Subdural Hematomas, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524155, 9780323524162

Subdural Hematomas, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: E. Connolly Guy McKhann II
eBook ISBN: 9780323524162
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524155
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics will focus on subdural hematomas. Articles will include: Imaging of Subdural Hematomas; Chronic Subdural Natural History; Chronic Subdural Medical Management; Chronic Subdural Minimally Invasive Surgery; Chronic Subdural Craniotomy; Chronic Subdural ICU Management; and many more!

About the Authors

E. Connolly Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia Neurosurgery

Guy McKhann II Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia Neurosurgery

