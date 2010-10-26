Study Guide for Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children
9th Edition
Description
Master key concepts and apply them to the practice setting! Corresponding to the chapters in Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children, 9th Edition, by Dr. Marilyn Hockenberry and David Wilson, this study guide helps you review material and reinforce your understanding of pediatric nursing with multiple-choice, matching, and true/false questions, along with case studies and critical thinking questions.
Key Features
Student-friendly features include:
- Key terms
- Multiple-choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, short answer, and true/false questions
- Critical thinking case studies
- Answer key
- Perforated pages for easy removal
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Children, Their Families and the Nurse
1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
2. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
3. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
4. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family
5. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family
UNIT II: Assessment of the Child and Family
6. Communication, Physical and Developmental Assessment of the Child
7. Pain Assessment and Management in Children
UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn
8. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family
9. Health Problems of Newborns
10. The High-Risk Newborn and Family
11. Conditions Caused by Defects in Physical Development
UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant
12. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family
13. Health Problems During Infancy
UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Young Child
14. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family
15. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family
16. Health Problems of Early Childhood
UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child
17. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family
18. Health Problems of Middle Childhood
UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent
19. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family
20. Physical Health Problems of Adolescence
21. Behavioral Health Problems of Adolescence
UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs
22. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability
23. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care
24. The Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment
25. Family-Centered Home Care
UNIT IX: The Child Who is Hospitalized
26. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
27. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
UNIT X: The Child with Disturbance of Fluid and Electrolytes
28. Balance and Imbalance of Body Fluids
29. Conditions that Produce Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance
30. The Child with Renal Dysfunction
UNIT XI: The Child with Problems Related to the Transfer of Oxygen and Nutrients
31. The Child with Disturbance of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange
32. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction
33. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
UNIT XII: The Child with Problems Related to Production and Circulation of Blood
34. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction
35. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction
UNIT XIII: The Child with Disturbance of Regulatory Mechanisms
36. The Child with Cancer
37. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction
38. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction
UNIT XIV: The Child with a Problem that Interferes with Physical Mobility
39. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
40. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 26th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293372
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091695
About the Author
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK
Linda McCampbell
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Rural Clinics of South Texas, Port Isabel Health Clinic, Port Isabel, TX
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK
Anne Rentfro
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing, The University of Texas at Brownsville, Brownsville, TX
Linda McCampbell
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Rural Clinics of South Texas, Port Isabel Health Clinic, Port Isabel, TX