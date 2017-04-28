Subdural Hematomas, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Authors: E. Connolly Guy McKhann II
eBook ISBN: 9780323524162
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524155
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics will focus on subdural hematomas. Articles will include: Imaging of Subdural Hematomas; Chronic Subdural Natural History; Chronic Subdural Medical Management; Chronic Subdural Minimally Invasive Surgery; Chronic Subdural Craniotomy; Chronic Subdural ICU Management; and many more!
About the Authors
E. Connolly Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia Neurosurgery
Guy McKhann II Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia Neurosurgery
