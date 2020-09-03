Study Guide for Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing
11th Edition
Authors: Marilyn Hockenberry Cheryl Rodgers David Wilson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323636759
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd September 2020
Page Count: 344
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 3rd September 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323636759
About the Author
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, Director, Global HOPE Nursing, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, Texas; Bessie Baker Professor Emerita of Nursing, Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina
Cheryl Rodgers
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.