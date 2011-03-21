Substance abuse in office-based practice, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-1
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Mallin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704965
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 176
Description
Substance use disorders occur in 10% to 20% of patients presenting to the primary care physician, and rates are increasing. Primary care physicians are therefore in an excellent position to screen, provide early intervention, or refer patients to specialty care. This issue covers several types of substance abuse—including alcohol, prescription drugs, and recreational drugs—and gives detailed information on screening for and treating these problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704965
About the Authors
Robert Mallin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.