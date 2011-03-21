Substance abuse in office-based practice, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704965

Substance abuse in office-based practice, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Mallin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704965
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Substance use disorders occur in 10% to 20% of patients presenting to the primary care physician, and rates are increasing. Primary care physicians are therefore in an excellent position to screen, provide early intervention, or refer patients to specialty care. This issue covers several types of substance abuse—including alcohol, prescription drugs, and recreational drugs—and gives detailed information on screening for and treating these problems.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704965

About the Authors

Robert Mallin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.