Sturdevant's Art and Science of Operative Dentistry
7th Edition
Description
Get a better picture of operative dentistry from the most complete text on the market. Using a heavily illustrated, step-by-step approach, Sturdevant’s Art and Science of Operative Dentistry, 7th Edition helps you master the fundamentals and procedures of restorative and preventive dentistry and learn to make informed decisions to solve patient needs. Drawing from both theory and practice and supported by extensive clinical and laboratory research, this new full-color edition features four new chapters and updated information in the areas of color and shade matching, light curing, periodontology, digital dentistry and more. It’s the practicing dentist’s complete guide to all aspects of operative dentistry.
Key Features
- Four new chapters cover the areas of color and shade matching, light curing, periodontology, and digital dentistry.
- Expert Consult website with five supplemental chapters and procedure videos.
- Evidence-based approach is supported by extensive clinical and laboratory research.
- Comprehensive coverage provides a thorough understanding of caries and an authoritative approach to its treatment and prevention.
- Illustrated step-by-step approach offers a better picture of conservative restorative and preventive dentistry.
- Full color design clearly demonstrates techniques and details.
Table of Contents
1. Clinical Significance of Dental Anatomy, Histology, Physiology, and Occlusion
2. Dental Caries: Etiology, Clinical Characteristics, Risk Assessment, and Management
3. Patient Assessment, Examination and Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning
4. Fundamental Concepts of Tooth Preparation and Pulp Protection
5. Fundamental Concepts of Enamel and Dentin Adhesion
6. Light Curing in Operative Dentistry
7. Color and Shade Matching in Operative Dentistry
8. Clinical Technique for Direct Composite Resin and Glass Ionomer Restorations
9. Additional Conservative Esthetic Procedures
10. Clinical Technique for Amalgam Restorations
11. Periodontology Applied to Operative Dentistry
12. Digital Dentistry in Operative Dentistry
13. Biomaterials
ONLINE ONLY CHAPTERS
14. Instruments and Equipment for Tooth Preparation
15. Preliminary Considerations for Operative Dentistry
16. Bonded Splints and Bridges
17. Direct Gold Restorations
18. Class II Cast Metal Restorations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 24th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323609654
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478588
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323478335
About the Author
Andre Ritter
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Operative Dentistry, School of Dentistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC