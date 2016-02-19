Study Guide to Accompany Gwartney, Stroup, and Clark's Essentials of Economics, Second Edition provides additional features which can be used as reference for students who are using the textbook "Essentials of Economics, Second Edition." The book sections contain self-tests and challenge questions which are so designed that the student who can answer the self-test questions will consistently be able to answer those found in the "Instructor's Manual and Test Bank." The text encourages the student to follow four steps to get the most out of the study guide. The student should follow these steps: (1) Actively participate in the learning process; (2) Seek out prompt, accurate feedback regarding what the student has learned; (3) Learn the relevance of the concepts; and (4) Learn to address economic issues and policies critically. The book covers question topics, such as supply, demand, market process, public sector, aggregate demand, and equilibrium in a simple Keynesian model. The book also deals with questions and problems on skill acquisition, job market, and gains from international trade. The text will be a valuable aid to many students of economics whether they are economics majors are just taking the subject as a requirement in another course. Professors and lecturers of economics and business courses will also benefit from it.

Table of Contents



﻿Preface

1 The Economic Approach

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

2 Some Tools of the Economist

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

3 Supply, Demand, and the Market Process

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

4 Supply and Demand for the Public Sector

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

5 Taking the Nation's Economic Pulse

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

6 Aggregate Demand and Equilibrium

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

7 Fiscal Policy and Demand Management

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

8 Aggregate Supply, Fiscal Policy, and Stabilization

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

9 Money and the Banking System

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

10 Money, Keynesianism, and Monetarism

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

11 Expectations and the Limits of Macropolicy

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

12 Demand and Consumer Choice

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

13 Costs and the Supply of Goods

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

14 Pure Competition and Monopoly

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

15 The Intermediate Cases: Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

16 Business Structure, Regulation, and Deregulation

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

17 The Supply of and Demand for Productive Resources

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

18 Earnings, Skill Acquisition, and the Job Market

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

19 Problem Areas for the Market

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

20 Public Choice: Gaining from Government and Government Failure

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

21 Gaining from International Trade

Section One True or False

Section Two Multiple Choice

Section Three Vocabulary

Section Four Challenge Questions

Section Five Problems and Projects

Section Six Perspectives in Economics

Answer Keys