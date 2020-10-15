With the increased prevalence of subfertility (any form of reduced fertility with prolonged time of unwanted non-conception) and the number of subfertile patients turning to assisted reproductive clinics for help, Subfertility: Recent Advances for Management and Prevention is a much-needed resource for today’s health care providers. Written by doctors with extensive expertise in the areas of reproductive physiology and endocrinology, it provides a description of the methods for achieving conception, an overview of the causes of subfertility and how to detect them, a review of the psychological impact of subfertility, guidelines for the treatment of subfertility, and a look at assisted reproductive technologies.