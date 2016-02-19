Study Guide to Accompany Gwartney, Stroup, and Clark's Essentials of Economics
2nd Edition
Description
Study Guide to Accompany Gwartney, Stroup, and Clark's Essentials of Economics, Second Edition provides additional features which can be used as reference for students who are using the textbook "Essentials of Economics, Second Edition." The book sections contain self-tests and challenge questions which are so designed that the student who can answer the self-test questions will consistently be able to answer those found in the "Instructor's Manual and Test Bank." The text encourages the student to follow four steps to get the most out of the study guide. The student should follow these steps: (1) Actively participate in the learning process; (2) Seek out prompt, accurate feedback regarding what the student has learned; (3) Learn the relevance of the concepts; and (4) Learn to address economic issues and policies critically. The book covers question topics, such as supply, demand, market process, public sector, aggregate demand, and equilibrium in a simple Keynesian model. The book also deals with questions and problems on skill acquisition, job market, and gains from international trade. The text will be a valuable aid to many students of economics whether they are economics majors are just taking the subject as a requirement in another course. Professors and lecturers of economics and business courses will also benefit from it.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Economic Approach
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
2 Some Tools of the Economist
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
3 Supply, Demand, and the Market Process
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
4 Supply and Demand for the Public Sector
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
5 Taking the Nation's Economic Pulse
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
6 Aggregate Demand and Equilibrium
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
7 Fiscal Policy and Demand Management
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
8 Aggregate Supply, Fiscal Policy, and Stabilization
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
9 Money and the Banking System
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
10 Money, Keynesianism, and Monetarism
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
11 Expectations and the Limits of Macropolicy
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
12 Demand and Consumer Choice
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
13 Costs and the Supply of Goods
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
14 Pure Competition and Monopoly
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
15 The Intermediate Cases: Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
16 Business Structure, Regulation, and Deregulation
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
17 The Supply of and Demand for Productive Resources
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
18 Earnings, Skill Acquisition, and the Job Market
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
19 Problem Areas for the Market
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
20 Public Choice: Gaining from Government and Government Failure
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
21 Gaining from International Trade
Section One True or False
Section Two Multiple Choice
Section Three Vocabulary
Section Four Challenge Questions
Section Five Problems and Projects
Section Six Perspectives in Economics
Answer Keys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262925