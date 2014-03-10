Subsea Pipeline Integrity and Risk Management
1st Edition
Description
Subsea repairs and inspection are costly for petroleum and pipeline engineers and proper training is needed to focus on ensuring system strength and integrity. Subsea Pipeline Integrity and Risk Management is the perfect companion for new engineers who need to be aware of the state-of-the-art techniques. This handbook offers a "hands-on" problem-solving approach to integrity management, leak detection, and reliability applications such as risk analysis.
Wide-ranging and easy-to-use, the book is packed with data tables, illustrations, and calculations, with a focus on pipeline corrosion, flexible pipes, and subsea repair. Reliability-based models also provide a decision making tool for day-to-day use. Subsea Pipeline Integrity and Risk Management gives the engineer the power and knowledge to protect offshore pipeline investments safely and effectively.
Key Features
- Includes material selection for linepipe, especially selection of standard carbon steel linepipe
- Covers assessment of various types of corrosion processes and definition of anti-corrosion design against internal as well as external corrosion
- Gives process and flow assurance for pipeline systems including pipeline integrity management
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Structural Engineers, Production Engineers and Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Construction Engineers
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Part 1 Pipeline Integrity Management
- Chapter 1. Corrosion and Corroded Pipelines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Corrosion Defect Prediction
- 3. Remaining Strength of Corroded Pipe
- Chapter 2. Buckling and Collapse of Corroded Pipes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Moment Capacity of Pipe Under Combined Loads
- 3. Collapse Due to External Pressure
- 4. Modification to Timoshenko and Gere’s Equations
- 5. Interaction of Bending and Pressure
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Dented Pipelines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Limit-State Based Criteria for Dented Pipes
- 3. Fracture of Pipes with Longitudinal Cracks
- 4. Fracture of Pipes with Circumferential Cracks
- 5. Reliability-Based Assessment
- 6. Design Examples
- Chapter 4. Pipeline Inspection and Subsea Repair
- 1. Pipeline Inspection
- 2. Pipeline Repair Methods
- 3. Deepwater Pipeline Repair
- Chapter 5. Integrity Management of Flexible Pipes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Failure Modes
- 3. Failure Drivers and Mechanisms
- 4. Integrity Management Strategy
- 5. Inspection and Monitoring, in General
- 6. Testing and Analysis Measures
- Chapter 6. Leak Detection Systems
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Leak Detection Methods
- 3. Key Attributes of Different Methods
- 4. Principles of Leak Detection
- Chapter 7. Fiber Optic Monitoring System
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fiber Optic Sensor Techniques
- 3. Types of Sensing Fiber Optics
- 4. Application of Fiber Optic Monitoring on Subsea Pipelines
- Part 2 Risk and Reliability Applications
- Chapter 8. Risk Analysis for Subsea Pipelines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Acceptance Criteria
- 3. Identification of Initiating Events
- 4. Cause Analysis
- 5. Probability of Initiating Events
- 6. Causes of Risk
- 7. Failure Probability Estimation Based on Qualitative Review and Databases
- 8. Failure Probability Estimation Based on Structural Reliability Methods
- 9. Consequence Analysis
- 10. Example 1. Risk Analysis for a Subsea Gas Pipeline
- 11. Example 2. Dropped Object Risk Analysis
- 12. Example 3. Use of RBIM to Reduce Operation Costs
- Chapter 9. Risk-Based Inspection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Modeling the Risk
- 3. Acceptance Criteria
- 4. RBI Process
- Chapter 10. Reliability-Based Strength Design of Pipelines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Failure Probability
- 3. Uncertainty Measures
- 4. Calibration of Safety Factors
- 5. Reliability-Based Determination of Corrosion Allowance
- Chapter 11. LCC Modeling for Pipeline Design
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Initial Cost
- 3. Financial Risk
- 4. Time Value of Money
- 5. Example of Fabrication Tolerance Using the LCC Model
- 6. Example of On-Bottom Stability Using the LCC Model
- Chapter 12. Quantitative Risk Analysis Based RBI
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodology and Basic Principle
- 3. Quantitative Risk Analysis Based RBI Process
- 4. Case Study
- Chapter 13. Risk- and Reliability-Based Fitness for Service
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Quantitative-Risk Assessment and Target Reliability
- 3. SRA and Retaining Pressure Capacity
- 4. Corrosion Rate
- 5. Example of Risk- and Reliability-Based FFS
- Chapter 14. Pipeline Flow Risk Assessment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Risk Assessment Method
- 3. Blockage Risk Assessment
- 4. Failure Probability of Gas Pipelines
- 5. Failure Probability of Oil Pipelines
- 6. Summary
- Chapter 15. Marine Traffic Risk Assessment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Data Collection
- 3. Hazards Identification
- 4. PoF Assessment
- 5. CoF Assessment
- 6. Risk Assessment
- Chapter 16. Consequences of Failure Modeling for Oil and Gas Spills
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Detailed Assessment
- 3. Oil Spill Consequences
- 4. Gas Spill Consequences
- 5. Example of an Oil Spill
- Chapter 17. Environmental Impact Assessment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Motivation and Object of EIA
- 3. The EIA Process
- 4. Impact Analysis Methodology of Oil Spills
- 5. Environmental Impacts
- 6. Example of Assessment
- Chapter 18. Oil Spill Response Plan
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oil Spill Consequences
- 3. Restoration Planning
- 4. Affected Environment
- 5. Cleanup Cost and Cleanup Recovery
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 10th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946485
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123944320
About the Author
Yong Bai
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Qiang Bai
Dr. Qiang Bai obtained a doctorate for Mechanical Engineering at Kyushu University, Japan in 1995. He has more than 20 years of experience in subsea/offshore engineering including research and engineering execution. He has worked at Kyushu University in Japan, UCLA, OPE, JP Kenny, and Technip. His experience includes various aspects of flow assurance and the design and installation of subsea structures, pipelines and riser systems. Dr. Bai is the coauthor of Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.