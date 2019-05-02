Substitute Natural Gas from Waste: Technical Assessment and Industrial Applications of Biochemical and Thermochemical Processes provides an overview of the science and technology of anaerobic digestion and thermal gasification for the treatment of biomass and unrecyclable waste residues. The book provides both the theoretical and practical basis for the clean and high-efficiency utilization of waste and biomass to produce Bio-Substitute Natural Gas (SNG). It examines different routes to produce bio-SNG from waste feedstocks, detailing solutions to unique problems, such as scale up issues and process integration. Final sections review waste sourcing and processing.

This book is an ideal and practical reference for those developing, designing, scaling and managing bio-SNG production and utilization systems. Engineering students will find this to be a comprehensive resource on the application of fundamental concepts of bio-SNG production that are illustrated through innovative, recent case studies.