of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and member of AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of L’Aquila, Italy