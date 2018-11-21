Subsea Engineering Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
The offshore industry continues to drive the oil and gas market into deeper drilling depths, more advanced subsea systems, and cross into multiple disciplines to further technology and equipment. Engineers and managers have learned that in order to keep up with the evolving market, they must have an all-inclusive solution reference. Subsea Engineering Handbook, Second Edition remains the go-to source for everything related to offshore oil and gas engineering. Enhanced with new information spanning control systems, equipment QRA, electric tree structures, and manifold designs, this reference is still the one product engineers rely on to understand all components of subsea technology. Packed with new chapters on subsea processing and boosting equipment as well as coverage on newer valves and actuators, this handbook explains subsea challenges and discussions in a well-organized manner for both new and veteran engineers to utilize throughout their careers. Subsea Engineering Handbook, Second Edition remains the critical road map to understand all subsea equipment and technology.
Key Features
- Gain access to the entire spectrum of subsea engineering, including the very latest on equipment, safety, and flow assurance systems
- Sharpen your knowledge with new content coverage on subsea valves and actuators, multiphase flow loop design, tree and manifold design as well as subsea control
- Practice and learn with new real-world test examples and case studies
Readership
Subsea engineers, offshore engineers, offshore managers, graduate-level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
Part I: Subsea Engineering
1. Overview of Subsea Engineering
2. Subsea Field Development
3. Subsea Distribution System
4. Subsea Surveying, Positioning and Foundation
5. Installation and Vessels
6. Subsea Cost Estimation
7. Subsea Control
8. Subsea Power Supply
9. Project Execution and Interfaces
Part II: Subsea Integration and Safety
10. Subsea LDS and Safety
11. Subsea Risk and Reliability
12. Subsea Equipment RBI
13. Subsea Equipment QRA
Part III: Subsea Flow Assurance
14. Subsea System Engineering
15. Hydraulic
16. Heat Transfer and Thermal Insulation
17. Hydrates
18. Wax and Asphaltenes
19. Subsea Corrosion and Scale
20. Erosion and Sand Management
21. Multiphase Flow Loop Design
Part IV: Subsea Equipment and Structures
22. Subsea Manifold
23. Pipeline Ends and In-line Structures
24. Subsea Connections and Jumpers
25. Subsea Wellheads and Trees
26. ROV Intervention and Interface
27. Subsea Valves
28. Subsea Processing and Boosting Equipment
Part V: Subsea Risers and Umbilicals
29. Subsea Umbilical Systems
30. Drilling Risers
31. Subsea Production Risers
32. Subsea Pipelines
Part VI: Design, Manufacture, and Test Examples
33. Subsea Manifold Design Case Study
34. Subsea Tree Design Case Study
35. Subsea Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126233
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126226
About the Author
Yong Bai
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Qiang Bai
Dr. Qiang Bai obtained a doctorate for Mechanical Engineering at Kyushu University, Japan in 1995. He has more than 20 years of experience in subsea/offshore engineering including research and engineering execution. He has worked at Kyushu University in Japan, UCLA, OPE, JP Kenny, and Technip. His experience includes various aspects of flow assurance and the design and installation of subsea structures, pipelines and riser systems. Dr. Bai is the coauthor of Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.