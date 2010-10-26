Study Guide for Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323071239, 9780323293372

Study Guide for Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children

9th Edition

Authors: Marilyn Hockenberry David Wilson Linda McCampbell Marilyn Hockenberry David Wilson Anne Rentfro Linda McCampbell
eBook ISBN: 9780323293372
eBook ISBN: 9780323091695
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th October 2010
Page Count: 400
Description

Master key concepts and apply them to the practice setting! Corresponding to the chapters in Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children, 9th Edition, by Dr. Marilyn Hockenberry and David Wilson, this study guide helps you review material and reinforce your understanding of pediatric nursing with multiple-choice, matching, and true/false questions, along with case studies and critical thinking questions.

Key Features

Student-friendly features include:

  • Key terms
  • Multiple-choice, matching, fill-in-the-blank, short answer, and true/false questions
  • Critical thinking case studies
  • Answer key
  • Perforated pages for easy removal

Table of Contents

UNIT I: Children, Their Families and the Nurse

1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing

2. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion

3. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion

4. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family

5. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family

UNIT II: Assessment of the Child and Family

6. Communication, Physical and Developmental Assessment of the Child

7. Pain Assessment and Management in Children

UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn

8. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family

9. Health Problems of Newborns

10. The High-Risk Newborn and Family

11. Conditions Caused by Defects in Physical Development

UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant

12. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family

13. Health Problems During Infancy

UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Young Child

14. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family

15. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family

16. Health Problems of Early Childhood

UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child

17. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family

18. Health Problems of Middle Childhood

UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent

19. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family

20. Physical Health Problems of Adolescence

21. Behavioral Health Problems of Adolescence

UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs

22. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability

23. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care

24. The Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment

25. Family-Centered Home Care

UNIT IX: The Child Who is Hospitalized

26. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

27. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions

UNIT X: The Child with Disturbance of Fluid and Electrolytes

28. Balance and Imbalance of Body Fluids

29. Conditions that Produce Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance

30. The Child with Renal Dysfunction

UNIT XI: The Child with Problems Related to the Transfer of Oxygen and Nutrients

31. The Child with Disturbance of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange

32. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction

33. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

UNIT XII: The Child with Problems Related to Production and Circulation of Blood

34. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction

35. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction

UNIT XIII: The Child with Disturbance of Regulatory Mechanisms

36. The Child with Cancer

37. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction

38. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction

UNIT XIV: The Child with a Problem that Interferes with Physical Mobility

39. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

40. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323293372
eBook ISBN:
9780323091695

About the Author

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

David Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

Linda McCampbell

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Nurse Practitioner, Rural Clinics of South Texas, Port Isabel Health Clinic, Port Isabel, TX

Anne Rentfro

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nursing, The University of Texas at Brownsville, Brownsville, TX

