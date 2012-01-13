Subsea Engineering Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Designing and building structures that will withstand the unique challenges that exist in Subsea operations is no easy task. As deepwater wells are drilled to greater depths, engineers are confronted with a new set problems such as water depth, weather conditions, ocean currents, equipment reliability, and well accessibility, to name just a few. A definitive reference for engineers designing, analyzing and instilling offshore structures, Subsea Structural Engineering Handbook provides an expert guide to the key processes, technologies and equipment that comprise contemporary offshore structures.
Written in a clear and easy to understand language, the book is based on the authors 30 years of experience in the design, analysis and instillation of offshore structures. This book answers the above mentioned crucial questions as well as covers the entire spectrum of subjects in the discipline, from route selection and planning to design, construction, installation, materials and corrosion, inspection, welding, repair, risk assessment, and applicable design solutions. It yields a roadmap not only for the subsea engineer but also the project managers, estimators and regulatory personnel hoping to gain an appreciation of the overall issues and directed approaches to subsea engineering design solutions.
Key Features
- Up-to-date technical overview of deepwater riser engineering
- Easy to understand Coverage of design, analysis and, stallation
- Addresses issues concerning both fixed and floating platforms
- Covers techincal equipment such as Subsea Control Systems, Pressure Piping, Connectors and Equipment
- Layout as well as Remotely-operated vehicles
Readership
Petroleum engineers, Structurial Engineers, Production Engineers and Goetechnical Engineers
Table of Contents
Part I: Subsea Production Systems
Ch 1: Overview of Subsea Engineering
Ch 2: Subsea Field Development
Ch 3: Subsea Distribution System
Ch 4: Subsea Surveying, Positioning, and Foundation
Ch 5: Installation and Vessels
Ch 6: Subsea Cost Estimation
Ch 7: Subsea Control
Ch 8: Subsea Power Supply
Ch 9: Project Execution and Interfaces
Ch 10: Subsea Risk and Reliability
Ch 11: Subsea Equipment RBI
Part II: Flow Assurance and System Engineering
Ch 12: Subsea System Engineering
Ch 13: Hydraulics
Ch 14: Heat Transfer and Thermal Insulation
Ch 15: Hydrates
Ch 16: Wax and Asphaltenes
Ch 17: Subsea Corrosion and Scale
Ch 18: Erosion and Sand Management
Part III: Subsea Structures and Equipment
Ch 19: Subsea Manifolds
Ch 20: Pipeline Ends and In-Line Structures
Ch 21: Subsea Connections and Jumpers
Ch 22: Subsea Wellheads and Trees
Ch 23: ROV Intervention and Interface
Part IV: Subsea Umbilical, Risers, and Flowlines
Ch 24: Subsea Umbilical Systems
Ch 25: Drilling Risers
Ch 26: Subsa Production Risers
Ch 27: Subsea Pipelines
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 956
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 13th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978059
About the Author
Yong Bai
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Qiang Bai
Dr. Qiang Bai obtained a doctorate for Mechanical Engineering at Kyushu University, Japan in 1995. He has more than 20 years of experience in subsea/offshore engineering including research and engineering execution. He has worked at Kyushu University in Japan, UCLA, OPE, JP Kenny, and Technip. His experience includes various aspects of flow assurance and the design and installation of subsea structures, pipelines and riser systems. Dr. Bai is the coauthor of Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
Reviews
"Combined, the two authors have had long careers with major international firms and with academic institutions in the US, Japan, and Norway. They have prepared this book for aspiring subsea engineers, a discipline described in the preface as involving the "design, analysis, construction, installation and integrity management of subsea wellheads, trees, manifolds, jumpers PLETS and PLEMs...." Coverage is logically organized, beginning with subsea production systems (field development, distribution, surveying, positioning, and foundation, cost estimation, power supply, and risk & reliability, among other topics). Subsequent coverage includes flow assurance and system engineering; structures and equipment; and umbilical, risers & flowlines. With the Gulf oil spill, the world saw the consequences of poor engineering and management; this text is important for the thorough education of future practitioners." --Book News, Reference & Research