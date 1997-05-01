Submodular Functions and Electrical Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825230, 9780080867946

Submodular Functions and Electrical Networks, Volume 54

1st Edition

Authors: H. Narayanan
eBook ISBN: 9780080867946
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st May 1997
Page Count: 680
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
83.00
70.55
103.00
87.55
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mathematical Preliminaries. Sets. Vectors and matrices. Linear inequality systems. Graphs. Graphs: basic notions. Graphs and vector spaces. Basic operations on graphs and vector spaces. Problems. Graph algorithms. Duality. Notes. Matroids. Axiom systems for matroids. Dual of a matroid. Minors of matroids. Connectedness in matroids. Matroids and the greedy algorithm. Notes. Electrical Networks. In terms of multiterminal devices. In terms of 2-terminal devices. Standard devices. Common methods of analysis. Procedures used in circuit simulators. State equations for dynamic networks. Multiports in electrical networks. Some elementary results of network theory. Notes. Topological Hybrid Analysis. Electrical network: a formal description. Some basic topological results. A theorem on topological hybrid analysis. Structure of constraints and optimization. Notes. The Implicit Duality Theorem and its Applications. The vector space version. *Quasi orthogonality. Applications of the implicit duality theorem. *Linear inequality systems. *Integrality systems. Problems. Notes. Multiport Decomposition. Multiport decomposition of vector spaces. Analysis through multiport decomposition. Port minimization. * Multiport decomposition for network reduction. Problems. Submodular Functions. Submodularity. Basic operations on semimodular functions. *Other operations on semimodular functions. Polymatroid and matroid rank functions. Connectedness for semimodular functions. *Semimodular polyhedra. Symmetric submodular functions. Problems. Notes. Convolution of Submodular Functions. Convolution. Matroids, polymatroids and convolution. The principal partition. *The refined partial order of the principal partition. Algorithms for PP. *Aligned polymatroid rank functions. Notes. Matroid Union. Submodular functions induced through a bipartite graph. Matroid union: algorithm and structure. PP of the rank function of a matroid. Notes. Dilworth Truncation of Submodular Functions. Dilworth truncation. The principal lattice of partitions. *Approximation algorithms through PLP for the min cost partition problem. The PLP of duals and truncations. *The principal lattice of partitions associated with special fusions. Building submodular functions with desired PLP. Notes. Algorithms for the PLP of a Submodular Function. Minimizing the partition associate of a submodular function. Construction of the P-sequence of partitions. Construction of the DTL. Complexity of construction of the PLP. Construction of the PLP of the dual. PLP algorithms for (&ohgr;R&Ggr;)(˙) and —(&ohgr;R&Egr;L)(˙). Structural changes in minimizing partitions. Relation between PP and PLP. Fast algorithms for principal partition of the rank function of a graph. The Hybrid Rank Problem. The hybrid rank problem - first formulation. The hybrid rank problem - second formulation. The hybrid rank problem - third formulation. The hybrid rank problem - fourth formulation.

Description

There is a strong case for electrical network topologists and submodular function theorists being aware of each other's fields.

Presenting a topological approach to electrical network theory, this book demonstrates the strong links that exist between submodular functions and electrical networks.

The book contains:

• a detailed discussion of graphs, matroids, vector spaces and the algebra of generalized minors, relevant to network analysis (particularly to the construction of efficient circuit simulators)

• a detailed discussion of submodular function theory in its own right; topics covered include, various operations, dualization, convolution and Dilworth truncation as well as the related notions of prinicpal partition and principal lattice of partitions.

In order to make the book useful to a wide audience, the material on electrical networks and that on submodular functions is presented independently of each other.

The hybrid rank problem, the bridge between (topological) electrical network theory and submodular functions, is covered in the final chapter.

The emphasis in the book is on low complexity algorithms, particularly based on bipartite graphs.

The book is intended for self-study and is recommended to designers of VLSI algorithms. More than 300 problems, almost all of them with solutions, are included at the end of each chapter.

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1997
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867946

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H. Narayanan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology at Bombay, Bombay, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.