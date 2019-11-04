Substance Abuse, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-6

Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton has worked closely with Guest Editors Drs. David R. Rosenberg and Leslie H. Lundahl to create a current issue devoted to substance abuse in children. Expert authors have written clinical review articles with the goal of providing the pediatrician with the latest information on substances and addiction medicine. The first half of the issue focuses on the following substances: Nicotine Use Disorders in Adolescents; Alcohol Use Disorders in Adolescents; Cannabis Use and Consequences; Medical and Non-Medical Use of Opiates; Stimulant Use and Cognitive Enhancement; and Club Drugs. The second half of the issue focuses on special topics important to pediatricians: Contingency Management for Substance Use Disorders; Behavioral Addictions: Gambling, Gaming, Internet; Juvenile Drug Court: Novel Approach to Treatment; Computer-Assisted Approaches to Substance Abuse Treatment; Co-Morbid Substance Use and Other Psychiatric Disorders; and Drug Use in Pregnant Teens. Readers will come away with the information they need to stay current on this changing field and to improve patient outcomes.