Substance Abuse, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708784, 9780323708791

Substance Abuse, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-6

1st Edition

Authors: David Rosenberg Leslie Lundahl
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708784
eBook ISBN: 9780323708791
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2019
Description

Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton has worked closely with Guest Editors Drs. David R. Rosenberg and Leslie H. Lundahl to create a current issue devoted to substance abuse in children. Expert authors have written clinical review articles with the goal of providing the pediatrician with the latest information on substances and addiction medicine. The first half of the issue focuses on the following substances: Nicotine Use Disorders in Adolescents; Alcohol Use Disorders in Adolescents; Cannabis Use and Consequences; Medical and Non-Medical Use of Opiates; Stimulant Use and Cognitive Enhancement; and Club Drugs. The second half of the issue focuses on special topics important to pediatricians: Contingency Management for Substance Use Disorders; Behavioral Addictions: Gambling, Gaming, Internet; Juvenile Drug Court: Novel Approach to Treatment; Computer-Assisted Approaches to Substance Abuse Treatment; Co-Morbid Substance Use and Other Psychiatric Disorders; and Drug Use in Pregnant Teens. Readers will come away with the information they need to stay current on this changing field and to improve patient outcomes.

David Rosenberg Author

Professor & Chair, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neurosciences, Director, Translational Neurosciences Initiative, Miriam L. Hamburger Endowed Chair of Child Psychiatry, Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center, Detroit, MI

Leslie Lundahl Author

Assistant Professor, Wayne State University, Detroit MI

